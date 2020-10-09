Quick Manual Trading Toolkit: Basic Functionality

Contents

Introduction

Today, many traders switch to automated trading systems which can require additional setup or can be fully automated and ready to use. However, there is a considerable part of traders who prefer trading manually, in the old fashioned way. They prefer to have human expert judgment when making decisions in each specific trading situation. Sometimes such situations develop rapidly, so the trader needs to react quickly. Also, some trading styles (for example, scalping), require accuracy in market entry timing. This is where additional tools may come in handy: they can provide the fastest possible implementation of desired actions, such as market entry or exit. Therefore, I decided to implement basic functionality for quick manual trading needs.

The concept of the toolkit



First, it is necessary to determine a set of basic actions which may be needed in manual trading. Based on this, we will develop a tool that will enable efficient and fast execution of appropriate actions. Manual trading has an underlying trading system, which implies one of the following market entry methods: using market or pending orders. Therefore, the main criteria for the toolkit is the ability to work with these two order types. We can also select tasks which can be performed by a trader in the process of trading — tools can assist in reducing the time and number of actions required to execute these tasks.

Fig. 1 The main toolkit window

Figure 1 shows two categories: Market Order and Pending Order. I have also selected three basic tasks which sometimes require quick execution, but which cannot be performed in one action. Many applications, including the MetaTrader 5 terminal, have a basic set of hotkeys enabling quick execution of certain commands or actions. Our application will take this fact into account. A hotkey is indicated in brackets — when pressed, either the specified action is performed, or - when working with orders - an appropriate window opens. It will also be possible to perform actions using the mouse. For example, it will be possible to close all profitable orders by pressing the C key or by clicking on "Close all profitable".

Pressing M or clicking "Market order" will open the window "Settings: Market order". The window contains options for entering data for placing market buy or sell orders.

Fig. 2 Window for configuring and creating market orders.

In addition to basic setup, similar to the one available in the terminal, it will be possible to select the lot not only as a numeric value but also as a percent of account balance. This also concerns Take Profit and Stop Loss: not only in the price format, but also in points. The Buy and Sell actions can also be performed in two ways: by clicking on the appropriate button or by pressing a hotkey specified in brackets.

Press P to open the pending order setup window. Four pending order types are supported.

Fig. 3 Window for configuring and creating pending orders

Similar to market orders, pending orders support lot as a numerical value or as a percent of balance, as well as selection of Take Profit and Stop Loss in price or in points.





Implementation of tools



First, let's create an initial project structure. Open the Experts directory and create the 'Simple Trading' folder with a few files, as is shown in fig. 4 below.

Fig. 4 Project file structure

Let's consider the purpose of the created files:

SimpleTrading.mq5 — the file of the Expert Advisor, in which the GUI will be created and which will contain initial application settings.

— the file of the Expert Advisor, in which the GUI will be created and which will contain initial application settings. Program.mqh — the include file to be connected to the Expert Advisor, which will contain the CFastTrading class, its fields and methods. It will also contain their partial implementation.

— the include file to be connected to the Expert Advisor, which will contain the class, its fields and methods. It will also contain their partial implementation. MainWindow.mqh — the include file to be connected to Program.mqh , which will contain the implementation methods of GUI elements.

— the include file to be connected to , which will contain the implementation methods of GUI elements. Defines.mqh — the include file to be connected to Program.mqh; it contains a set of macro substitutions for GUI elements, used to implement English and Russian versions.

Firstly, open Program.mqh, connect the libraries required for the implementation of the interface and of trading functions, and create the CFastTrading class.

#include <EasyAndFastGUI\WndEvents.mqh> #include <DoEasy25\Engine.mqh> #include "Defines.mqh" enum LANG { RUSSIAN, ENGLISH }; class CFastTrading : public CWndEvents { public : CFastTrading( void ); ~CFastTrading( void ); void OnInitEvent( void ); void OnDeinitEvent( const int reason); void OnTimerEvent( void ); virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); }; #include "MainWindow.mqh" CFastTrading::CFastTrading( void ) { } CFastTrading::~CFastTrading( void ) { } void CFastTrading::OnInitEvent( void ) { } void CFastTrading::OnDeinitEvent( const int reason) { CWndEvents::Destroy(); } void CFastTrading::OnTimerEvent( void ) { CWndEvents::OnTimerEvent(); } void CFastTrading::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Now, open the EA file SimpleTrading.mq5, connect to it Program.mqh and create an instance if the newly created class. Also, set input parameters, which include the following:

Base FontSize — the base font size of the application.

Caption Color — caption color of the main application window.

Back color — background color.

Interface language — interface language.

Magic Number — unique number for the orders created by this Expert Advisor.

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, Alexander Fedosov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356" #property version "1.00" #include "Program.mqh" input int Inp_BaseFont = 10 ; input color Caption = C'0,130,225' ; input color Background = clrWhite ; input LANG Language = ENGLISH; input ulong MagicNumber = 1111 ; CFastTrading program; ulong tick_counter; int OnInit () { tick_counter= GetTickCount (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { program.OnDeinitEvent(reason); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer ( void ) { program.OnTimerEvent(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { program.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_CREATE_GUI) { Print ( "End in " , GetTickCount ()-tick_counter, " ms" ); } }

In order for the EA input parameters to be available for this class, it is necessary to create variables to which EA settings values will be assigned, and methods which will be used for implementation. Create variables in the private section of the class.

private : color m_caption_color; color m_background_color; int m_base_font_size; int m_m_edit_index; int m_p_edit_index; ulong m_magic_number; string m_base_font; LANG m_language;

