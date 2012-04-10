CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ask Bid Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4

file45
Views:
45428
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows spread-related values (spread, Bid + spread, Ask + spread, Ask + Bid + spread).

Options:

  1. Spread;
  2. Bid + Spread;
  3. Ask + Spread;
  4. Ask + Bid + Spread.

Ask Bid Spread indicator MetaTrader 4

Ask Bid Spread indicator MetaTrader 4/

Ask Bid Spread indicator MetaTrader 4

Ask Bid Spread indicator MetaTrader 4

Reversal fractals Reversal fractals

This indicator points possible price reversals using 5bar and 7bar fractals.

s-PSI@Refresh_v.2.0 s-PSI@Refresh_v.2.0

The script (in the absence of communication) rescans the server, will make paging history, emulates the ticks for the indicators and experts.

A set of scripts for a quick trade with the mouse. A set of scripts for a quick trade with the mouse.

Scripts of pending, market orders, placing and removing stops.

VR---MOVING-AVERAGE VR---MOVING-AVERAGE

An improved version of the standard Moving Average indicator, now on the hourly timeframe, you can see moving averages of higher timeframes.