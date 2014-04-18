Join our fan page
Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Trader's simple assistant. The MQL5 Spread indicator shows the current spread of the currency pair on a chart. The indicator is especially useful when working with the brokers who offer floating spread. I know that it is very inconvenient to calculate spread based on quotes in the Market Watch each time you open a position or need it for some calculations. This indicator always shows the current spread of the currency pair.
The last parameter of the MQL5 Spread indicator normalizes spread to the common decimal view for brokers with nonstandard quotes (parameter set to true).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2230
