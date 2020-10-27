Quick Manual Trading Toolkit: Working with open positions and pending orders

Contents

Introduction

We have previously created the basic functionality, which is designed to assist the traders who prefer manual trading. We mainly focused on convenient work related to order placing, and thus most of the functions were related to market entries. However, any trading strategy, whether it be manual or automatic, should have three main stages when working with the markets. These include market entry rules, open position management and closing conditions. As for now, the toolkit only covers the first stage. Therefore, as further development, we can add more opportunities for working with open positions or pending order, and to expand conditions for closing deals. All calculation should be performed by the toolkit, while the decision should be made by the trader.





Formulation of the problem



Let us begin with determining the range of tasks required to implement the new functionality. Let us determine the main stages according to which we will continue developing the current application:

Revising the application structure. The application has originally been created as a main window with a set of task buttons, two of which opened modal windows with tools for setting market positions and pending orders. The other three buttons provide a simple functionality for closing positions by market and for deleting all pending orders. Now, we need to add an interface for managing current positions and for editing pending orders.

The application has originally been created as a main window with a set of task buttons, two of which opened modal windows with tools for setting market positions and pending orders. The other three buttons provide a simple functionality for closing positions by market and for deleting all pending orders. Now, we need to add an interface for managing current positions and for editing pending orders. Expanding order operation modes. Previously, we could close all profitable or all losing orders. Now, we need a more flexible functionality, divided by position type and featuring the possibility to set various conditions for closing all/selected orders. As for pending orders, we could only mass close the orders earlier created by the toolkit. This is not enough. We should be able to delete a separate pending order or to modify it. Also, it would be nice to have separate lists of market orders and pending orders.

Let us take a closer look at each of the stages separately.





Let us first view what has already been implemented. Figure 1 below shows the main blocks, which execute tasks in two categories: opening/creation and closing/deletion. The third category implies manual management and modification.

Fig. 1 The main blocks of the toolkit

So, let us create three tabs. The first one will be used for functions shown in figure 1. In the other two tabs, we will implement functions for working with positions and pending orders.

Fig.2 New application structure

All features that were previously located in the main window will be implemented in the Trading tab. Open Positions Control will feature a table of existing positions opened via this tool. Commands for working with these positions will also be implemented there. Pending Order Control will feature the orders created through the toolkit, as well as controls for closing and modifying open orders. Let us consider the tabs in more detail.

Fig.3 Market Positions Control tab

Figure 3 shows Market Positions Control tab. The tab contains the following elements:

Market Orders tab. Displays information on all current positions which have been opened by the application. It is similar to the table in the Trade tab in MetaTrader 5.

Displays information on all current positions which have been opened by the application. It is similar to the table in the Trade tab in MetaTrader 5. Three input fields. They correspond and are linked to the table columns: volume, Stop Loss, Take Profit.

They correspond and are linked to the table columns: volume, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Two buttons. After a click on a table row, editable position parameters will be shown in input fields. By clicking on Edit, we can change Stop Loss and Take Profit for a position selected in the list, and even delete them. The Close button closes a position at a current price. The system additionally checks the Volume input field when closing a position. It means that you can select the lot value less than the current position lot and close the position partially.

Now, have a look at the Pending Order Control tab in figure 4.

Fig. 4 Pending orders control.

It is very similar to the previous one:

A table of pending orders. It contains a list of pending orders that have been placed via this toolkit.

Three input fields. When a pending order is selected in the table, you can modify its current execution price, as well as edit or delete Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Two buttons. The Edit button, in contrast to the table of market positions, accesses all three input fields for editing the selected pending order. The Close button closes the order.

Let us get back to the Trading tab and modify it for the new functionality. First, let us revise the existing tools for closing profitable and losing positions. It will be possible to close short positions in addition to long ones. This is implemented through closing mode switchers.

Fig. 5 Expanding market position closing functionality.

As you can see in figure 5, we have 4 new buttons: Close BUY profit, Close SELL profit, Close BUY loss, Close SELL loss. There are additional switchers to the right of the buttons; let us consider them in more detail. The switchers are similar, therefore the following descriptions apply to all of them.

All. Default value. Does not set any restrictions to buttons and closes all selected items.

Default value. Does not set any restrictions to buttons and closes all selected items. >Point . Closes all positions of the selected type in which profit/loss is higher than the specified number of points.

. Closes all positions of the selected type in which profit/loss is higher than the specified number of points. >Currency. Closes all positions of the selected type in which profit/loss is higher than the specified amount in the deposit currency.

