Price Movement Strength
- Indicators
-
Igor SlepnevI am a professional programmer.
I have more than 4 years experience in MQL4/MQL5, JForex, NinjaTrader, FIX.
Professional experience in the next programming languages: С/С++, MQL4, MQL5, Java, Haskell, Ocaml, C#, F#.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 March 2023
- Activations: 10
The Price Movement Strength indicator displays the direction and strength of the price change in the form of a candle on each price bar. If the indicator shows the closing level of the candle equal to zero on the current bar, then the price has not changed during bar. If the indicator shows a green candle, then the price of the trading instrument is growing, and vice versa, a red candle signals a price fall.
Input parameters:
The indicator has two parameters for setting buy/sell levels: BuyLevel and SellLevel. Parameter values are set in percentage.
For example, if the parameter BuyLevel = 1, then this means that the buy level corresponds to 1% of the price change upwards.
There is also an EnableAlert parameter to enable/disable notifications when buy/sell levels are reached.
ResetEachBar parameter to enable/disable the calculation mode either relative to the opening price of the current candle/bar (ResteEachBar=true) or relative to the opening price of a candle/bar one hour ago, if the current timeframe is H1, four hours ago, if the current timeframe is H4, and so on, depending on the current timeframe, the indicator will calculate the change in the current price relative to the corresponding opening price of the M1 candle/bar.
The indicator works on any trading instruments and timeframes.
An example of using the indicator in trading:
- When the closing price of the green candlestick of the indicator crosses above the BuyLevel level: open a BUY deal.
- When the closing price of the red candlestick of the indicator crosses below the SellLevel level: open a SELL deal.
- If the closing price of the indicator candle is in the range between the SellLevel and BuyLevel levels, then there are no strong movements in the market and the deal is not opened.
Additionally, you can use the indicator on lower timeframes to confirm the signal on a higher timeframe.
Also, the Price Movement Strength indicator can be used in strategies that catch a price rollback after a powerful movement, in this case, higher values are set in the BuyLevel and SellLevel input parameters and transactions are opened in the opposite direction to the price movement.
It is honor to be the first to write a review of this indicator. Some insights as below: 1. About author: Professional - Passionate - Patient (Professional in over all; Passionate in trading proven by signal result and indicator product; Patient to answer multiple questions) 2. About product (price movement strength indicator): The indicator is clear and awesome by itself and can be described shortly as follow: Easy to use; Flexible to customize; and Reliable to trade with multiple markets (forex, stocks, indices..) 3. About pricing evaluation: Under-value/Cheap compared to its specifications, features, accurate signals, author's responsive. 4. Overall rating: A+++++ ; Is a MUST to have in your indicator basket for serious traders/investors. Highly recommend!