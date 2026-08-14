How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 17
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Combinatorics and probability theory for trading (Part I): The basics
Combinatorics and probability theory for trading (Part II): Universal fractal
Contents
Some information (in case someone missed it):
Each script, each service and each Expert Advisor runs in its own separate thread. All indicators calculated on one symbol, even if they are attached to different charts, work in the same thread. Thus, all indicators on one symbol share the resources of one thread.
All other actions associated with a symbol, like processing of ticks and history synchronization, are also consistently performed in the same thread with indicators. This means that if an infinite action is performed in an indicator, all other events associated with its symbol will never be performed.
When running an Expert Advisor, make sure that it has an actual trading environment and can access the history of the required symbol and period, and synchronize data between the terminal and the server. For all these procedures, the terminal provides a start delay of no more than 5 seconds, after which the Expert Advisor will be started with available data. Therefore, in case there is no connection to the server, this may lead to a delay in the start of an Expert Advisor.
The below table contains a brief summary of MQL5 programs:
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.25 19:39
Use MQL5.community channels and group chats - the article
Learn Why and How to Design Your Algorithmic Trading System
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Templates to create EAs and Indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 17:00
Advanced EA constructor for MetaTrader - botbrains.app - article (MT5)
Generally, trading strategies can be reduced to a specific algorithm that can be automated. Trading robots can trade thousands of times quicker than any human, but not every trader is proficient in programming.
botbrains.app is a no-code platform for trading robots development. You don't need to program anything to create a trading robot in the BotBrains editor - just drag the necessary blocks onto the scheme, set their parameters, and establish connections between them.
Combinatorics and probability theory for trading (Part I): The basics
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Combinatorics and probability theory for trading (Part II): Universal fractal
Contents
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Combinatorics and probability theory for trading (Part III): The first mathematical model
Combinatorics and probability for trading (Part IV): Bernoulli Logic
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Combinatorics and probability for trading (Part V): Curve analysis
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat
MetaQuotes, 2022.02.11 13:33
We have updated the MQL5.com Chat to further enhance the user conversation experience. Check out the new service interface and updated functions, such as the revised friending logic. Create groups on financial topics, join existing channels, discuss current issues with fellow traders in group chats and contact specific users through personal messages.
The following messaging types are available:
Chats for one-to-one conversations. Chats provide a fast and efficient way to contact your colleagues or partners, as well as to share documents, links and files.
Groups for group discussions, in which any member can post messages. Groups are perfect for discussing trading ideas or market situations, for sharing knowledge with novice traders and for seeking advice from more experienced market participants.
Channels for broadcasting messages to audiences. Only channel authors and administrators can post messages and manage such chats. You can join existing channels to follow trading and markets news feeds and stay up to date with the latest developments. Also, you can create your own feed to share useful information with your subscribers. Furthermore, you can commercialize your channel by making it private using the invite-only functionality.
Access conversations and post messages via the MQL5.community website and MetaTrader terminals or download the MQL5 Channels messenger for iOS. This separate fully featured application minimizes traffic consumption when using chats.
Check out the updated MQL5.com Chat right now: create your own group or channel.
Create your Group Chat or Channel
The number of new users in financial market increases. Perhaps many of them even do not know how the order system works. However, there are also the users who really want to know what is happening. They try to understand how it all works in order to control the situation.
Of course, MetaTrader 5 provides a high level of control over trading positions. However, using only the manual ability to place orders can be quite difficult and risky for less experienced users. Furthermore, if someone wants to trade futures contracts, when there is very little time to place an order, such trading can turn into a nightmare, because you have to correctly fill all the fields in a timely manner, but this still takes time and thus you can miss good opportunities or even lose money if something is filled incorrectly.
Now, what if we used an Expert Advisor (EA) to make things easier? In this case, you can specify some details, for example the leverage or how much you are can afford to lose and how much you want to earn (in monetary terms, rather than not quite clear "points" or "pips"). Then use the mouse pointer on the chart to show where to enter into the market and indicate, whether it will be buying or selling...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43
Use tips - the instruction about HowTo
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