Closes all positions of the selected type in which profit/loss is higher than the specified amount in the deposit currency. Sum>Points . Closes all positions of the selected type having the total profit/loss higher than the specified number of points.

. Closes all positions of the selected type having the total profit/loss higher than the specified number of points. Sum>Currency. Closes all positions of the selected type having the total profit/loss higher than the specified amount in the deposit currency.

Important note: when one of the last two points is selected, the total amount is calculated only for positions opened by this application, with the specified magic number. The amount is checked for all positions that meet two criteria: position type and magic number.

Let us consider an example of settings shown in figure 5: Close All Loss and option sum>currency. In this case, the toolkit will find all positions that it has previously opened, summarize their profit, and the loss is more than 10 units in the deposit currency, it will close all of them.





Implementation of toolkit additions



As the basis, we will use the earlier created project from article Quick Manual Trading Toolkit: Basic Functionality. First, we need to restructure the main window as is shown in fig.2. To do this, add the Tab interface element by creating the CreateTabs() method in the CProgram base class, and implement it in MainWindow.mqh.

bool CFastTrading::CreateTabs( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_tab.MainPointer(m_main_window); m_tab.Font(m_base_font); m_tab.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_tab.LabelColor( clrWhite ); m_tab.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); m_tab.IsCenterText( true ); m_tab.AutoXResizeMode( true ); m_tab.AutoYResizeMode( true ); m_tab.AutoXResizeRightOffset( 5 ); m_tab.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 5 ); m_tab.TabsYSize( 27 ); m_tab.GetButtonsGroupPointer().Font(m_base_font); m_tab.GetButtonsGroupPointer().FontSize(m_base_font_size); string tabs_names[ 3 ]; tabs_names[ 0 ]=TRADING; tabs_names[ 1 ]=CAPTION_M_CONTROL_NAME; tabs_names[ 2 ]=CAPTION_P_CONTROL_NAME; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) m_tab.AddTab(tabs_names[i], 180 ); if (!m_tab.CreateTabs(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_tab); return ( true ); }

The created method body has three new macro substitutions, which serve as tab headers - they need to be added in two languages into the Defines.mqh file:

#define TRADING (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Трейдинг" : "Trading" ) #define CAPTION_M_CONTROL_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Контроль рыночных позиций" : "Market Control" ) #define CAPTION_P_CONTROL_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Контроль отложенных ордеров" : "Pending Control" )

Before applying the newly created method, we need to rebuild the methods that create buttons and link these methods to the first tab. Let us find the common method CreateButton() and edit it as follows:

bool CFastTrading::CreateButton(CButton &button, string text, color baseclr, int x_gap, int y_gap) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); button.XSize( 180 ); button.YSize( 40 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

Now, apply the changes in the main window creating method.

bool CFastTrading::CreateMainWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_main_window); m_main_window.XSize( 600 ); m_main_window.YSize( 375 ); int x= 5 ; int y= 20 ; m_main_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_main_window.IsMovable( true ); m_main_window.CaptionColor(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption_color); m_main_window.BackColor(m_background_color); m_main_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_main_window.Font(m_base_font); if (!m_main_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateTabs( 5 , 22 + 27 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 210 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 2 ],MARKET_ORDERS_PROFIT_CLOSE+ "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 60 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 3 ],MARKET_ORDERS_LOSS_CLOSE+ "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 110 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 4 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 210 , 60 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

As can be seen here, we have first added tabs, then updated calls of methods that create buttons and resized the main window. After project compilation, all buttons will be moved to the first tab:

Fig. 6 Creating tabs and moving buttons to the first tab

According to figure 5, let us create additional buttons and input fields to implement the required functionality. We will use the updated CreateButton() method for large buttons. However, to create input fields and switchers, we need to introduce additional methods: CreateModeButton() — mode switcher, CreateModeEdit() — input fields. Their full implementation is as follows:

bool CFastTrading::CreateModeButton(CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); color baseclr= clrDarkViolet ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 20 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize( 9 ); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateModeEdit(CTextEdit &text_edit, int x_gap, int y_gap) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 20 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.SetDigits( 2 ); text_edit.MaxValue( 99999 ); text_edit.StepValue( 0.01 ); text_edit.MinValue( 0.01 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0.01 )); text_edit.IsLocked( true ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); }

