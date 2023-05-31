Active Session

The Active Session indicator displays an active trading session in the form of green candles in a separate window.



Indicator parameters:

Monday = true/false - trade on Monday if the parameter is true.

Tuesday = true/false - trade on Tuesday if the parameter is true.

Wednesday = true/false - trade on Wednesday if the parameter is true.

Thursday = true/false - trade on Thursday if the parameter is true.

Friday = true/false - trade on Friday if the parameter is true.



StartHour - start of the trading session in hours.

StartMinute - start of the trading session in minutes.



EndHour - end of the trading session in hours.

EndMinute - end of the trading session in minutes.



RestictedSessionAsZero = true/false - do not display a closed trading session if the parameter is true, display as red candles if the parameter is false.



This indicator can be easily integrated into an Expert Advisor and can be used for optimization, since a range of changeable values can be set for all parameters.

Thus, using the Active Session indicator, you can optimize the Expert Advisor by the time of the active trading session, for example, for night scalpers,

or use it as an indicator for manual trading on a certain day/period of the trading session.
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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Price Movement Strength
Igor Slepnev
5 (1)
Indicators
The Price Movement Strength indicator displays the direction and strength of the price change in the form of a candle on each price bar. If the indicator shows the closing level of the candle equal to zero on the current bar, then the price has not changed during bar. If the indicator shows a green candle, then the price of the trading instrument is growing, and vice versa, a red candle signals a price fall. Input parameters: The indicator has two parameters for setting buy/sell levels: BuyLevel
Volume Change
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The   Volume Change   indicator displays in a separate window the change in volume and the direction of price movement in the form of a line. Indicator parameters: VolumeTimeframe   - timeframe on which the indicator takes data. VolumeApplied   - volume type:   Tick volume/Real volume. VolumePeriod   - period of the moving average on the   VolumeTimeframe,   against which the volume change is calculated. This indicator can be used to build a trading system based on tracking price movements wit
Volatility Proper Index
Igor Slepnev
Indicators
The Volatility Proper Index indicator displays the volatility index of a trading symbol in a separate window. To calculate volatility, the calculation of price deviations from the moving average is used. Indicator parameters: Period - the number of recent bars for which the volatility index is calculated. MinThreshold - the minimum price deviation from the moving average, at which this deviation is taken into account in the calculations. AveragePeriod - moving average period, default =
Trailing with Levels
Igor Slepnev
Utilities
The Trailing with Levels utility is designed for trailing a profitable position with different coefficients, depending on the degree of deviation of the current trading symbol from the opening price of the transaction. The closer the current price is to the trade opening price, the further the stoploss is set from the current price, and vice versa, if the current price is far from the trade opening price, the closer the stoploss is. Advisor options: TrailingStart - minimum distance as a pe
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