Create methods in the public section:

void CaptionColor( const color clr); void BackgroundColor( const color clr); void FontSize( const int font_size); void FontName( const string font_name); void SetLanguage( const LANG lang); void SetMagicNumber( ulong magic_number);

Here is the implementation:

void CFastTrading::CaptionColor( const color clr) { m_caption_color=clr; } void CFastTrading::BackgroundColor( const color clr) { m_background_color=clr; } void CFastTrading::FontSize( const int font_size) { m_base_font_size=font_size; } void CFastTrading::FontName( const string font_name) { m_base_font=font_name; } void CFastTrading::SetLanguage( const LANG lang) { m_language=lang; } void CFastTrading::SetMagicNumber( const ulong magic_number) { m_magic_number=magic_number; }

Now, apply them in the EA initialization:

int OnInit () { tick_counter= GetTickCount (); program.FontSize(Inp_BaseFont); program.BackgroundColor(Background); program.CaptionColor(Caption); program.SetLanguage(Language); program.SetMagicNumber(MagicNumber); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Add the CreateGUI() method which will create the entire interface. As for now, it is empty. It will be filled further, when we create UI elements.

bool CreateGUI( void );

The method can be added to the EA initialization:

int OnInit () { tick_counter= GetTickCount (); program.FontName("Trebuchet MS"); program.FontSize(Inp_BaseFont); program.BackgroundColor(Background); program.CaptionColor(Caption); program.SetLanguage(Language); program.SetMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!program.CreateGUI()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Failed to create graphical interface!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Now, create the main application window. This can be done by adding the CreateMainWindow() method into the protected section of our class.

protected : bool CreateMainWindow( void );

Add its implementation to the MainWindow.mqh file and then call it in CreateGUI(). In this method implementation, I used the CAPTION_NAME macro substitution, that is why it should be created in the special Defines.mqh file.

bool CFastTrading::CreateMainWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_main_window); m_main_window.XSize( 400 ); m_main_window.YSize( 182 ); int x= 5 ; int y= 20 ; m_main_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_main_window.IsMovable( true ); m_main_window.CaptionColor(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption_color); m_main_window.BackColor(m_background_color); m_main_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_main_window.Font(m_base_font); if (!m_main_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin, CAPTION_NAME ,x,y)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateMainWindow()) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return ( true ); }

Now, create a new macro substitution.

#include "Program.mqh" #define CAPTION_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Быстрый трейдинг" : "Fast Trading" )

Compile the project to obtain the main application window. Now, let's add buttons (Fig.1), which will perform the described actions. To implement them, create the universal CreateButton() method in the protected section of our class.

bool CreateButton(CWindow &window,CButton &button, string text, color baseclr, int x_gap, int y_gap, int w_number);

Implement it in MainWindow.mqh and apply in the main window creating method body.

bool CFastTrading::CreateButton(CWindow &window,CButton &button, string text, color baseclr, int x_gap, int y_gap, int w_number) { button.MainPointer(window); button.XSize( 170 ); button.YSize( 40 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,button); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateMainWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_main_window); m_main_window.XSize( 400 ); m_main_window.YSize( 182 ); int x= 5 ; int y= 20 ; m_main_window.CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_main_window.IsMovable( true ); m_main_window.CaptionColor(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorLocked(m_caption_color); m_main_window.CaptionColorHover(m_caption_color); m_main_window.BackColor(m_background_color); m_main_window.FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_main_window.Font(m_base_font); m_main_window.TooltipsButtonIsUsed( true ); if (!m_main_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_main_window,m_order_button[ 0 ],MARKET_ORDER_NAME+ "(M)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 10 , 0 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_main_window,m_order_button[ 1 ],PENDING_ORDER_NAME+ "(P)" , C'31,209,111' , 210 , 10 , 0 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_main_window,m_order_button[ 2 ],MARKET_ORDERS_PROFIT_CLOSE+ "(C)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 60 , 0 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_main_window,m_order_button[ 3 ],MARKET_ORDERS_LOSS_CLOSE+ "(D)" , C'87,128,255' , 20 , 110 , 0 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton(m_main_window,m_order_button[ 4 ],PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE+ "(R)" , C'31,209,111' , 210 , 60 , 0 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Macro substitutions are also used here, that is why add it in Defines.mqh.

#include "Program.mqh" #define CAPTION_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Быстрый трейдинг" : "Fast Trading System" ) #define MARKET_ORDER_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Рыночный ордер" : "Marker Order" ) #define PENDING_ORDER_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Отложенный ордер" : "Pending Order" ) #define MARKET_ORDERS_PROFIT_CLOSE (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть все прибыльные" : "Close all profitable" ) #define MARKET_ORDERS_LOSS_CLOSE (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть все убыточные" : "Close all losing" ) #define PEND_ORDERS_ALL_CLOSE (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Закрыть все отложенные" : "Close all pending" )

This is what we have when the English version is selected.

Fig. 5 The main application window.

