This script show you current currency pair spread, pip value and the total cost of the spread to open a position. Result will show in your account currency.

To see those information you have to input volume size in the input section.

Fig. 1. General information





Fig. 2. Input parameters





Fig. 3. Script output on 2 decimal quotes





Fig. 4. Script output on 3 decimal quotes





Fig. 5. Script output on 4 decimal quotes









Fig. 6. Script output on 5 decimal quotes





If you like it then rate it 5 star. If don't like then say why you don't. So that I can improve this script.





Sincerely,

Md. Mobarak Ali

