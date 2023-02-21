Price Movement Strength

5

The Price Movement Strength indicator displays the direction and strength of the price change in the form of a candle on each price bar. If the indicator shows the closing level of the candle equal to zero on the current bar, then the price has not changed during bar. If the indicator shows a green candle, then the price of the trading instrument is growing, and vice versa, a red candle signals a price fall.

Input parameters:

The indicator has two parameters for setting buy/sell levels: BuyLevel and SellLevel. Parameter values ​​are set in percentage.

For example, if the parameter BuyLevel = 1, then this means that the buy level corresponds to 1% of the price change upwards.

There is also an EnableAlert parameter to enable/disable notifications when buy/sell levels are reached.

ResetEachBar parameter to enable/disable the calculation mode either relative to the opening price of the current candle/bar (ResteEachBar=true) or relative to the opening price of a candle/bar one hour ago, if the current timeframe is H1, four hours ago, if the current timeframe is H4, and so on, depending on the current timeframe, the indicator will calculate the change in the current price relative to the corresponding opening price of the M1 candle/bar.

The indicator works on any trading instruments and timeframes.

An example of using the indicator in trading:

  • When the closing price of the green candlestick of the indicator crosses above the BuyLevel level: open a BUY deal.
  • When the closing price of the red candlestick of the indicator crosses below the SellLevel level: open a SELL deal.
  • If the closing price of the indicator candle is in the range between the SellLevel and BuyLevel levels, then there are no strong movements in the market and the deal is not opened.


Additionally, you can use the indicator on lower timeframes to confirm the signal on a higher timeframe.

Also, the Price Movement Strength indicator can be used in strategies that catch a price rollback after a powerful movement, in this case, higher values ​​are set in the BuyLevel and SellLevel input parameters and transactions are opened in the opposite direction to the price movement.


Reviews 1
Tri Nguyen Huu
338
Tri Nguyen Huu 2023.04.07 17:00 
 

It is honor to be the first to write a review of this indicator. Some insights as below: 1. About author: Professional - Passionate - Patient (Professional in over all; Passionate in trading proven by signal result and indicator product; Patient to answer multiple questions) 2. About product (price movement strength indicator): The indicator is clear and awesome by itself and can be described shortly as follow: Easy to use; Flexible to customize; and Reliable to trade with multiple markets (forex, stocks, indices..) 3. About pricing evaluation: Under-value/Cheap compared to its specifications, features, accurate signals, author's responsive. 4. Overall rating: A+++++ ; Is a MUST to have in your indicator basket for serious traders/investors. Highly recommend!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Active Session
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The Active Session indicator displays an active trading session in the form of green candles in a separate window. Indicator parameters: Monday = true/false - trade on Monday if the parameter is true. Tuesday = true/false - trade on Tuesday if the parameter is true. Wednesday = true/false - trade on Wednesday if the parameter is true. Thursday = true/false - trade on Thursday if the parameter is true. Friday = true/false - trade on Friday if the parameter is true. StartHour - start o
Volume Change
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The   Volume Change   indicator displays in a separate window the change in volume and the direction of price movement in the form of a line. Indicator parameters: VolumeTimeframe   - timeframe on which the indicator takes data. VolumeApplied   - volume type:   Tick volume/Real volume. VolumePeriod   - period of the moving average on the   VolumeTimeframe,   against which the volume change is calculated. This indicator can be used to build a trading system based on tracking price movements wit
Volatility Proper Index
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The Volatility Proper Index indicator displays the volatility index of a trading symbol in a separate window. To calculate volatility, the calculation of price deviations from the moving average is used. Indicator parameters: Period - the number of recent bars for which the volatility index is calculated. MinThreshold - the minimum price deviation from the moving average, at which this deviation is taken into account in the calculations. AveragePeriod - moving average period, default =
Trailing with Levels
Igor Slepnev
Utilities
The Trailing with Levels utility is designed for trailing a profitable position with different coefficients, depending on the degree of deviation of the current trading symbol from the opening price of the transaction. The closer the current price is to the trade opening price, the further the stoploss is set from the current price, and vice versa, if the current price is far from the trade opening price, the closer the stoploss is. Advisor options: TrailingStart - minimum distance as a pe
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Tri Nguyen Huu
338
Tri Nguyen Huu 2023.04.07 17:00 
 

It is honor to be the first to write a review of this indicator. Some insights as below: 1. About author: Professional - Passionate - Patient (Professional in over all; Passionate in trading proven by signal result and indicator product; Patient to answer multiple questions) 2. About product (price movement strength indicator): The indicator is clear and awesome by itself and can be described shortly as follow: Easy to use; Flexible to customize; and Reliable to trade with multiple markets (forex, stocks, indices..) 3. About pricing evaluation: Under-value/Cheap compared to its specifications, features, accurate signals, author's responsive. 4. Overall rating: A+++++ ; Is a MUST to have in your indicator basket for serious traders/investors. Highly recommend!

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