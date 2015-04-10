CodeBaseSections
Candle Time End and Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Olexiy Polyakov
Sergeev

The indicator displays the current spread and the time till closing the current bar (candlestick) at the same time.

Settings:

The settings have only two parameters: the indicator color and its location on the chart.

The indicator displays the current spread and the time till closing the bar (candlestick) at the same time

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12611