Below is the updated method that creates the main window using the above methods, and adds buttons from figure 5:

bool CFastTrading::CreateMainWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_main_window); m_main_window.XSize( 600 ); m_main_window.YSize( 375 ); int x= 5 ; int y= 20 ; m_main_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_main_window.IsMovable( true ); m_main_window.CaptionColor(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption_color); m_main_window.BackColor(m_background_color); m_main_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_main_window.Font(m_base_font); if (!m_main_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateTabs( 5 , 22 + 27 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 2 ], CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT + "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 3 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 4 ], CLOSE_BUY_PROFIT , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 5 ], CLOSE_SELL_PROFIT , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 3 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 6 ], CLOSE_ALL_LOSS + "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 4 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 7 ], CLOSE_BUY_LOSS , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 5 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 8 ], CLOSE_SELL_LOSS , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 6 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { if (!CreateModeButton(m_mode_button[i], "all" , 205 - 10 , 10 + 45 *(i+ 1 ))) return ( false ); if (!CreateModeEdit(m_mode_edit[i], 204 - 10 , 30 + 45 *(i+ 1 ))) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

New micro substitutions are used here, so the appropriate values should be added to Defines.mqh:

#define CLOSE_BUY_PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть BUY прибыльные" : "Close BUY Profit" ) #define CLOSE_SELL_PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть SELL прибыльные" : "Close SELL Profit" ) #define CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть ВСЕ прибыльные" : "Close ALL Profit" ) #define CLOSE_BUY_LOSS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть BUY убыточные" : "Close BUY Losing" ) #define CLOSE_SELL_LOSS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть SELL убыточные" : "Close SELL Losing" ) #define CLOSE_ALL_LOSS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть ВСЕ убыточные" : "Close ALL Losing" )

Compile the project and check the intermediate result:

Fig. 7 Adding buttons and mode switches

But this is only a visual implementation. The next step is to assign a logical task for each of the added elements. Let us set up the switch mechanism, because all subsequent elements will refer to their values and states. Create a new method ModeButtonSwitch() for button objects. It will switch modes when a button is pressed.

void CFastTrading::ModeButtonSwitch(CButton &button, long lparam, string &states[]) { if (lparam==button.Id()) { int size= ArraySize (states); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (button.LabelText()==states[i]) { if (i==size- 1 ) { SetButtonParam(button,states[ 0 ]); break ; } else { SetButtonParam(button,states[i+ 1 ]); break ; } } } } }

Another new method ModeEditSwitch() provides the correspondence of input field settings to the selected mode. For example, points are integer numbers, and when we use deposit currency, values should have 2 decimal places.

void CFastTrading::ModeEditSwitch( long lparam, string &states[]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_mode_button[i].Id()) { if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 1 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 9999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 20 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 1 ; } else if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 2 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 2 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 99999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 0.1 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 2 ; } else if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 3 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 9999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 1 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 20 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 3 ; } else if (m_mode_button[i].LabelText()==states[ 4 ]) { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( false ); m_mode_edit[i].SetDigits( 2 ); m_mode_edit[i].StepValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].MaxValue( 99999 ); m_mode_edit[i].MinValue( 0.01 ); m_mode_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 0.1 )); m_mode_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 4 ; } else { m_mode_edit[i].IsLocked( true ); m_current_mode[i]= 0 ; } } } }

The current implementation has a static array m_current_mode — its size corresponds to the number of mode switchers, i.e. 6. Modes of each closing button, selected by the user, are written to this array. To activate the newly added methods, open OnEvent() event handler and add the following code in the button click event:

string states[ 5 ]= { "all" , ">points" , ">currency" , "sum>points" , "sum>currency" }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) ModeButtonSwitch(m_mode_button[i],lparam,states); ModeEditSwitch(lparam,states);

Compile the project. Now you can see that mode switching changes the properties of input fields. This is shown in Fig. 8.





Fig. 8 Switching the market position closing modes

The next step is to implement the action logic according to button descriptions, which should also be linked to the earlier added modes. We already have two actions: "Close all profitable" and "Close all losing". Now, they should be expanded in accordance with the new closing modes. These actions are performed by methods CloseAllMarketProfit() and CloseAllMarketLoss().

void CFastTrading::CloseAllMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 2 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_C)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 0 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int profit_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { switch (m_current_mode[ 0 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int profit_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { if ( (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap> 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 1 && profit_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap> double (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 3 && sum_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 0 ]== 4 && sum_cur> double (m_mode_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

This is a modification of the method closing all market positions. Earlier, we have introduced the m_current_mode static array which tracks the mode selection for each of the actions on the button. Therefore, calculation is made for modes 4 and 5, in which all positions are closed by total profit in points or in deposit currency. After that, we select positions that belong to our toolkit and, depending on the selected closing mode, select conditions, upon which all market positions created by the toolkit should be closed.