As mentioned earlier, the application should have two more windows for working with market and pending orders. Therefore, create them and link to the Market Order and Pending Order buttons: the relevant operations can be performed by button clicks or by pressing the M and P hotkeys. Therefore, add two methods, CreateMarketOrdersWindow() and CreatePendingOrdersWindow(), in the protected section of the class and implement them in MainWindow.mqh.

bool CreateMarketOrdersWindow( void ); bool CreatePendingOrdersWindow( void ); bool CFastTrading::CreateMarketOrdersWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_orders_windows[ 0 ]); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].XSize( 450 ); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].YSize( 242 + 58 ); int x=m_order_button[ 0 ].XGap(); int y=m_order_button[ 0 ].YGap()+ 60 ; color clrmain= C'87,128,255' ; m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].IsMovable( true ); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionColorLocked(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionColorHover(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].BackColor(m_background_color); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].BorderColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].Font(m_base_font); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].WindowType(W_DIALOG); if (!m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_M_ORD_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreatePendingOrdersWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_orders_windows[ 1 ]); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].XSize( 600 ); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].YSize( 580 ); int x=m_order_button[ 0 ].XGap(); int y=m_order_button[ 0 ].YGap()+ 60 ; color clrmain= C'31,209,111' ; m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsMovable( true ); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionColorLocked(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionColorHover(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].BackColor(m_background_color); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].BorderColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].Font(m_base_font); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].WindowType(W_DIALOG); if (!m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_P_ORD_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Macro substitutions are used in these two windows, so add them to the appropriate file:

#define CAPTION_M_ORD_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Настройка: Рыночный Ордер" : "Setting: Market Order" ) #define CAPTION_P_ORD_NAME (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Настройка: Отложенный Ордер" : "Setting: Pending Order" )

Now, call the newly created windows in the CreateGUI() basic method, which created the application interface:

bool CFastTrading::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateMainWindow()) return ( false ); if (!CreateMarketOrdersWindow()) return ( false ); if (!CreatePendingOrdersWindow()) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return ( true ); }

Since these created windows are dialogs, they will not be shown at application startup. We need to create a mechanism to display them. This will be opening upon a click on Market order / Pending order button or upon a hotkey press. Find the OnEvent() method body in the base class and write the required conditions.

void CFastTrading::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { if (lparam==m_order_button[ 0 ].Id()) m_orders_windows[ 0 ].OpenWindow(); if (lparam==m_order_button[ 1 ].Id()) m_orders_windows[ 1 ].OpenWindow(); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { if (lparam==KEY_M) { if (m_orders_windows[ 0 ].IsVisible()) { m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CloseDialogBox(); } else { if (m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) { m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CloseDialogBox(); } m_orders_windows[ 0 ].OpenWindow(); } } if (lparam==KEY_P) { if (m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) { m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CloseDialogBox(); } else { if (m_orders_windows[ 0 ].IsVisible()) { m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CloseDialogBox(); } m_orders_windows[ 1 ].OpenWindow(); } } } }

Now compile the project and try to open dialog boxes using hotkeys. The result should be as is shown in Figure 6:

Fig. 6 Opening and switching windows using hotkeys.

As you can see, there is no need to close a dialog window before opening another one. It simply switches to another window — this allows saving time and switching between market and pending orders in just one click. Another convenient small touch is the ability to close dialogs using the Esc key. When testing how the windows open, I was about to use this key a few times, to close the windows. So, let's add the code to the Event section:

if (lparam==KEY_ESC) { if (m_orders_windows[ 0 ].IsVisible()) { m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CloseDialogBox(); } else if (m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) { m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CloseDialogBox(); } }

Now, let's continue working with the created windows, starting with the Market Orders window. According to Figure 2, we need to create two order management blocks - buying and selling. First, let's create two interface elements - frames - using the new CreateFrame() method.

bool CreateFrame(CWindow &window,CFrame &frame, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string caption, int w_number);

Its implementation is as follows:

bool CFastTrading::CreateFrame(CWindow &window,CFrame &frame, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string caption, int w_number) { frame.MainPointer(window); color clrmain= clrNONE ; if (caption==BUY_ORDER) clrmain= C'88,212,210' ; else if (caption==SELL_ORDER) clrmain= C'236,85,79' ; frame.YSize( 110 ); frame.LabelColor(clrmain); frame.BorderColor(clrmain); frame.BackColor(m_background_color); frame.GetTextLabelPointer().BackColor(m_background_color); frame.Font(m_base_font); frame.FontSize(m_base_font_size); frame.AutoXResizeMode( true ); frame.AutoXResizeRightOffset( 10 ); if (!frame.CreateFrame(caption,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,frame); return ( true ); }

In the frame creation implementation, we have two new macro substitutions for frame headers, so add them to Defines.mqh:

#define BUY_ORDER (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Buy-ордер" : "Buy-order" ) #define SELL_ORDER (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Sell-ордер" : "Sell-order" )

To apply this method, go the body end of the CreateMarketOrdersWindow() method which creates market orders and add the following:

... if (!m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_M_ORD_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 0 ], 10 , 20 ,BUY_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 1 ], 10 , 160 ,SELL_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Check the result:

Fig. 7 Market order blocks.

Each of the blocks in Figure 7 will contain 4 main categories of UI elements:

Text headers. These are Lot, Take Profit, Stop Loss.

Toggle buttons. For a lot, this is Lot/% of Deposit; for Take Profit and Stop Loss - price or point mode.

Input fields. Lot, Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Action button. Sell or Buy.

