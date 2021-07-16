MetaTrader 5 for iOS overhauled — swipes, new sections and color schemes
Great improvement!
Keep up the good work Metaquotes.
Good job! But I really need to move the chart to left side which is possible on MT4. It is necessary when I use ichimoku indicator. Ichimoku predict price using cloud. Unfortunately this cloud is cut. I attached screenshots from mt4 and mt5.
We have gathered feedback from MetaTrader 5 iOS users and overhauled the application in terms of appearance and functionality. The mobile platform is now more powerful, more efficient and more user-friendly.
Thanks!! I like a lot the iOS version. It works best by using the iPhone on the horizontal position. Much easier to access several buttons.
Yet the function I most miss on it, since all the time, is the possibility to set the graphic scale as a FIXED scale.
about the other functions, it am very satisfied.
Thanks for the update.