Similarly, change the second method that closes all losing positions:

void CFastTrading::CloseAllMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 6 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_D)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 3 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double loss_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int loss_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) loss_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else loss_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { switch (m_current_mode[ 3 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=loss_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=loss_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double loss_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); int loss_pp; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) loss_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); else loss_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { if ( (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 0 && loss_cur+swap< 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 1 && loss_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 2 && loss_cur+swap<- double (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 3 && sum_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 3 ]== 4 && sum_cur<- double (m_mode_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position=position_ticket; request.symbol=position_symbol; request.volume=volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic=m_magic_number; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

Also, calculation is performed for modes, in which the total loss of all open positions in points or in deposit currency is checked and all market positions created by the toolkit are closed if the appropriate loss conditions are met.

Now let us move on to new actions with open positions: Closing Buy/Sell positions, either profitable or losing. In fact, these are special cases of the two methods described above. Thus, we will add filtering by position type. First, create methods performing the specified actions:

CloseBuyMarketProfit() — closes all profitable Buy positions.

— closes all profitable Buy positions. CloseSellMarketProfit() — closes all profitable Sell positions.

— closes all profitable Sell positions. CloseBuyMarketLoss() — closes all losing Buy positions.

— closes all losing Buy positions. CloseSellMarketLoss() — close all losing Sell positions.

void CFastTrading::CloseBuyMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 4 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_U)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 1 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 1 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap> 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 1 && profit_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap> double (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 3 && sum_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 1 ]== 4 && sum_cur> double (m_mode_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseBuyMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 7 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_H)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 4 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 1 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { int profit_pp= int (( SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap< 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 1 && profit_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap<- double (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 3 && sum_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 4 ]== 4 && sum_cur<- double (m_mode_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseSellMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 5 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_J)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 2 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 2 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap> 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 1 && profit_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap> double (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 3 && sum_pp> int (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 2 ]== 4 && sum_cur> double (m_mode_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseSellMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 8 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_L)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); int sum_pp= 0 ; double sum_cur= 0.0 ; if (m_current_mode[ 5 ]> 2 ) { for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); switch (m_current_mode[ 1 ]) { case 3 : sum_pp+=profit_pp; break ; case 4 : sum_cur+=profit_cur+swap; break ; } } } } for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit_cur= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { int profit_pp= int (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )- SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/ _Point ); if ( (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 0 && profit_cur+swap< 0 ) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 1 && profit_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 2 && profit_cur+swap<- double (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 3 && sum_pp<- int (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) || (m_current_mode[ 5 ]== 4 && sum_cur<- double (m_mode_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())) ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) break ; else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } } }

After creation and implementation, call the methods in the OnEvent() event handler body, without any sections.

CloseBuyMarketProfit(id,lparam); CloseSellMarketProfit(id,lparam); CloseBuyMarketLoss(id,lparam); CloseSellMarketLoss(id,lparam);

Each of the actions can be performed not only by a button click, but also by keypress events. You can reassign hotkeys in the code. For convenience, let us display their values next to action names in buttons.

if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 2 ],CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT+ "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 3 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 300 , 10 + 45 * 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 4 ], CLOSE_BUY_PROFIT+ "(U)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 5 ], CLOSE_SELL_PROFIT+ "(J)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 3 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 6 ],CLOSE_ALL_LOSS+ "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 4 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 7 ], CLOSE_BUY_LOSS+ "(H)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 5 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_order_button[ 8 ], CLOSE_SELL_LOSS+ "(L)" , C'87,128,255' , 10 , 10 + 45 * 6 )) return ( false );

As a result, we have the following values:

Fig. 9 Assigning hotkeys to added actions

We have implemented all the functionality of the Trading tab. Now, let us move on to the next stage: creating a table of positions opened by the toolkit and adding the possibility to manage positions on the tab "Market Positions Control". Figure 3 at the beginning of the article contains a visual scheme for creating interface elements, which consists of three input fields, two buttons and the table. Let us start creating the tab. First, we will create three input fields for editing the lot, Stop loss and Take profit of open positions. These is done in methods CreateLotControl(), CreateStopLossControl() and CreateTakeProfitControl().

bool CFastTrading::CreateLotControl(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateTakeProfitControl(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateStopLossControl(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.MinValue( 0 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 0 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); }

Add new methods in the CreateMainWindow() body.

if (!CreateLotControl(m_lot_edit[ 6 ], 375 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossControl(m_sl_edit[ 6 ], 375 + 80 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitControl(m_tp_edit[ 6 ], 375 + 83 * 2 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false );

