CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Forex_Spread_Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
Views:
16939
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Forex_Spread_Meter.mq5 (15.62 KB) view
dummy.mq5 (3.35 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the spread meter on the chart.




    Daylight changes (summer time) Daylight changes (summer time)

    Compute the daylight saving time changes (start/end of the summer time).

    Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0 Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0

    The good old MT4 indicator! Now for MetaTrader 5.

    Bermaui Bands LCS lite Bermaui Bands LCS lite

    Have a look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16251

    Currency Strength Index (CSI) Currency Strength Index (CSI)

    Trading the STRONG against the weak!