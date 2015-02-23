Join our fan page
Spread Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 46767
The indicator supports two functions:
- Spread Ask and Bid line customization (style *, thickness)
- Second Broker spread comparison ** - see indicator Input for instruction.
- The top image shows customization of spread Ask & Bid lines.
- The bottom image shows second Broker spread comparison (second Broker spread - chart spread, 8 - 5 = 3 points spread adjustment). The comparison is relative and is an addition or subtraction padding of the chart Ask Line.
Note: This indicator will automatically set → Chart on foreground and Show Ask: Chart on foreground and Show Ask can be toggled on/off from the indicator Inputs window.
Trading multiple instruments across multiple timeframes (and multiple brokers) can result in the use of many different templates. An immediate means of template identification is expedient in order to avoid confusion, trading inefficiency and possible trading mistakes. This simple indicator accomplishes the required.
This indicator will show the name of the pattern by placing point XABCD manually and also will search the next Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) automatically.