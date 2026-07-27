Apex Signal Stream Trade Panel

Apex Signal Stream – Trade Panel

Version 1.21 | For MetaTrader 5

Overview

Apex Trade Panel is a fully on-chart manual trading panel. It gives you precise control over every order you place, from lot sizing and stop-loss logic to trailing methods and batch close filters. All through a clean, resizable, dark/light-themed interface that sits directly on your chart. No menu diving, no repetitive calculations. Just clarity and speed.

Feature Breakdown

Position Sizing — Three Risk Modes

Cycle through three lot-sizing strategies with a single button click. The live lot value is always displayed in an editable field, adjustable via the +/- step buttons or by direct keyboard entry.

Mode Behavior
Fixed Lots Trade a constant lot size. Increment/decrement follows the symbol's volume step.
$ Risk Risk a fixed dollar amount per trade. Lot size is auto-calculated from your SL distance.
% Balance Risk a percentage of account balance. Lot size recalculates dynamically from your SL.

Stop-Loss & Take-Profit — Five Distance Modes Each

SL and TP each have independently selectable distance modes. Cycle the mode button to switch, then adjust the value with +/- buttons or by typing directly.

Mode What You Enter
Points Integer points from entry (e.g. 300).
Percent Distance as a percentage of current price.
ATR Multiplier of the ATR(14) indicator value.
Dollar Risk a specific dollar amount — the panel converts it to price distance automatically.
Price An absolute exit price level.

A real-time hint line below each edit shows the mode name plus the expected dollar loss (SL) or gain (TP) for the current lot and distance.

Trailing Stop — Four Modes

Cycle the Trail button to choose your trailing method, then fine-tune the distance parameter with the +/- buttons or by typing directly.

Mode How It Trails
Off No trailing applied.
Classic Fixed point distance behind current price. Configurable step prevents micro-adjustments.
ATR ATR × multiplier distance behind price. Adapts to volatility automatically.
Prev Bar Locks the SL to the previous bar's Low (for longs) or High (for shorts).

A minimum step input prevents the SL from being modified on every tick — it only moves when the improvement exceeds the step threshold.

Direction Toggle — Long / Short Preview

Tap the direction button to switch between Long and Short orientation. This instantly flips the SL/TP preview lines and switches the risk calculations to the appropriate side of price.

Trade Mode — Market or Limit/Stop

Mode How Orders Are Placed
Market Buy/Sell buttons execute at current Ask/Bid immediately.
Lmt/Stp Buy/Sell buttons place pending orders (Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) at the draggable Entry line price.

Preview Lines — Drag, Snap, Execute

Toggle Preview Lines to overlay three draggable horizontal lines on your chart:

  • Entry (Blue) — only shown in Lmt/Stp mode; where the pending order triggers.
  • Stop Loss (Red) — drag to set your SL visually.
  • Take Profit (Green) — drag to set your TP visually.

The panel reads the line positions live. Dragging any line instantly updates the SL/TP edit fields (converted to your selected mode) and refreshes the risk display. When the lines are hidden, the panel still uses whatever values are in the edit fields.

One-Click Trade Execution

Two prominent buttons — BUY (blue) and SELL (red) — execute orders according to the current Trade Mode, Lot/Risk settings, and SL/TP distances. In Lmt/Stp mode, the tooltip updates to show you're placing a pending order.

Close Filters — Six Targeted Exit Actions

Six close buttons let you selectively flatten positions or cancel orders:

Button Action
All Close every open position on the chart symbol.
Buys Close only long positions.
Sells Close only short positions.
Profit Close only positions currently in profit (including swap + commission).
Loss Close only positions currently in loss.
Pending Delete all pending orders on the symbol.

OCO — One-Cancels-Other

When placing pending orders in Lmt/Stp mode, the panel automatically tags them with an OCO group identifier. If one order fills, its sibling is automatically cancelled. Toggle this behavior on/off in the inputs.

Information Panel — Live Account Snapshot

A real-time info block refreshes every second:

  • Balance — current account balance.
  • Equity — current account equity.
  • P/L — floating profit/loss across all positions on this symbol.
  • Open / Pend — count of open positions and pending orders.
  • Lots — min/max lot size for the current symbol.
  • PtVal — tick value.
  • ATR(14) — current ATR reading (used by SL/TP/Trail modes).
  • Clock — selectable between Local, Broker, or GMT time.

Dark / Light Theme

One-click theme toggle. All panel colors, text, buttons, and backgrounds switch between a dark UI palette and a light one.

Panel Scaling

Zoom the entire panel in or out using the  and + buttons. Scale values range from 0.70× to 1.50×. Preview lines and all object positions are preserved across rescales.

Screenshot

One-click chart screenshot saved to the  MQL5/Files/  directory with a timestamped filename.