Let's proceed with the step-by-step implementation of each category. Create the universal method CreateLabel() for text headers.

bool CFastTrading::CreateLabel(CWindow &window,CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text, int w_number) { text_label.MainPointer(window); text_label.Font(m_base_font); text_label.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_label.XSize( 80 ); text_label.BackColor(m_background_color); text_label.IsCenterText( true ); if (!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,text_label); return ( true ); }

We have earlier supplemented the market order creation method. Now, add the following taking into account the current implementation.

if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 0 ], 10 , 20 ,BUY_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 0 ], 20 , 30 ,LOT, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 1 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 30 ,TP, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 30 ,SL, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 1 ], 10 , 160 ,SELL_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 3 ], 20 , 170 ,LOT, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 4 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 170 ,TP, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 5 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 170 ,SL, 1 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Here are three new macro substitutions for Lot, Take Profit and Stop Loss. Add names in two languages:

#define LOT (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Лот" : "Lot" ) #define TP (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Тейк профит" : "Take Profit" ) #define SL (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Стоп лосс" : "Stop Loss" )

The next category includes toggle buttons. The specially created method CreateSwitchButton() will be used for them.

bool CFastTrading::CreateSwitchButton(CWindow &window,CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int w_number) { button.MainPointer(window); color baseclr= clrSlateBlue ; color pressclr= clrIndigo ; button.XSize( 80 ); button.YSize( 24 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(pressclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(pressclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); button.TwoState( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,button); return ( true ); }

Apply it for both blocks in the CreateMarketWindow() method:

... if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 0 ], 10 , 20 ,BUY_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 0 ], 20 , 30 ,LOT, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 1 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 30 ,TP, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 30 ,SL, 1 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_switch_button[i], "-" , 20 +( 80 + 20 )*i, 60 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 1 ], 10 , 160 ,SELL_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 3 ], 20 , 170 ,LOT, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 4 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 170 ,TP, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 5 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 170 ,SL, 1 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 3 ; i< 6 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_switch_button[i], "-" , 20 +( 80 + 20 )*(i- 3 ), 170 + 30 , 1 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Special attention should be paid to the next category, related to Input Fields, as the elements need to have certain usage restrictions. For example, values for the Lot input field must be limited by the current symbol specification, as well as by the specifics of a trading account. When editing this field, the following parameters should be taken into account: minimum and maximum lot size, minimum change step. Based on this, create CreateLotEdit() and set its input field accordingly:

bool CFastTrading::CreateLotEdit(CWindow &window,CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int w_number) { text_edit.MainPointer(window); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); text_edit.StepValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )); text_edit.MinValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.SetDigits( 2 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ))); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,text_edit); return ( true ); }

Also, create input fields for Stop Loss and Take Profit. All of the above should be added to the market order creation window.

bool CFastTrading::CreateTakeProfitEdit(CWindow &window,CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int w_number) { text_edit.MainPointer(window); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( 1 ); text_edit.MinValue( 0 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 150 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,text_edit); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateStopLossEdit(CWindow &window,CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int w_number) { text_edit.MainPointer(window); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.MaxValue( 9999 ); text_edit.StepValue( 1 ); text_edit.MinValue( 0 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); text_edit.SetValue( string ( 150 )); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,text_edit); return ( true ); }

And the last category of UI elements in this window contains two buttons, Buy and Sell. Button adding methods are CreateBuyButton() and CreateSellButton().

bool CFastTrading::CreateBuyButton(CWindow &window,CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int w_number) { button.MainPointer(window); color baseclr= C'88,212,210' ; button.XSize( 120 ); button.YSize( 40 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,button); return ( true ); } bool CFastTrading::CreateSellButton(CWindow &window,CButton &button, string text, int x_gap, int y_gap, int w_number) { button.MainPointer(window); color baseclr= C'236,85,79' ; button.XSize( 120 ); button.YSize( 40 ); button.Font(m_base_font); button.FontSize(m_base_font_size); button.BackColor(baseclr); button.BackColorHover(baseclr); button.BackColorPressed(baseclr); button.BorderColor(baseclr); button.BorderColorHover(baseclr); button.BorderColorPressed(baseclr); button.LabelColor( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorPressed( clrWhite ); button.LabelColorHover( clrWhite ); button.IsCenterText( true ); if (!button.CreateButton(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,button); return ( true ); }

By adding two buttons, we complete the implementation of the CreateMarketWindow() method:

bool CFastTrading::CreateMarketOrdersWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_orders_windows[ 0 ]); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].XSize( 450 ); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].YSize( 242 + 58 ); int x=m_order_button[ 0 ].XGap(); int y=m_order_button[ 0 ].YGap()+ 60 ; color clrmain= C'87,128,255' ; m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].IsMovable( true ); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionColorLocked(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CaptionColorHover(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].BackColor(m_background_color); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].BorderColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].Font(m_base_font); m_orders_windows[ 0 ].WindowType(W_DIALOG); if (!m_orders_windows[ 0 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_M_ORD_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 0 ], 10 , 20 ,BUY_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 0 ], 20 , 30 ,LOT, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 1 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 30 ,TP, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 30 ,SL, 1 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_switch_button[i], "-" , 20 +( 80 + 20 )*i, 60 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotEdit(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_lot_edit[ 0 ], 20 , 60 + 34 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitEdit(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_tp_edit[ 0 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 ), 60 + 34 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossEdit(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_sl_edit[ 0 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 60 + 34 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateBuyButton(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_buy_execute,BUY+ "(B)" ,m_orders_windows[ 0 ].XSize()-( 120 + 20 ), 103 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_frame[ 1 ], 10 , 160 ,SELL_ORDER, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 3 ], 20 , 170 ,LOT, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 4 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 170 ,TP, 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_m_text_labels[ 5 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 170 ,SL, 1 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 3 ; i< 6 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_switch_button[i], "-" , 20 +( 80 + 20 )*(i- 3 ), 170 + 30 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotEdit(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_lot_edit[ 1 ], 20 , 170 + 30 + 35 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitEdit(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_tp_edit[ 1 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 170 + 30 + 35 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossEdit(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_sl_edit[ 1 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 170 + 30 + 35 , 1 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSellButton(m_orders_windows[ 0 ],m_sell_execute,SELL+ "(S)" ,m_orders_windows[ 0 ].XSize()-( 120 + 20 ), 242 , 1 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Do not forget to add two new macro substitutions:

#define BUY (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Купить" : "Buy" ) #define SELL (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Продать" : "Sell" )

Compile the project at this stage, and check the result:

Fig. 8 The fill interface of the market order creation window.

