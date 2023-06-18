Volatility Proper Index

The Volatility Proper Index indicator displays the volatility index of a trading symbol in a separate window.

To calculate volatility, the calculation of price deviations from the moving average is used.



Indicator parameters:

Period - the number of recent bars for which the volatility index is calculated.

MinThreshold - the minimum price deviation from the moving average, at which this deviation is taken into account in the calculations.




AveragePeriod - moving average period, default = 30 last bars.

AverageMethod - moving average calculation method, default = MODE_SMA(simple moving average).

AverageAppliedPrice - moving average price type, default = PRICE_CLOSE(by closing price).



This indicator is intended for building a trading system based on increased market volatility.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Price Movement Strength
Igor Slepnev
5 (1)
Indicators
The Price Movement Strength indicator displays the direction and strength of the price change in the form of a candle on each price bar. If the indicator shows the closing level of the candle equal to zero on the current bar, then the price has not changed during bar. If the indicator shows a green candle, then the price of the trading instrument is growing, and vice versa, a red candle signals a price fall. Input parameters: The indicator has two parameters for setting buy/sell levels: BuyLevel
Active Session
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The Active Session indicator displays an active trading session in the form of green candles in a separate window. Indicator parameters: Monday = true/false - trade on Monday if the parameter is true. Tuesday = true/false - trade on Tuesday if the parameter is true. Wednesday = true/false - trade on Wednesday if the parameter is true. Thursday = true/false - trade on Thursday if the parameter is true. Friday = true/false - trade on Friday if the parameter is true. StartHour - start o
Volume Change
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The   Volume Change   indicator displays in a separate window the change in volume and the direction of price movement in the form of a line. Indicator parameters: VolumeTimeframe   - timeframe on which the indicator takes data. VolumeApplied   - volume type:   Tick volume/Real volume. VolumePeriod   - period of the moving average on the   VolumeTimeframe,   against which the volume change is calculated. This indicator can be used to build a trading system based on tracking price movements wit
Trailing with Levels
Igor Slepnev
Utilities
The Trailing with Levels utility is designed for trailing a profitable position with different coefficients, depending on the degree of deviation of the current trading symbol from the opening price of the transaction. The closer the current price is to the trade opening price, the further the stoploss is set from the current price, and vice versa, if the current price is far from the trade opening price, the closer the stoploss is. Advisor options: TrailingStart - minimum distance as a pe
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