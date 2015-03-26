CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Spread and Pip Cost Checker - script for MetaTrader 4

This script show you current currency pair spread, pip value and the total cost of the spread to open a position. Result will show in your account currency.

To see those information you have to input volume size in the input section.


Fig. 1. General information


Fig. 2. Input parameters


Fig. 3. Script output on 2 decimal quotes


Fig. 4. Script output on 3 decimal quotes


Fig. 5. Script output on 4 decimal quotes



Fig. 6. Script output on 5 decimal quotes


If you like it then rate it 5 star. If don't like then say why you don't. So that I can improve this script.


Sincerely,

Md. Mobarak Ali