Symbol-Aware Every Tick

All calculations — lot rounding, stop-level validation, tick size/value, volume constraints — are fetched dynamically from the active symbol. Works across Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs.

Inputs (Configurable Before Attaching to Chart)

Input Description
Magic Number Unique identifier for trades placed by this panel.
Trade Comment Tag appended to order comments.
Max Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points.
Lot Mode Default position sizing mode (Fixed / $Risk / %Balance).
Fixed Lots / Risk Money / Risk % Seed values for each lot mode.
Default SL/TP Mode & Values Starting SL/TP mode and distance when the panel loads.
ATR Period Period for the ATR indicator used across the panel.
OCO Enable/disable one-cancels-other for pending orders.
Trail Mode Default trailing stop mode.
Trail Distance / Step / ATR Multiplier Parameters for the trailing stop engine.
Clock Mode Local / Broker / GMT.
Theme Dark or Light startup theme.
Panel X / Y Offset Pixel position of the panel on the chart.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (Live or Demo account)
  • No external DLLs or third-party libraries
  • Works on all symbol types (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks)
  • Designed for live chart use (on-chart button objects are not evaluated in Strategy Tester visual mode)

Recommended products
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring  all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management D
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Utilities
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
TradeControl Pro
TPS Akademie UG
Utilities
TradeControl Pro – Advanced Trade Manager for MetaTrader TradeControl Pro is a trade management tool for MetaTrader that enables structured and efficient management of trading positions directly on the chart. The application combines a clearly designed user interface with automated calculations and flexible control options for different trading approaches. The integrated on-chart panel is organized in a tabular layout and divided into three main sections (tabs): Execution , Close , and Info . Th
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT4 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
RRtoolBox
David Ruiz Moreno
Utilities
RRtoolbox - Professional Tools: Risk:Reward Trading Tool (SL/TP Horizontals + Pending orders + Diagonals), Alerts set on trend lines (for alerts on diagonal levels), SelfManagement (BE, partials...), close/cancelling by time, Statistics, Info and trading on chart. One-Click Trading with Visual Risk:Reward Management RRtoolbox is a comprehensive trading panel that combines one-click order execution,  statistics and  powerful visual Risk:Reward tools, alerts set with trendlines, on chart butt
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilities
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilities
BTC Trading Assistant EA (MT5) Manual trading assistant that helps place and manage trades with automated risk and stop management. Overview BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 intended for manual traders. It provides a chart interface to execute BUY/SELL/CLOSE actions and automates selected trade management functions such as position sizing, initial SL/TP placement, break-even, trailing stop and optional partial profit taking. This EA does not generate trade si
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
Risk commander panel PRO
Sergio Leonardo Inostroza Riffo
Utilities
Advanced Risk Manager Pro — Professional Risk Suite for Precision Trading Advanced Risk Manager Pro is a complete professional suite for position sizing, execution discipline, risk control, and dynamic stop‑loss management. Designed for prop traders , money managers , and disciplined retail traders, it brings institutional‑grade controls directly into MetaTrader 5. This tool does not generate trade signals. Instead, it enhances your execution , ensuring every position follows strict rules for r
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
The Prop Firm Equity Guardian
Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo
Utilities
Protect your funded accounts and personal capital with military-grade precision. This utility continuously monitors your floating equity against your daily starting balance. The moment your custom drawdown threshold is breached, it instantly liquidates all open positions, deletes pending orders, and completely unloads from the chart. Stop revenge trading and never fail a prop firm evaluation due to a margin breach again.
FREE
RealCost Risk Governor MT5
Song Bo Zhong
Utilities
Overview RealCost Risk Governor MT5 is an account and trade-risk monitoring utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not predict price movement and does not provide buy or sell signals. It watches configured risk limits and shows a compact on-chart panel for daily P/L, floating P/L, equity drawdown, trade count, open positions, pending orders, total lots, and chart spread. The default mode is alert-only. If the trader explicitly enables protection actions, the utility can close scoped positions, del
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Trade Analyzer Panel
Minh Vuong Pham
Utilities
Trade Analyzer Panel is a real-time dashboard utility for MetaTrader 5. It brings position monitoring, risk analysis, profit/loss simulation, target planning, break-even visualization and quick-close controls into a single scrollable on-chart panel. Features Position scanner: lists every open position with symbol, direction, lot size, open price and live profit/loss. Account summary: balance, equity, used and free margin, and margin level updated in real time. Break-even visualization: draws a l
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Local Copy Trading Utility
Tarrab Ali
Utilities
