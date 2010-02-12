Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Spread Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 132248
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Spread Indicator
Author:
Credits for the indicator go to Meinmetatrader.de
This indicator is a convenient tool to quickly throw a glance a the currency's current spread. Especially with non-fixed spread brokers, determining the current spread from looking a the 5-digits quotes can be exhausting.
You can easily change the position, color and font size as with ordinary labels. Your changes won't get overriden!
Trend Paint
Раскраска баров в зависимости от направления тренда.Lilith goes to Hollywood
An antimartingale which tries to maximise the gain/risk ratio. I have a 5 digits account, let me know if you have any problem with this.
RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF
This indi draws renko boxes on normal TF window.Multi Strategy Ea
If you have a strategy to trade with it, You can use this EA and set Your Parameters And trade with this expert