Add the new Economic Calendar widget to your website for free!
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A month ago we released our economic calendar for fundamental market analysis. Now we have prepared a new widget, that can be used to embed the economic calendar on a website or blog. The new service will help you attract visitors, while providing traders the opportunity to instantly receive up-to-date information about macroeconomic events.
To receive the widget, go to the economic calendar page on MQL5.com and click on the "Add widget to your website" link. Specify the desired width and height of the calendar widget for your site, select the default period of featured events (current day or current week), copy the generated code and insert it to your web page. In the Preview section, you can see how the calendar will be displayed on your site.
For example, here is the embed code for a responsive calendar widget featuring current events weekly:
<!-- Economic Calendar Widget BEGIN -->
<script id="economicCalendarWidget" type="text/javascript" src="https://c.mql5.com/js/widgets/calendar/widget.v1.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
new economicCalendar({ width: "100%", height: "100%", mode: 2 });
</script>
<!-- Economic Calendar Widget END -->
The current calendar version features economic news from the US, Japan and the European Union. News from the United Kingdom will be added soon. Also soon, the new calendar will replace the current one used in the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, so users will be able to receive up-to-date indicator values immediately after their release, as well as access the economic calendar data from MQL5 robots and the strategy tester.
Add the economic calendar to your website and provide traders with a ready-to-use tool for monitoring important macroeconomic events!
Receive the Economic Calendar embed code