Local Copy Trader Utility - Professional Copy Trading System Overview Local Copy Trader Utility is the complete solution for mirroring trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts. With both Master and Slave functionality in one powerful Expert Advisor, it delivers reliable, lightning-fast trade copying with zero external dependencies. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, following trading signals, or transferring trades between brokers, this system ensures your positions stay perfectly synchronized
Bar Countdown TradePanel
Qinglei Wei
Utilities
Comes with a one click order trading shortcut key and a trading panel that counts down the closing time of the candlestick in seconds. The take profit and stop loss points can be set in the panel; The displayed countdown seconds are the closing countdown time of the current candlestick in the chart cycle; A trading panel with built-in one click order trading shortcut key and K-line closing time countdown seconds
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
XauG0D Assistant
Darell Valiente Taganas
Utilities
XauG0D Assistant – Smart Trading Panel for XAUUSD (MT5) XauG0D Assistant is a powerful and modern trading panel designed for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD traders who want speed, precision, and full control. It transforms your chart into a complete trading command center, combining manual execution with smart automation. This EA allows you to execute trades instantly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor your performance in real-time — all from a sleek and intuitive interface. Key
Auto Orders Manager EA
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilities
Professional Trading Orders Manager for MT5 with Signal-Analyzer-Direction-Power-Orders control - Scalping tools - Risk management - all in one trade panel and dashboard  A sophisticated Expert Advisor that transforms your MT5 platform into a complete trading command center. This tool seamlessly blends automated trading logic with comprehensive manual controls through dual interactive dashboards. Key Features: Automated Trading : advanced scalping strategy on M3 timeframe as a signal sample can
ScalperTraderPanel
Andres Daniel Leonel Lusin
Utilities
Overview:   ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an   automated Grid system , allowing you to average your entry price intelligently. It features a unique   Dual-Mode Interface : switch instantly between   Market Execution   for speed, or   Visual Pending Mode   to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines t
Painel Nelogica ChartTrading
Tiago Silvano Souza Felipe
Utilities
Painel Profit is an operational trading panel for MetaTrader 5 created to make manual execution and visual order management easier directly on the chart. The operating principle is simple: the trader selects the symbol, timeframe, volume, entry type, and exit strategy. Based on these commands, the panel sends or organizes the trade through the interface, displaying the entry, take profit, and stop loss levels on the chart for visual monitoring. This product is not a signal robot and does not mak
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
More from author
Multiple Strategy Automator FREE
Stephen Davies
5 (1)
Experts
FREE EDITION! ~paid edition no longer available. may be updated and re-added in the future~ This expert advisor is used to automate one or more commonly used trading strategies. Currently available strategies: -Moving Average Crossover -MACD Cross over 0 line -MACD Cross over Signal - PAID EDITION ONLY -Moving Average Crossover with MACD Signal cross - PAID EDITION ONLY -Bollinger Band Cross - PAID EDITION ONLY -CCI Filter for each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY -StochasticFilter
FREE
Vortex Trend Prediction Engine
Stephen Davies
Experts
First 5 buyers get this for only 30$! After 5 buyers, price increases to 100$!! VPTE Strategy 3.24 - The Professional Trader's Edge Stop Losing Money to Market Noise - Start Trading Like a Pro Are you tired of watching your trading account bleed from false signals and whipsaws? Fed up with strategies that work in backtests but fail miserably in live markets? VPTE Strategy 3.24  is your answer to consistent, disciplined trading that adapts to real market conditions. What Makes VPTE Differe
Trinity Shield EA
Stephen Davies
Experts
Trinity Shield EA - Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System, Built to beat prop challenges! ️ Advanced Protection. Intelligent Trading. Optimized Performance. Prop Challenge KILLER! Trinity Shield EA combines multiple technical analysis strategies with robust risk management in a highly optimized package designed for serious traders. Performance-Optimized Architecture Built with advanced caching mechanisms and intelligent update cycles to minimize CPU usage while maintaining real-time market
SMC Basics
Stephen Davies
Indicators
Advanced FVG & Order Block Detection System Transform Your Trading with Professional-Grade Market Structure Analysis What You Get: Three Powerful Trading Concepts in One Ultimate Indicator Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Detection: Automatically identifies price inefficiencies in the market Highlights areas where institutional traders may return to fill gaps Visual color-coded zones Real-time detection across any timeframe Order Block Identification: ️ Sophisticated algorithm detects instit
Dual Trend Assassin
Stephen Davies
Indicators
Dual Trend Assassin - Crystal Clear Trading Signals Why Dual Trend Assassin? Unlike standard indicators, this uses TWO ATR calculations (short-term and long-term) working together to filter out false signals and confirm high-probability trend reversals. You only get signals when BOTH timeframes align - meaning stronger, more reliable entries. Key Features: Clean Visual Signals - Bold buy/sell arrows that are impossible to miss Flexible Alert System - Choose from popup alerts, email notificat
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review