It is just a template for now. The following tasks should be implemented in order to further develop the template:

Enliven the toggle buttons.

Change input field properties depending on the button states.

Implement placing of market orders according to the switch mode and input data values.

Before starting to implement the button switching mechanism, which will change the name, it is necessary to set their default values. Figure 8 shows that now the buttons only have dashes. To set the name, add the SetButtonParam() method. The same method will be used later to switch the names.

void CFastTrading::SetButtonParam(CButton &button, string text) { button.LabelText(text); button.Update( true ); }

Go to the event handler and add the Event section upon the interface creation completion. There, set names for the switch buttons using the SetButtonParam() method.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_CREATE_GUI) { SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 0 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 1 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 2 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 3 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 4 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 5 ],POINTS); }

Here we have one more macro substitution for the button names, add it to Defines.mqh:

#define POINTS (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Пункты" : "Points" )

Preparation for creating the switching mechanism is ready. The ButtonSwitch() function will track the button state (pressed/unpressed) and change the button name accordingly.

void CFastTrading::ButtonSwitch(CButton &button, long lparam, string state1, string state2) { if (lparam==button.Id()) { if (!button.IsPressed()) SetButtonParam(button,state1); else SetButtonParam(button,state2); } }

Since the name is switched by the button click event, call the created method in the event handler section.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { if (lparam==m_order_button[ 0 ].Id()) m_orders_windows[ 0 ].OpenWindow(); if (lparam==m_order_button[ 1 ].Id()) m_orders_windows[ 1 ].OpenWindow(); ButtonSwitch(m_switch_button[ 0 ],lparam,LOT,PERC_DEPO); ButtonSwitch(m_switch_button[ 1 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_switch_button[ 2 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_switch_button[ 3 ],lparam,LOT,PERC_DEPO); ButtonSwitch(m_switch_button[ 4 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_switch_button[ 5 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); }

Also describe new macro substitutions in both languages:

#define PERC_DEPO (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "% Депозит" : "% Deposit" ) #define PRICE (m_language==RUSSIAN ? "Цена" : "Price" )

Compile the project again: button names now change upon clicks:

Fig. 9 Changing the names of the toggle buttons.

Let's move on. The next task is to change the properties of the input fields depending on the state of the corresponding toggle button. To do this, add three new methods for each input field: LotMarketSwitch(), TakeMarketSwitch(), StopMarketSwitch(). For the first method, lot value will be switched to percent of the account balance.

void CFastTrading::LotMarketSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_switch_button[i* 3 ].Id()) { if (m_switch_button[i* 3 ].IsPressed()) { m_lot_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_lot_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_lot_edit[i].MaxValue( 100 ); m_lot_edit[i].MinValue( 1 ); m_lot_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 2 )); m_lot_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } else { m_lot_edit[i].SetDigits( 2 ); m_lot_edit[i].StepValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )); m_lot_edit[i].MinValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); m_lot_edit[i].MaxValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); m_lot_edit[i].SetValue( string ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ))); m_lot_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } } }

For the other two methods, level values will be switched from points to price.

void CFastTrading::TakeMarketSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 1 ].Id()) { if (m_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 1 ].IsPressed()) { MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) { m_tp_edit[i].SetDigits( _Digits ); m_tp_edit[i].StepValue( _Point ); m_tp_edit[i].SetValue( string (tick.ask)) ; m_tp_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } else { m_tp_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_tp_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_tp_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 150 )); m_tp_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } } } void CFastTrading::StopMarketSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 2 ].Id()) { if (m_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 2 ].IsPressed()) { MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) { m_sl_edit[i].SetDigits( _Digits ); m_sl_edit[i].StepValue( _Point ); m_sl_edit[i].SetValue( string (tick.bid)); m_sl_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } else { m_sl_edit[i].SetDigits( 0 ); m_sl_edit[i].StepValue( 1 ); m_sl_edit[i].SetValue( string ( 150 )); m_sl_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } } }

Now, let's call all the three methods in the event handler, in the Button Click Event section:

LotMarketSwitch(lparam); TakeMarketSwitch(lparam); StopMarketSwitch(lparam);

Check the result:

Fig. 10 Switching modes of input fields in the market orders window.

The last task is to enable placing of market orders according to the settings and input field values, using a button or a hotkey. For this purpose, create three new methods:

OnInitTrading() — defines and sets the trading account environment.

— defines and sets the trading account environment. SetBuyOrder() — opens a market buy order.

— opens a market buy order. SetSellOrder() — opens a market sell order.

