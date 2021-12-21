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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Sma with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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NET (Noise Elimination Technology) - a sort of a rolling Kendall rank correlation coefficient -was introduced in one of the rsi indicators posted at this code base.
Now it is used to determine the "trend" of a simple moving average. As such, it is not same with the slope of SMA and do not be surprised that the slope and the trend color change are going to deviate sometimes
- You can use the color change of the indicator for possible trend changes
- some experimenting (especially with NET period) is advised prior to using this indicator for trading decisions
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0
cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list
On chart stochastic (like)
On chart stochastic (like)Deviation Ratio
Volatility/volume indicator based on price deviations anomaly.