For the 'Edit' and 'Close' buttons, we need to create two new methods that implement them: CreateModifyButton() and CreateCloseButton().

bool CFastTrading::CreateModifyButton(CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int tab) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,button); color baseclr= clrDarkOrange ; color pressclr= clrOrange ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 24 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateCloseButton(CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int tab) { button.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray(tab,button); color baseclr= clrCrimson ; color pressclr= clrFireBrick ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 24 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

Add them to the main window creation method:

if (!CreateModifyButton(m_small_button[ 0 ], MODIFY , 622 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateCloseButton(m_small_button[ 1 ], CLOSE , 622 + 80 , 3 , 1 )) return ( false );

Here we have two new macro substitutions for UI localization, so open Defines.mqh and add the appropriate values:

#define MODIFY (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Изменить" : "Modify" ) #define CLOSE (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть" : "Close" )

Now, let us move on to the table. First, create the CreatePositionsTable() method, implement it and add to the main window method.

bool CFastTrading::CreatePositionsTable(CTable &table, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { #define COLUMNS2_TOTAL 9 table.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,table); int width[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (width, 80 ); width[ 0 ]= 100 ; width[ 1 ]= 110 ; width[ 2 ]= 100 ; width[ 3 ]= 60 ; width[ 6 ]= 90 ; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (align, ALIGN_CENTER ); int text_x_offset[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (text_x_offset, 7 ); int image_x_offset[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_x_offset, 3 ); int image_y_offset[COLUMNS2_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_y_offset, 2 ); table.Font(m_base_font); table.FontSize(m_base_font_size); table.XSize( 782 ); table.CellYSize( 24 ); table.TableSize(COLUMNS2_TOTAL, 1 ); table.TextAlign(align); table.ColumnsWidth(width); table.TextXOffset(text_x_offset); table.ImageXOffset(image_x_offset); table.ImageYOffset(image_y_offset); table.ShowHeaders( true ); table.HeadersColor( C'87,128,255' ); table.HeadersColorHover( clrCornflowerBlue ); table.HeadersTextColor( clrWhite ); table.IsSortMode( false ); table.LightsHover( true ); table.SelectableRow( true ); table.IsZebraFormatRows( clrWhiteSmoke ); table.DataType( 0 , TYPE_LONG ); table.AutoYResizeMode( true ); table.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 5 ); if (!table.CreateTable(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); table.SetHeaderText( 0 ,TICKET); table.SetHeaderText( 1 ,SYMBOL); table.SetHeaderText( 2 ,TYPE_POS); table.SetHeaderText( 3 ,PRICE); table.SetHeaderText( 4 ,VOLUME); table.SetHeaderText( 5 ,SL); table.SetHeaderText( 6 ,TP); table.SetHeaderText( 7 ,SWAP); table.SetHeaderText( 8 ,PROFIT); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,table); return ( true ); }

The table will have 9 columns. Let us adjust the column width, as column names are different in length. Set column names for the two available languages using macro substitutions in the Defines.mqh file.

#define SYMBOL (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Символ" : "Symbol" ) #define VOLUME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Объем" : "Volume" ) #define TYPE_POS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Тип позиции" : "Position Type" ) #define SWAP (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Своп" : "Swap" ) #define PROFIT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Прибыль" : "Profit" )

However, if you try to compile the project now, you will see that the table, buttons and fields go beyond the right edge of the window. Therefore, we need to add a mechanism that adjusts the main window width in accordance with its contents. This can be done by the WindowRezise() method.

void CFastTrading::WindowResize( int x_size, int y_size) { m_main_window.GetCloseButtonPointer().Hide(); m_main_window.ChangeWindowWidth(x_size); m_main_window.ChangeWindowHeight(y_size); m_main_window.GetCloseButtonPointer().Show(); }

In the event handler, create a new tab click event. Add the main window width for each tab in this event.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_TAB) { if (m_tab.SelectedTab()== 0 ) WindowResize( 600 ,m_main_window.YSize()); if (m_tab.SelectedTab()== 1 ) WindowResize( 782 + 10 ,m_main_window.YSize()); if (m_tab.SelectedTab()== 2 ) WindowResize( 682 + 10 ,m_main_window.YSize()); }

Now the information will be displayed correctly, as is shown in figure 3. The next step is to receive data on positions opened by the application and to display this information in the created table. We have three steps in preparing and displaying data in the table:

Initialization. Here we determine the number of positions that belong to our toolkit and rebuild the table for this data.

Adding data. Add parameters of each open position to the table, according to the description in the column headers.

Update the table with the filled data.