Create them in the private section of our base class CFastTrading, and implement them in the same class.

void CFastTrading::OnInitTrading() { string array_used_symbols[]; CreateUsedSymbolsArray(SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, "" ,array_used_symbols); m_trade.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); m_trade.TradingOnInit(); m_trade.TradingSetMagic(m_magic_number); m_trade.TradingSetLogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); m_trade.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); m_trade.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(); m_trade.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(); }

Call this method in the class constructor:

CFastTrading::CFastTrading( void ) { OnInitTrading(); }

Before implementing trading functions, note that their execution will be carried out on two different events.

bool CFastTrading::SetBuyOrder( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_buy_execute.Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_B)) { double lot; if (m_switch_button[ 0 ].IsPressed()) lot=LotPercent( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())); else lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 0 ].GetValue())); if (m_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && m_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && !m_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } else if (m_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && !m_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && m_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::SetSellOrder( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_sell_execute.Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_S)) { double lot; if (m_switch_button[ 3 ].IsPressed()) lot=LotPercent( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())); else lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 1 ].GetValue())); if (m_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && m_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && !m_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && m_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } else if (m_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && !m_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),m_magic_number,sl,tp)) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Although both trading methods will be called in the event handler, they will be outside any of the sections which identify events for the reason indicated above. The current implementation of the above functions uses the LotPercent() method for calculating lot size as percent of balance.

double CFastTrading::LotPercent( string symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_type, double price, double percent) { double margin= 0.0 ; if (symbol== "" || price<= 0.0 || percent< 1 || percent> 100 ) return ( 0.0 ); if (! OrderCalcMargin (trade_type,symbol, 1.0 ,price,margin) || margin< 0.0 ) return ( 0.0 ); if (margin== 0.0 ) return ( 0.0 ); double volume= NormalizeDouble ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )*percent/ 100.0 /margin, 2 ); double stepvol= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (stepvol> 0.0 ) volume=stepvol* MathFloor (volume/stepvol); double minvol= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); if (volume<minvol) volume= 0.0 ; double maxvol= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); if (volume>maxvol) volume=maxvol; return (volume); }

The part concerning operations with market orders is ready. Now, let's move on to the window for creating pending orders. Let's create the interface following the same steps that we completed with market orders. The most of the steps are similar. I will only go deeper into detail with a few moiments.

bool CFastTrading::CreatePendingOrdersWindow( void ) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_orders_windows[ 1 ]); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].XSize( 600 ); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].YSize( 580 ); int x=m_order_button[ 0 ].XGap(); int y=m_order_button[ 0 ].YGap()+ 60 ; color clrmain= C'31,209,111' ; m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionHeight( 22 ); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsMovable( true ); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionColorLocked(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CaptionColorHover(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].BackColor(m_background_color); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].BorderColor(clrmain); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].FontSize(m_base_font_size); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].Font(m_base_font); m_orders_windows[ 1 ].WindowType(W_DIALOG); if (!m_orders_windows[ 1 ].CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,CAPTION_P_ORD_NAME,x,y)) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_frame[ 2 ], 10 , 20 ,BUYSTOP_ORDER, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 0 ], 20 , 60 ,PRICE, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 1 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 30 ,LOT, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 30 ,TP, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 3 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 30 ,SL, 2 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 3 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_switch_button[i], "-" , 120 +( 80 + 20 )*i, 60 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreatePriceEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_pr_edit[ 0 ], 20 , 60 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_lot_edit[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 ), 60 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_tp_edit[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 60 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_sl_edit[ 2 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 60 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateBuyButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_buystop_execute, "Buy Stop ( 1 )" ,m_orders_windows[ 1 ].XSize()-( 120 + 20 ), 103 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_frame[ 3 ], 10 , 160 ,SELLSTOP_ORDER, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 4 ], 20 , 170 + 30 ,PRICE, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 5 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 170 ,LOT, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 6 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 170 ,TP, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 7 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 170 ,SL, 2 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 3 ; i< 6 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_switch_button[i], "-" , 120 +( 80 + 20 )*(i- 3 ), 170 + 30 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreatePriceEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_pr_edit[ 1 ], 20 , 170 + 30 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_lot_edit[ 3 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 ), 170 + 30 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_tp_edit[ 3 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 170 + 30 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_sl_edit[ 3 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 170 + 30 + 35 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSellButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_sellstop_execute, "Sell Stop ( 2 )" ,m_orders_windows[ 1 ].XSize()-( 120 + 20 ), 242 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_frame[ 4 ], 10 , 300 ,BUYLIMIT_ORDER, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 8 ], 20 , 330 ,PRICE, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 9 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 310 ,LOT, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 10 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 310 ,TP, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 11 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 310 ,SL, 2 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 6 ; i< 9 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_switch_button[i], "-" , 120 +( 80 + 20 )*(i- 6 ), 330 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreatePriceEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_pr_edit[ 2 ], 20 , 365 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_lot_edit[ 4 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 ), 365 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_tp_edit[ 4 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 365 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_sl_edit[ 4 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 365 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateBuyButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_buylimit_execute, "Buy Limit ( 3 )" ,m_orders_windows[ 1 ].XSize()-( 120 + 20 ), 382 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateFrame(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_frame[ 5 ], 10 , 440 ,SELLLIMIT_ORDER, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 12 ], 20 , 470 ,PRICE, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 13 ], 20 + 80 + 20 , 450 ,LOT, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 14 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 450 ,TP, 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLabel(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_text_labels[ 15 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 450 ,SL, 2 )) return ( false ); for ( int i= 9 ; i< 12 ; i++) if (!CreateSwitchButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_p_switch_button[i], "-" , 120 +( 80 + 20 )*(i- 9 ), 470 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreatePriceEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_pr_edit[ 3 ], 20 , 505 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateLotEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_lot_edit[ 5 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 ), 505 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateTakeProfitEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_tp_edit[ 5 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 2 , 505 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStopLossEdit(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_sl_edit[ 5 ], 20 +( 80 + 20 )* 3 , 505 , 2 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSellButton(m_orders_windows[ 1 ],m_selllimit_execute, "Sell Limit ( 4 )" ,m_orders_windows[ 1 ].XSize()-( 120 + 20 ), 522 , 2 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

As you can see, the above code uses the same methods, as we used for the market orders window. However, it has one new method. CreatePriceEdit() is the input fields for the pending order placing price.

bool CFastTrading::CreatePriceEdit(CWindow &window,CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, int w_number) { text_edit.MainPointer(window); text_edit.XSize( 80 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.Font(m_base_font); text_edit.FontSize(m_base_font_size); text_edit.StepValue( _Point ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.SetDigits( _Digits ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 1 ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XSize( 80 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,window.CaptionHeight()+y_gap)) return ( false ); MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) text_edit.SetValue( string (tick.bid)); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray(w_number,text_edit); return ( true ); }

The initial template is ready after the method implementation, however the interface is not yet usable. It needs to be configured. We will implement this part in the same order: configure toggle buttons, connect their state with the input field properties and create functions for placing pending orders.

