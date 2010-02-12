CodeBaseSections
Spread Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
132248
(22)
The Spread Indicator



Credits for the indicator go to Meinmetatrader.de

This indicator is a convenient tool to quickly throw a glance a the currency's current spread. Especially with non-fixed spread brokers, determining the current spread from looking a the 5-digits quotes can be exhausting.

You can easily change the position, color and font size as with ordinary labels. Your changes won't get overriden!



