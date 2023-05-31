The Active Session indicator displays an active trading session in the form of green candles in a separate window.













Indicator parameters:





Monday = true/false - trade on Monday if the parameter is true.





Tuesday = true/false - trade on Tuesday if the parameter is true.





Wednesday = true/false - trade on Wednesday if the parameter is true.





Thursday = true/false - trade on Thursday if the parameter is true.





Friday = true/false - trade on Friday if the parameter is true.













StartHour - start of the trading session in hours.





StartMinute - start of the trading session in minutes.













EndHour - end of the trading session in hours.





EndMinute - end of the trading session in minutes.













RestictedSessionAsZero = true/false - do not display a closed trading session if the parameter is true, display as red candles if the parameter is false.













This indicator can be easily integrated into an Expert Advisor and can be used for optimization, since a range of changeable values can be set for all parameters.





Thus, using the Active Session indicator, you can optimize the Expert Advisor by the time of the active trading session, for example, for night scalpers,





or use it as an indicator for manual trading on a certain day/period of the trading session.