Go into the OnEvent() handler, Interface Creation Completion section, and set names for the toggle buttons:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_CREATE_GUI) { SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 0 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 1 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 2 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 3 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 4 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_switch_button[ 5 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 0 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 1 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 2 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 3 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 4 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 5 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 6 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 7 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 8 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 9 ],LOT); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 10 ],POINTS); SetButtonParam(m_p_switch_button[ 11 ],POINTS); }

Go to 'Button Click Event' section and implement the mechanism which switches button states and changes their names:

ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 0 ],lparam,LOT,PERC_DEPO); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 1 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 2 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 3 ],lparam,LOT,PERC_DEPO); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 4 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 5 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 6 ],lparam,LOT,PERC_DEPO); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 7 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 8 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 9 ],lparam,LOT,PERC_DEPO); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 10 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE); ButtonSwitch(m_p_switch_button[ 11 ],lparam,POINTS,PRICE);

To link the toggle buttons with the input fields and their properties, create three new methods: LotPendingSwitch(), TakePendingSwitch(), StopPendingSwitch().

void CFastTrading::LotPendingSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_p_switch_button[ 3 *i].Id()) { if (m_p_switch_button[ 3 *i].IsPressed()) { m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].SetDigits( 0 ); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].StepValue( 1 ); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].MaxValue( 100 ); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].MinValue( 1 ); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].SetValue( string ( 2 )); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } else { m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].SetDigits( 2 ); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].StepValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].MinValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].MaxValue( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].SetValue( string ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ))); m_lot_edit[i+ 2 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } } } void CFastTrading::TakePendingSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_p_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 1 ].Id()) { if (m_p_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 1 ].IsPressed()) { MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) { m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].SetDigits( _Digits ); m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].StepValue( _Point ); m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].SetValue( string (tick.ask)); m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } else { m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].SetDigits( 0 ); m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].StepValue( 1 ); m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].SetValue( string ( 150 )); m_tp_edit[i+ 2 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } } } void CFastTrading::StopPendingSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (lparam==m_p_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 2 ].Id()) { if (m_p_switch_button[ 3 *i+ 2 ].IsPressed()) { MqlTick tick; if ( SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) { m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].SetDigits( _Digits ); m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].StepValue( _Point ); m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].SetValue( string (tick.bid)); m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } else { m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].SetDigits( 0 ); m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].StepValue( 1 ); m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].SetValue( string ( 150 )); m_sl_edit[i+ 2 ].GetTextBoxPointer().Update( true ); } } } }

Now, let's call them in the button click event handler section:

LotPendingSwitch(lparam); TakePendingSwitch(lparam); StopPendingSwitch(lparam);

Compile the project and see the result:

Fig. 11 Switching input fields modes for pending orders.

The input field mode switches are ready; property changing also works. Move on to creating functions, required to place pending orders. The algorithm is also similar to market orders. Create four methods, one for each type.

bool SetBuyStopOrder( int id, long lparam); bool SetSellStopOrder( int id, long lparam); bool SetBuyLimitOrder( int id, long lparam); bool SetSellLimitOrder( int id, long lparam);

Implement them. Set a hotkey for each of the pending orders, in addition to the button click.

bool CFastTrading::SetBuyStopOrder( int id, long lparam) { if (!m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) return ( false ); if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_buystop_execute.Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_1)) { double lot; if (m_p_switch_button[ 0 ].IsPressed()) lot=LotPercent( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())); else lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 2 ].GetValue())); double pr= double (m_pr_edit[ 0 ].GetValue()); if (m_p_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (m_p_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 1 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 2 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::SetSellStopOrder( int id, long lparam) { if (!m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) return ( false ); if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_sellstop_execute.Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_2)) { double lot; if (m_p_switch_button[ 3 ].IsPressed()) lot=LotPercent( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())); else lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 3 ].GetValue())); double pr= double (m_pr_edit[ 1 ].GetValue()); if (m_p_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (m_p_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 4 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 5 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::SetBuyLimitOrder( int id, long lparam) { if (!m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) return ( false ); if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_buylimit_execute.Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_3)) { double lot; if (m_p_switch_button[ 6 ].IsPressed()) lot=LotPercent( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())); else lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 4 ].GetValue())); double pr= double (m_pr_edit[ 2 ].GetValue()); if (m_p_switch_button[ 7 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 8 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 7 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 8 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (m_p_switch_button[ 7 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 8 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 7 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 8 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 4 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); } bool CFastTrading::SetSellLimitOrder( int id, long lparam) { if (!m_orders_windows[ 1 ].IsVisible()) return ( false ); if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_selllimit_execute.Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_4)) { double lot; if (m_p_switch_button[ 9 ].IsPressed()) lot=LotPercent( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())); else lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), StringToDouble (m_lot_edit[ 5 ].GetValue())); double pr= double (m_pr_edit[ 3 ].GetValue()); if (m_p_switch_button[ 10 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 11 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 10 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 11 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (m_p_switch_button[ 10 ].IsPressed() && !m_p_switch_button[ 11 ].IsPressed()) { double tp= double (m_tp_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); int sl= int (m_sl_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } else if (!m_p_switch_button[ 10 ].IsPressed() && m_p_switch_button[ 11 ].IsPressed()) { int tp= int (m_tp_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); double sl= double (m_sl_edit[ 5 ].GetValue()); if (m_trade.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),pr,sl,tp,m_magic_number)) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Now, go to the event handler and add to it calls of the newly created methods:

void CFastTrading::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { SetBuyOrder(id,lparam); SetSellOrder(id,lparam); SetBuyStopOrder(id,lparam); SetSellStopOrder(id,lparam); SetBuyLimitOrder(id,lparam); SetSellLimitOrder(id,lparam);

