Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i-Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8239
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
Kim Igor V. aka KimIV
This spread indicator shows minimum and maximum spread values for the last hour, 4 hours and day. Two additional lines show minimum and maximum spread values on the current bar.
This turned out to be very useful when working with trading account of different brokers.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 6.10.2014.
Fig. 1. The i-Spread indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12546
Ozymandias_v2
A modification of the popular Ozymandias indicator.WASD_FR
Fractals are generated using 3 previous bars (without redrawing because the current bar is not included in the calculation).