For the first initialization step, create the InitializePositionsTable() function and make a selection of all open positions by the current symbol and magic number. Thus, we obtain the number of positions which meet our conditions. Add the same number of rows to the table.

void CFastTrading::InitializePositionsTable( void ) { int total= PositionsTotal (); int cnt= 0 ; m_table_positions.DeleteAllRows(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_positions.AddRow(cnt); cnt++; } } if (cnt> 0 ) { SetValuesToPositionsTable(); UpdatePositionsTable(); } }

Then check if there is at least one position opened by the toolkit. If there are any such positions, set the information about open positions in the newly created rows using the SetValuePositionTable() method.

void CFastTrading::SetValuesToPositionsTable( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double stoploss= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double takeprofit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); double profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double openprice= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); string pos=(type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY )? "BUY" : "SELL" ; profit+=swap; if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_positions.SetValue( 0 ,i, string (position_ticket)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 1 ,i, string (position_symbol)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 2 ,i,pos); m_table_positions.SetValue( 3 ,i, string (openprice)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 4 ,i, string (volume)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 5 ,i, string (stoploss)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 6 ,i, string (takeprofit)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 7 ,i, string (swap)); m_table_positions.SetValue( 8 ,i, DoubleToString (profit, 2 )); m_table_positions.TextColor( 2 ,i,(pos== "BUY" )? clrForestGreen : clrCrimson ); m_table_positions.TextColor( 8 ,i,(profit!= 0 )? (profit> 0 )? clrForestGreen : clrCrimson : clrSilver ); cnt++; } } }

After filling the data, update the table using UpdatePositionsTable():

void CFastTrading::UpdatePositionsTable( void ) { m_table_positions.Update( true ); m_table_positions.GetScrollVPointer().Update( true ); }

To activate the changes in our product, we should properly configure them. Open the SimpleTrading.mq5 file, find the OnInit() function and add the call of the method initializing the application class:

int OnInit () { tick_counter= GetTickCount (); program.FontName( "Trebuchet MS" ); program.FontSize(Inp_BaseFont); program.BackgroundColor(Background); program.CaptionColor(Caption); program.SetLanguage(Language); program.SetMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!program.CreateGUI()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Failed to create graphical interface!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } program.OnInitEvent(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

This must be done strictly after creating the application GUI CreateGUI(). Now, go to OnInitEvent() body and call the table initialization in it.

void CFastTrading::OnInitEvent( void ) { InitializePositionsTable(); }

Now the table properly displays information about open positions. However, this data is only relevant at the application launch time, and it should therefore be constantly updated. This should be done in the OnTrade() trade event handler and in the OnTick() function. In trading events, we will track the number of current open positions and their parameters. Information about the current profit of each order will be updated in OnTick.

Create the OnTradeEvent() method in the public section of the base class and call the table initialization in its body.

void CFastTrading::OnTradeEvent( void ) { InitializePositionsTable(); }

The new method is called in the trade event handler:

void OnTrade ( void ) { program.OnTradeEvent(); }

The above actions set the relevance of displayed open positions. To update the profit, create the UpdatePositionProfit() method in the public section of the CFastTrading class:

void CFastTrading::UpdatePositionProfit( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); double profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); profit+=swap; if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_positions.SetValue( 8 ,i, DoubleToString (profit, 2 )); m_table_positions.TextColor( 8 ,i,(profit!= 0 )? (profit> 0 )? clrForestGreen : clrCrimson : clrSilver ); cnt++; } } if (cnt> 0 ) UpdatePositionsTable(); }

Call it in OnTick():

void OnTick () { program.UpdatePositionProfit(); }

This completes implementation of the table. Now, let us create the possibility to edit and close open positions available in the current list. We should make so that upon a click on a table row, input fields will display the lot, Take Profit and Stop Loss of a selected position.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM) { if (lparam==m_table_positions.Id()) { int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 4 ,row))); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 5 ,row))); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 6 ,row))); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } }

Compile the project and receive a result as is shown in figure 10: values from a selected market position shown in input fields.

Fig.10 Selecting an open position for further editing.

