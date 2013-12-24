Watch how to download trading robots for free
Spread Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is a plain-vanilla code for spread.
The indicator can be placed on any pair on chart window. The font colour and indicator's display position can be changed on the fly. Pips can be normalized too.
