Monitoring Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
18957
This indicator displays the minimal (red), average (green) and maximal (blue) values of spread on corresponding bars as a histogram (borrowed idea).
Such monitoring is handy for comparison of trading conditions offered by various brokers, as well as for analysis of spread dynamics.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/939
Weather Vane
This indicator calculates last average price for a symbol and determines the trend direction, so it can be a signal to commit a trade operation.Triangle Hedge
Opens a virtual hedge position in MetaTrader 5.
Choppy Market Index
Indicator of market instability.Widescreenshooter
Script to create wide screenshots.