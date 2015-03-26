Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Spread and Pip Cost Checker - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24393
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This script show you current currency pair spread, pip value and the total cost of the spread to open a position. Result will show in your account currency.
To see those information you have to input volume size in the input section.
Fig. 1. General information
Fig. 2. Input parameters
Fig. 3. Script output on 2 decimal quotes
Fig. 4. Script output on 3 decimal quotes
Fig. 5. Script output on 4 decimal quotes
Fig. 6. Script output on 5 decimal quotes
If you like it then rate it 5 star. If don't like then say why you don't. So that I can improve this script.
Sincerely,
Md. Mobarak Ali
Simple code to close all opened orders.Easy Reverse
The script reverses all the orders of the actual chart symbol.
This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading.iClock_Mod1
Second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks. New candle alert option. Automatic Broker GMT and Daylight Saving Time adjustment.