CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Spread Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

file45 | English Русский
Views:
46767
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator supports two functions:

  1. Spread Ask and Bid line customization (style *, thickness) 
  2. Second Broker spread comparison ** - see indicator Input for instruction.
Regards below images:
  • The top image shows customization of spread Ask & Bid lines.
  • The bottom image shows second Broker spread comparison (second Broker spread - chart spread, 8 - 5 = 3 points spread adjustment). The comparison is relative and is an addition or subtraction padding of the chart Ask Line.
* dependent on Chart on foreground. ** dependent on Show Ask.

Note: This indicator will automatically set → Chart on foreground and Show Ask: Chart on foreground and Show Ask can be toggled on/off from the indicator Inputs window.

Spread Lines indicator

Spread Lines indicator

MACD and Volumes MACD and Volumes

Usual MACD with showing volumes on it.

Template Name Template Name

Trading multiple instruments across multiple timeframes (and multiple brokers) can result in the use of many different templates. An immediate means of template identification is expedient in order to avoid confusion, trading inefficiency and possible trading mistakes. This simple indicator accomplishes the required.

Balance Sheet Balance Sheet

This indicator will show balance sheet for a year.

HarmonikManual HarmonikManual

This indicator will show the name of the pattern by placing point XABCD manually and also will search the next Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) automatically.