Then create two methods ModifyPosition() and ClosePosition(). Upon a click on Modify and Close buttons, the method will apply the appropriate actions to the selected open position.

bool CFastTrading::ModifyPosition( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 0 ].Id()) { if (m_table_positions.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_positions.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; double sl= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_sl_edit[ 6 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); double tp= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_tp_edit[ 6 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; request.position=ticket; request.symbol= Symbol (); request.sl =sl; request.tp =tp; request.magic=m_magic_number; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::ClosePosition( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 1 ].Id()) { if (m_table_positions.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_positions.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } double position_volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double closing_volume=( double )m_lot_edit[ 6 ].GetValue(); if (closing_volume>position_volume) closing_volume=position_volume; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =ticket; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume =NormalizeLot( Symbol (),closing_volume); request.magic =m_magic_number; request.deviation= 5 ; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); }

This completes the implementation of tasks in the Market Positions Control tab. Let us move on to developing the Pending Orders Control tab. At the end of the CreateMainWindow() main window method body, add the code that adds the same functionality that we implemented in the previous tab: a table of pending orders, buttons and input fields for editing the orders.

if (!CreateOrdersTable(m_table_orders, 0 , 22 + 5 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotControl(m_pr_edit[ 4 ], 360 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossControl(m_sl_edit[ 7 ], 360 + 80 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitControl(m_tp_edit[ 7 ], 360 + 80 * 2 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateModifyButton(m_small_button[ 2 ],MODIFY, 361 + 80 * 3 , 3 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateCloseButton(m_small_button[ 3 ], REMOVE , 361 + 80 * 3 , 3 + 24 , 2 )) return ( false );

This addition has a new method that adds a table for pending orders, and a new macro substitution for the order deleting button. Let us take a closer look at how a table is created:

bool CFastTrading::CreateOrdersTable(CTable &table, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { #define COLUMNS1_TOTAL 7 table.MainPointer(m_tab); m_tab.AddToElementsArray( 2 ,table); int width[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (width, 80 ); width[ 0 ]= 100 ; width[ 2 ]= 100 ; int text_x_offset[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (text_x_offset, 7 ); int image_x_offset[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_x_offset, 3 ); int image_y_offset[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (image_y_offset, 2 ); ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (align, ALIGN_CENTER ); align[ 6 ]= ALIGN_LEFT ; table.Font(m_base_font); table.FontSize(m_base_font_size); table.XSize( 602 ); table.CellYSize( 24 ); table.TableSize(COLUMNS1_TOTAL, 1 ); table.TextAlign(align); table.ColumnsWidth(width); table.TextXOffset(text_x_offset); table.ImageXOffset(image_x_offset); table.ImageYOffset(image_x_offset); table.ShowHeaders( true ); table.HeadersColor( C'87,128,255' ); table.HeadersColorHover( clrCornflowerBlue ); table.HeadersTextColor( clrWhite ); table.IsSortMode( false ); table.LightsHover( true ); table.SelectableRow( true ); table.IsZebraFormatRows( clrWhiteSmoke ); table.AutoYResizeMode( true ); table.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 5 ); table.DataType( 0 , TYPE_LONG ); table.DataType( 1 , TYPE_STRING ); table.DataType( 2 , TYPE_STRING ); table.DataType( 3 , TYPE_DOUBLE ); table.DataType( 4 , TYPE_DOUBLE ); table.DataType( 5 , TYPE_DOUBLE ); if (!table.CreateTable(x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); table.SetHeaderText( 0 ,TICKET); table.SetHeaderText( 1 ,SYMBOL); table.SetHeaderText( 2 ,TYPE_POS); table.SetHeaderText( 3 ,VOLUME); table.SetHeaderText( 4 ,PRICE); table.SetHeaderText( 5 ,SL); table.SetHeaderText( 6 ,TP); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,table); return ( true ); }

This table has a different number of columns, which are arranged in a different order. When editing open market positions, we can modify the lot, as well as the Take Profit and Stop Loss values. As for pending orders, here we modify the open price instead of the lot. Compile the project and check the result in the Pending Orders Control tab:

Fig.11 Interface for working with pending orders.

Further development is similar to what we have done with the previous tab. First, find all orders belonging to the toolkit, using InitializeOrdersTable():

void CFastTrading::InitializeOrdersTable( void ) { int total= OrdersTotal (); int cnt= 0 ; m_table_orders.DeleteAllRows(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { ulong order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i); string order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (order_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_orders.AddRow(cnt); cnt++; } } if (cnt> 0 ) { SetValuesToOrderTable(); UpdateOrdersTable(); } }

If pending orders are found, add the relevant information to the table using the SetValuesToOrderTable() method:

void CFastTrading::SetValuesToOrderTable( void ) { int cnt= 0 ; ulong ticket; for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ((ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { string position_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); double volume= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); double price= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); double stoploss= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); double takeprofit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); string pos= "" ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) pos= "Buy Limit" ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) pos= "Sell Limit" ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) pos= "Buy Stop" ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) pos= "Sell Stop" ; if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) { m_table_orders.SetValue( 0 ,i, string (ticket)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 1 ,i, string (position_symbol)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 2 ,i,pos); m_table_orders.SetValue( 3 ,i, string (volume)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 4 ,i, string (price)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 5 ,i, string (stoploss)); m_table_orders.SetValue( 6 ,i, string (takeprofit)); cnt++; } } } }

