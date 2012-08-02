CodeBaseSections
Monitoring Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
This indicator displays the minimal (red), average (green) and maximal (blue) values of spread on corresponding bars as a histogram (borrowed idea).

Such monitoring is handy for comparison of trading conditions offered by various brokers, as well as for analysis of spread dynamics.

Monitoring Spread

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/939

