Moving Average - page 154
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ATR adaptive SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
One of the moving averages that is not often made adaptive is SMA (Simple Moving Average). The reason for that is that it is bound to bars values (unlike, for example EMA - that is used in numerous adaptive averages - that can use fractional periods too) and that makes the calculations a bit complicated and, in some cases the results are going to be "nervous" - they tend to changes slope in some periods very quickly.
That makes it a bit difficult to use it too : using the slope of such an average as a criteria for a trading decision would lead to "change of mind" on almost every bar - and that is not what anybody would like to do. This version makes a possible solution for that : since adaptive SMA is "faster" than the "regular" SMA, you can use the crosses of adaptive to regular SMA as a criteria for trend. Results seem to be acceptable.
McGinley dynamic (official) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The McGinley Dynamic indicator is a type of moving average that was designed to track the market better than existing moving average indicators. It is a technical indicator that improves upon moving average lines by adjusting for shifts in market speed....
Original formula:
Improved formula:
Classic Moving Averages with colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The five classic moving averages are present:
The indicator displays a colored moving average.
It has three parameters:
This version is faster and code is more flexible and reusable
Classic Moving Averages with colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The five classic moving averages are present:
The indicator displays a colored moving average.
It has three parameters:
This version is faster and code is more flexible and reusable
Thanks, it looks a good job
TRIX Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MA Crosses Price Line Indicator/EA
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.22 17:14
MA Alert Crossing Price or Line - indicator MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.26 07:58Moving Average Bands by Mladen
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Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In “ Moving Average Bands” (part 1, TASC July 2021 issue) and “Moving Average Band Width” (part 2, TASC August 2021 issue), author Vitali Apirine explains how moving average bands can be used as a trend-following indicator by displaying the movement of a shorter-term moving average in relation to the movement of a longer-term moving average
This is the "Moving Average Bands" indicator with only one change compared to the original : you can chose the price (while in the original only close price is used)
Next version of this indicator:
Moving Average Bands - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Since in the original (published here Moving Average Bands) it is not as obvious how the indicator can be used, here is a version that is extended with one of the possible ways (that relies of the bands values) how the indicator can be used for trading signals
Two MA Color N Bars Subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Sma with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5
NET (Noise Elimination Technology) - a sort of a rolling Kendall rank correlation coefficient -was introduced in one of the rsi indicators posted at this code base.
Now it is used to determine the "trend" of a simple moving average. As such, it is not same with the slope of SMA and do not be surprised that the slope and the trend color change are going to deviate sometimes
And this is the EA based on this indicator:
Sma with NET EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Good educational article was published -
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Learn how to design different Moving Average systems - the article