Update the added data using the UpdateOrdersTable() method:

void CFastTrading::UpdateOrdersTable( void ) { m_table_orders.Update( true ); m_table_orders.GetScrollVPointer().Update( true ); }

To connect this functionality to the application, do the same what we have done in the previous tab. Namely, initialize the table with pending orders:

void CFastTrading::OnInitEvent( void ) { InitializeOrdersTable(); InitializePositionsTable(); }

Repeat actions in the trade event handler:

void CFastTrading::OnTradeEvent( void ) { InitializePositionsTable(); InitializeOrdersTable(); }

To enable the display of relevant data in input fields upon table row click, add the following code in the appropriate section of the event handler:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM) { if (lparam==m_table_positions.Id()) { int row=m_table_positions.SelectedItem(); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 4 ,row))); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 5 ,row))); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].SetValue( string (m_table_positions.GetValue( 6 ,row))); m_lot_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_sl_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_tp_edit[ 6 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } if (lparam==m_table_orders.Id()) { int row=m_table_orders.SelectedItem(); m_pr_edit[ 4 ].SetValue( string (m_table_orders.GetValue( 4 ,row))); m_sl_edit[ 7 ].SetValue( string (m_table_orders.GetValue( 5 ,row))); m_tp_edit[ 7 ].SetValue( string (m_table_orders.GetValue( 6 ,row))); m_pr_edit[ 4 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_sl_edit[ 7 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_tp_edit[ 7 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } }

Now, let us assign the relevant actions to buttons Modify and Delete. Create methods ModifyOrder() and RemoveOrder().

bool CFastTrading::ModifyOrder( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 2 ].Id()) { if (m_table_orders.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_orders.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_orders.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( OrderSelect (ticket)) { string position_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); double sl= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_sl_edit[ 7 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); double tp= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_tp_edit[ 7 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); double price= NormalizeDouble (( double )m_pr_edit[ 4 ].GetValue(), _Digits ); MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; request.order = ticket; request.symbol= Symbol (); request.sl =sl; request.tp =tp; request.price=price; request.magic=m_magic_number; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::RemoveOrder( long lparam) { if (lparam==m_small_button[ 3 ].Id()) { if (m_table_orders.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); int row=m_table_orders.SelectedItem(); ulong ticket=( ulong )m_table_orders.GetValue( 0 ,row); if ( OrderSelect (ticket)) { string position_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; request.order = ticket; bool res= true ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 5 ; j++) { res= OrderSend (request,result); if (res && result.retcode== TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return ( true ); else PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } return ( false ); }

Call them in the event handler, outside any sections:

if (ModifyOrder(lparam)) return ; if (RemoveOrder(lparam)) return ;

I would like to add another convenient feature for working with pending orders. It provides the ability to set an open price of the previously selected ending order by clicking on the chart. This is shown in figure 12:

Fig.12 Setting a pending order open price.

It works as follows:

A click on the input field activates the value editing.

Then move the mouse pointer to any place on the chart — the appropriate values are shown along the axis. For convenience, you can click on the mouse wheel and select the desired price using crosshairs.

Stop the mouse pointer at the desired price and click on the chart. This price value will be set in the input field.

Using this method, you can quickly and conveniently set the price for a pending order, especially when it is easier to do from a visual analysis. If you need to set the price in a more precise way, enter it in the input field using the keyboard. The implementation is very simple. In the base class handler, create a section with the event of clicking on the chart and add the following code:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (m_pr_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().TextEditState()) { m_last_index=i; break ; } else { if (m_last_index>= 0 ) { datetime dt = 0 ; int window= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,( int )lparam,( int )dparam,window,dt,m_xy_price)) { m_pr_edit[m_last_index].SetValue( DoubleToString (m_xy_price)); m_pr_edit[m_last_index].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); m_last_index=- 1 ; } } } } }

Determine here which of the fields is being edited, remember it, receive the value by clicking on the chart and insert this value in the input field. The main features and innovations are shown in the video below.









Conclusion



The attached archive contains all the listed files, which are located in the appropriate folders. For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder. To open the terminal root directory, in which the MQL5 folder is located, press the Ctrl+Shift+D key combination in the MetaTrader 5 terminal or use the context menu as shown in Fig. 13 below.





Fig.13 Opening the MQL5 folder in the MetaTrader 5 terminal root