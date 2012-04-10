Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ask Bid Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 45428
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows spread-related values (spread, Bid + spread, Ask + spread, Ask + Bid + spread).
Options:
- Spread;
- Bid + Spread;
- Ask + Spread;
- Ask + Bid + Spread.
/
Reversal fractals
This indicator points possible price reversals using 5bar and 7bar fractals.s-PSI@Refresh_v.2.0
The script (in the absence of communication) rescans the server, will make paging history, emulates the ticks for the indicators and experts.
A set of scripts for a quick trade with the mouse.
Scripts of pending, market orders, placing and removing stops.VR---MOVING-AVERAGE
An improved version of the standard Moving Average indicator, now on the hourly timeframe, you can see moving averages of higher timeframes.