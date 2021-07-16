MetaTrader 5 for iOS overhauled — swipes, new sections and color schemes

We have gathered feedback from MetaTrader 5 iOS users and overhauled the application in terms of appearance and functionality. The mobile platform is now more powerful, more efficient and more user-friendly.

Great improvement!

Keep up the good work Metaquotes.

 
How to get several charts on iPad?
 
Where can I find the tickchart in the trade panel??
One picture from the old version with the tick chart and the new one without....


 
I can’t  open several charts on my iPad. This update kills the app.
 
I really like the new iOS versions on both devices, iPhone and iPad. But I really miss something on the iPad version to make it perfect.. please check out my little wishlist:


Thx for the great work!
 

Good job! But I really need to move the chart to left side which is possible on MT4. It is necessary when I use ichimoku indicator. Ichimoku predict price using cloud. Unfortunately this cloud is cut. I attached screenshots from mt4 and mt5. 

MT5 vs. MT4

 
- THEY HAVE REMOVED THE MULTICHART MAKING THE IPAD USELESS, (instead of doing as on Android where the option was also added by phone and then adding it to the iPhone)

- THEY HAVE ALSO REMOVED THE GRAPHIC TICK (both iPhone and iPad) SO WHEN IT CLOSES YOU DON'T SEE WHAT HAPPENS.

-Closing of operations has become slow and cumbersome on iPad (instead of adding multiple closing / editing of operations),
 
Thanks!! I like a lot the iOS version. It works best by using the iPhone on the horizontal position. Much easier to access several buttons. 

Yet the function I most miss on it, since all the time, is the possibility to set the graphic scale as a FIXED scale.

about the other functions, it am very satisfied. 

Thanks for the update. 

