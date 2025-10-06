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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2022-04-27 01:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: German GfK Consumer Climate
2022-04-27 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German GfK Consumer Climate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German GfK Consumer Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The war and high inflation took German consumer confidence to a new historic low, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Wednesday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index declined more-than-expected to -26.5 in May from revised -15.7 in April. The expected score was -16.0. The score remained even below the previous record low".
EUR/USD: range price movement by German GfK Consumer Climate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Retail Sales (Retail Sales) and range price movement
2022-04-27 23:50 GMT | [JPY - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 13.628 trillion yen".
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Retail Sales (Retail Sales) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-05-03 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Australia's central bank raised its key interest rate as inflation picked up more than expected largely due to supply-side disruptions. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 35 basis points. Markets had expected a 15 basis-point hike".
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2022-05-03 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The jobless rate in New Zealand came in at 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous quarter. The employment change was 0.1 percent on quarter - also matching forecasts and steady from the three months prior".
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: possible daily bullish reversal with 109.9 resistance level with bullish triangle pattern to be formed
2022-05-04 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.3M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
============
The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD) : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Press Conference
2022-05-04 18:30 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3/4 to 1 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee decided to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities on June 1, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet that were issued in conjunction with this statement".
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USD/CAD : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========Dollar Index : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2022-05-05 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and CAC 40 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-05-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 428,000 in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing".
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EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========CAC 40 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-05-11 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent and was up from 1.5 percent in March. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent following the flat reading from the previous month."
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: