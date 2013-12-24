CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Spread Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mirza Baig | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
46224
Rating:
(53)
Published:
Updated:
This is a plain-vanilla code for spread.

The indicator can be placed on any pair on chart window. The font colour and indicator's display position can be changed on the fly. Pips can be normalized too.

