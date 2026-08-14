How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 20

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Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power



Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power

In this new article from our series, we will learn a new technical tool that can be used in our favor especially if we combine it with other technical tools. We will learn how to create a trading system by the Bear's Power technical indicator. As we do in our article in this series that we try to understand the root of things to use them in an effective way.
Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power
Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power
  • www.mql5.com
Welcome to a new article in our series about learning how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicator here is a new article about learning how to design a trading system by Bear's Power technical indicator.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How To Create EA MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.19 12:27

Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 19): New order system (II)

In the previous article, Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 18), we implemented some fixes, changes and adjustments in the order system, aiming at creating a system that would allow different trading on NETTING and HEDGING accounts, since there are differences in the account operations. But now it is time to finally make the order system completely visual so that we can eliminate the message box and analyze what values are in each position without it.

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Sergey Golubev #:

Learn how to design a trading system by Bear's Power

In this new article from our series, we will learn a new technical tool that can be used in our favor especially if we combine it with other technical tools. We will learn how to create a trading system by the Bear's Power technical indicator. As we do in our article in this series that we try to understand the root of things to use them in an effective way.

Learn how to design a trading system by Bull's Power

Learn how to design a trading system by Bull's Power

In this new article from our series, we will learn about a new technical tool that can be used in our favor to enhance our trading. We learn about the Bull's Power indicator which is one of the technical indicators that can be used to give us insights into bulls measurement the same as we will see in this article.
Learn how to design a trading system by Bull's Power
Learn how to design a trading system by Bull's Power
  • www.mql5.com
Welcome to a new article in our series about learning how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicator as we will learn in this article about a new technical indicator and how we can design a trading system by it and this indicator is the Bull's Power indicator.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How To Create EA MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2022.08.24 07:22

Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 20): New order system (III)

In the previous article, Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 19), we focused on code changes which were implemented to enable the operation of the new order system. Since these changes have been implemented, I can focus 100% on the real problem. This is to implement the order system, which is 100% visual and understandable for those who trade without having to know the tick value or where to place an order to earn X, or where to set Stop Loss in order not to lose Y.

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How To Create EA MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2022.09.06 10:25

Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 21): New order system (IV)

In the previous article, Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch (Part 20), we considered the main changes that need to be made to get the visual system of orders. However, further steps required more explanation, so I decided to split the article into several parts. Here we will finish making the main changes. There will be quite a few of them, but they are all necessary. Well, the whole work will be quite interesting. However, I will not complete the work here, because there is still something left to do to really finish the system. Anyway, by the end of this article, the system will have almost all the necessary functionality.

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How to start  trading, once done with my deposit 
 
andreasnatangwe igonda #:
How to start  trading, once done with my deposit 

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 
Good day I believe my terminal or account is being hacked or tampered cause when I trade I get huge rejections in the market from nowhere and huge reversals while I use text book strategies I understand loosing in the market but this is more controlled please help me. 
 
Ladoor Chris #:
Good day I believe my terminal or account is being hacked or tampered cause when I trade I get huge rejections in the market from nowhere and huge reversals while I use text book strategies I understand loosing in the market but this is more controlled please help me. 

No any trading strategy can predict the market.
And the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart
(and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.

And if you do not like some broker related to the habit of it - you are able to select the other broker.

If you do not like the trading strategy you are using - select/test/optimize/evaluate the other strategy which is more suitable for the current market with the current symbol with the recent volatility for example.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

No any trading strategy can predict the market.
And the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart
(and the trading accounts, and the money for trading) - all of them are related to the brokers only.

And if you do not like some broker related to the habit of it - you are able to select the other broker.

If you do not like the trading strategy you are using - select/test/optimize/evaluate the other strategy which is more suitable for the current market with the current symbol with the recent volatility for example.

Im not saying I am the best in the world but I feel that there is something suspicious happening but I will try your suggestions thank you.

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