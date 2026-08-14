How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 20
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Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How To Create EA MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.19 12:27Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 19): New order system (II)
Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power
Learn how to design a trading system by Bull's Power
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How To Create EA MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.24 07:22Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 20): New order system (III)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How To Create EA MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2022.09.06 10:25Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 21): New order system (IV)
How to start trading, once done with my deposit
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Good day I believe my terminal or account is being hacked or tampered cause when I trade I get huge rejections in the market from nowhere and huge reversals while I use text book strategies I understand loosing in the market but this is more controlled please help me.
No any trading strategy can predict the market.And if you do not like some broker related to the habit of it - you are able to select the other broker.
And the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart
(and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
If you do not like the trading strategy you are using - select/test/optimize/evaluate the other strategy which is more suitable for the current market with the current symbol with the recent volatility for example.
No any trading strategy can predict the market.And if you do not like some broker related to the habit of it - you are able to select the other broker.
And the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart
(and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
If you do not like the trading strategy you are using - select/test/optimize/evaluate the other strategy which is more suitable for the current market with the current symbol with the recent volatility for example.
Im not saying I am the best in the world but I feel that there is something suspicious happening but I will try your suggestions thank you.