The Volatility Proper Index indicator displays the volatility index of a trading symbol in a separate window.





To calculate volatility, the calculation of price deviations from the moving average is used.













Indicator parameters:





Period - the number of recent bars for which the volatility index is calculated.





MinThreshold - the minimum price deviation from the moving average, at which this deviation is taken into account in the calculations.













AveragePeriod - moving average period, default = 30 last bars.





AverageMethod - moving average calculation method, default = MODE_SMA(simple moving average).





AverageAppliedPrice - moving average price type, default = PRICE_CLOSE(by closing price).













This indicator is intended for building a trading system based on increased market volatility.