Press review - page 708

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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement 

2022-07-07 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 13.25B
  • forecast data is 10.70B
  • actual data is 15.97B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.

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From official report :

"The seasonally adjusted balance on goods and services surplus increased $2,717m to $15,965m in May. Goods and services credits (exports) rose $5,054m (9.5%) to $58,402m, driven by rises in exports of Coal, coke and briquettes and Other mineral fuels. Goods and services debits (imports) rose $2,337m (5.8%) to $42,437m, driven by rises in imports Fuels and lubricants and Non-industrial transport equipment".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2022-07-08 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 390K
  • forecast data is 260K
  • actual data is 260K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 372,000 in May, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in retail trade declined".

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USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2022-05-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 2.00%
  • forecast data is 2.50%
  • actual data is 2.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

"The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.50 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment. The Committee is resolute in its commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and S&P 500 : United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-07-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 1.0%
  • forecast data is 1.1%
  • actual data is 1.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment".

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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event


Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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S&P 500 : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bounced from 98 support level to 101 resistance leel to re-enter

2022-07-13 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 8.2M
  • forecast data is -1.5M
  • actual data is 3.3M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.3M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2022-07-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 60.6K
  • forecast data is 30.0K
  • actual data is 88.4K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - beating expectations for 3.8 percent and down significantly from 3.9 percent in May".

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsChina Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

    2022-07-15 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]

    • past data is 4.8%
    • forecast data is 1.2%
    • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

    [CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From asiafinancial article :

    China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth stalled in the April to June quarter, missing expectations, as strict lockdowns to control Covid cases devastated industries and hit consumer spending. China’s GDP expanded just 0.4% year-on-year, slowing significantly from 4.8% in the first quarter, official data showed on Friday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP fell 2.6% in the second quarter, compared with expectations for a 1.5% decline and a revised 1.4% gain in the previous quarter.

    ==========

    USD/CNH: range price movement by  China Gross Domestic Product news event 

    USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Dax Index : United States Retail Sales

    2022-07-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

    • past data is -0.3%
    • forecast data is  0.9%
    • actual data is 1.0% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $680.6 billion, an increase of 1.0 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 8.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above June 2021. Retail trade sales were up 1.0 percent (±0.4 percent) from May 2022, and up 7.7 percent (±0.7 percent) above last year. Gasoline stations were up 49.1 percent (±1.6 percent) from June 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 13.4 percent (±3.9 percent) from last year".

      ==========

      EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

      EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

      ==========

      USD/CAD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

      USD/CAD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

      ==========

      Dax Index : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

      Dax Index : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: breaking resistance level at 107 to above for the daily bullish trend to be continuing

      2022-07-20 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

      • past data is 3.3M
      • forecast data is 2.1M
      • actual data is -0.4M according to the latest press release

      [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

      ==========

      "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.4 million barrels from the previous week."

      ==========

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      • www.mql5.com
      The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
       

      EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

      2022-07-21 12:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

      • past data is 0.00%
      • forecast data is 0.00%
      • actual data is  0.50%  according to the latest press release 
      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

      [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "Today, in line with the Governing Council’s strong commitment to its price stability mandate, the Governing Council took further key steps to make sure inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term. The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and approved the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)".

      ==========

      EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

      EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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