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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Forex_Spread_Meter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Daylight changes (summer time)
Compute the daylight saving time changes (start/end of the summer time).Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0
The good old MT4 indicator! Now for MetaTrader 5.
Bermaui Bands LCS lite
Have a look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16251Currency Strength Index (CSI)
Trading the STRONG against the weak!