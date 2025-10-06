Press review - page 707

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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2022-06-09 11:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

  • past data is 0.00%
  • forecast data is 0.00%
  • actual data is 0.00% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

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From official report :

"Accordingly, and in line with the Governing Council’s policy sequencing, the Governing Council intends to raise the key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points at its July monetary policy meeting. In the meantime, the Governing Council decided to leave the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2022-06-10 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 15.3K
  • forecast data is 28.5K
  • actual data is 39.8K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

"Employment rose by 40,000 (+0.2%) in May and the unemployment rate edged down to 5.1%".

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD)United States Producer Price Index

2022-06-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.8%
  • actual data is 0.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

==========

From official report :

"The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.8 percent in May, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 0.4 percent in April and 1.6 percent in March. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 10.8 percent for the 12 months ended in May".

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Retail Sales

2022-06-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.7%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Reflecting a sharp pullback in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of May. The report showed retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.7 percent in April".

    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Industrial Average Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

    2022-06-15 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

    • past data is 1.00%
    • forecast data is 1.50%
    • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "In an effort to combat elevated inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced the biggest increase in interest rates in almost thirty years. The Fed revealed that it has decided to raise the target rate for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.50 to 1.75 percent, marking the biggest rate hike since 1994".

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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    Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

    Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

    Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After 

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

    2022-06-16 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

    • past data is 1.00%
    • forecast data is 1.25%
    • actual data is 1.25% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

    [GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 15 June 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 1.25%. Those members in the minority preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 1.5%".

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

    2022-06-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

    • past data is 0.6%
    • forecast data is 1.0%
    • actual data is 1.4% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Canadians continued to feel the impact of rising prices in May as consumer inflation rose 7.7% year over year. This was the largest yearly increase since January 1983 and up from a 6.8% gain in April. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 1.4% in May, following a 0.6% increase in April. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was up 1.1%, the fastest pace since the introduction of the series in 1992".

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

    2022-06-23 07:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]

    • past data is 54.8
    • forecast data is 54.0
    • actual data is 52.0 according to the latest press release 
    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

    [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index at 51.3 (May: 53.7). 6-month low.
    • Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index at 52.4 (May: 55.0). 5-month low.
    • Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index at 49.0 (May: 51.2). 2-month low.
    • Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI  at 52.0 (May: 54.8). 23-month low.

      ==========

      EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

      EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

      ==========

      Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      ==========

      Same systems for MT4/MT5:

      The beginning

      1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
      2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
      3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
      4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
      5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
      6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

      After

      1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
      2. Asctrend indicator in depth
      3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
      4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDGerman GfK Consumer Climate

      2022-06-28 06:00 GMT | [EUR -  German GfK Consumer Climate]

      • past data is -26.2
      • forecast data is -27.5
      • actual data is -27.4 according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

      [EUR -  German GfK Consumer Climate] =  Level of a composite index based on surveyed consumers.

      ==========

      From usnews article :

      "The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, dropped to -27.4 points heading into July after posting a short-lived recovery in June with a revised reading of -26.2 points."

      ==========

      EUR/USD: range price movement by German GfK Consumer Climate news events

      EUR/USD: range price movement by German GfK Consumer Climate news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

      2022-07-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

      • past data is 0.85%
      • forecast data is 1.35%
      • actual data is 1.35% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

      [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 1.35 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 1.25 per cent".

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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