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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2022-07-07 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
"The seasonally adjusted balance on goods and services surplus increased $2,717m to $15,965m in May. Goods and services credits (exports) rose $5,054m (9.5%) to $58,402m, driven by rises in exports of Coal, coke and briquettes and Other mineral fuels. Goods and services debits (imports) rose $2,337m (5.8%) to $42,437m, driven by rises in imports Fuels and lubricants and Non-industrial transport equipment".
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-07-08 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2022-05-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
"The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.50 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment. The Committee is resolute in its commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range".
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and S&P 500 : United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-07-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment".
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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bounced from 98 support level to 101 resistance leel to re-enter
2022-07-13 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.3M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2022-07-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - beating expectations for 3.8 percent and down significantly from 3.9 percent in May".
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2022-07-15 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From asiafinancial article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Dax Index : United States Retail Sales
2022-07-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $680.6 billion, an increase of 1.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 8.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above June 2021. Retail trade sales were up 1.0 percent (±0.4 percent) from May 2022, and up 7.7 percent (±0.7 percent) above last year. Gasoline stations were up 49.1 percent (±1.6 percent) from June 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 13.4 percent (±3.9 percent) from last year".
==========
EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
USD/CAD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Dax Index : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: breaking resistance level at 107 to above for the daily bullish trend to be continuing
2022-07-20 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.4 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2022-07-21 12:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From official report :
"Today, in line with the Governing Council’s strong commitment to its price stability mandate, the Governing Council took further key steps to make sure inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term. The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and approved the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)".
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: