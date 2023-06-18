Volatility Proper Index
- Indicators
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Igor SlepnevI am a professional programmer.
I have more than 4 years experience in MQL4/MQL5, JForex, NinjaTrader, FIX.
Professional experience in the next programming languages: С/С++, MQL4, MQL5, Java, Haskell, Ocaml, C#, F#.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Volatility Proper Index indicator displays the volatility index of a trading symbol in a separate window.
To calculate volatility, the calculation of price deviations from the moving average is used.
Indicator parameters:
Period - the number of recent bars for which the volatility index is calculated.
MinThreshold - the minimum price deviation from the moving average, at which this deviation is taken into account in the calculations.
AveragePeriod - moving average period, default = 30 last bars.
AverageMethod - moving average calculation method, default = MODE_SMA(simple moving average).
AverageAppliedPrice - moving average price type, default = PRICE_CLOSE(by closing price).
This indicator is intended for building a trading system based on increased market volatility.