The basic functionality for working with all order types is ready. Since the ultimate purpose if this application is to provide maximum convenience and speed in manual trading, I decided to add a small feature which will accelerate placing of market and pending orders. Its principle is as follows: when setting input field values in different modes, there should be a possibility to change the value by a specified step using up and down arrows. However, when setting, for example, a pending order price, the EURUSD price would be changed from 1.08500 to 1.85001 upon pressing an arrow. It's slow and not very convenient. Therefore, when the input field is selected for editing and we press on Up/Down hotkeys, let the value be changed by a step multiplied by 10. For this purpose we need to create the ArrowSwitch() method.

void CFastTrading::ArrowSwitch( long lparam) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) { if (m_pr_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().TextEditState()) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) { double value =StringToDouble(m_pr_edit[i].GetValue())+m_pr_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_pr_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) { double value =StringToDouble(m_pr_edit[i].GetValue())-m_pr_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_pr_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { if (m_lot_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().TextEditState()) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) { double value =StringToDouble(m_lot_edit[i].GetValue())+m_lot_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_lot_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) { double value =StringToDouble(m_lot_edit[i].GetValue())-m_lot_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_lot_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { if (m_tp_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().TextEditState()) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) { double value =StringToDouble(m_tp_edit[i].GetValue())+m_tp_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_tp_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) { double value =StringToDouble(m_tp_edit[i].GetValue())-m_tp_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_tp_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } } if (m_sl_edit[i].GetTextBoxPointer().TextEditState()) { if (lparam==KEY_UP) { double value =StringToDouble(m_sl_edit[i].GetValue())+m_sl_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_sl_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } else if (lparam==KEY_DOWN) { double value =StringToDouble(m_sl_edit[i].GetValue())-m_sl_edit[i].StepValue()* 10 ; m_sl_edit[i].SetValue(DoubleToString( value ), false ); } } } }

The method should be called in the event handler, within the Keypress section.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { ArrowSwitch(lparam); ....

Figure 12 shows the difference between the value change speed.

Fig. 12 Quick value change in edit fields using hotkeys.

The tools for quick placing of market and pending orders is ready. Now, let's go to the main application window and add actions relating to the existing orders (as is shown in the very first figure, at the beginning of the article). These include three actions: closing all profitable orders, closing all losing orders, and deleting all existing pending orders. These actions should only apply to the orders placed by our application, which should have a certain magic number. It should also be remembered that when placing orders with the current magic number and then changing the magic number in EA properties, the existing orders having the old number should be ignored as they will no longer be related to the current application.

Let's implement these actions. Create three new methods:

void CloseAllMarketProfit( int id, long lparam); void CloseAllMarketLoss( int id, long lparam); void DeleteAllPending( int id, long lparam);

Implement each of them.

void CFastTrading::CloseAllMarketProfit( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 2 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_C)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (profit+swap> 0 ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } if (! OrderSend (request,result)) PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } void CFastTrading::CloseAllMarketLoss( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 3 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_D)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol= PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (position_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); ulong magic= PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double profit= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double swap= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); if (magic==m_magic_number) if (position_symbol== Symbol ()) if (profit+swap< 0 ) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position =position_ticket; request.symbol =position_symbol; request.volume =volume; request.deviation= 5 ; request.magic =m_magic_number; if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { request.price= SymbolInfoDouble (position_symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } if (! OrderSend (request,result)) PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } } void CFastTrading::DeleteAllPending( int id, long lparam) { if ((id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON && lparam==m_order_button[ 4 ].Id()) || (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam==KEY_R)) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; for ( int i= OrdersTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i); ulong magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); if (magic==m_magic_number) { ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result); request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; request.order = order_ticket; if (! OrderSend (request,result)) PrintFormat ( "OrderSend error %d" , GetLastError ()); } } } }

Note that the created methods also stick to the rule for performing an action by two different events: by clicking a button in the main application window and by pressing a hotkey. All the three functions will be called in the event handler, outside of any sections.

void CFastTrading::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { SetBuyOrder(id,lparam); SetSellOrder(id,lparam); SetBuyStopOrder(id,lparam); SetSellStopOrder(id,lparam); SetBuyLimitOrder(id,lparam); SetSellLimitOrder(id,lparam); CloseAllMarketProfit(id,lparam); CloseAllMarketLoss(id,lparam); DeleteAllPending(id,lparam);

This completes the development of the basic functionality for quick manual trading toolkit. The below video demonstrates the created application.









Conclusion



The attached archive contains all the listed files, which are located in the appropriate folders. For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder. To open the terminal root directory, in which the MQL5 folder is located, press the Ctrl+Shift+D key combination in the MetaTrader 5 terminal or use the context menu as shown in Fig. 13 below.





Fig.13 Opening the MQL5 folder in the MetaTrader 5 terminal root



