Canada Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having full-time or part-time jobs, in the given month. The part-time employment calculation coverage includes people who usually work less than 30 hours per week, full-time employment means 30 and more working hours.
Full-time employment data is calculated based on a regular nationwide population survey. The survey is conducted throughout the country. The following categories are not included in the survey:
- persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements in the provinces
- full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces
- persons living in extremely remote areas with very low population density
The specific feature of Canada's employment calculation is that the labor survey includes 15-year-olds, in contrast to most other developed countries, where labor force population includes citizens older than 15 years of age.
The presented data are seasonally adjusted.
The indicator readings should be interpreted with the context in mind. Full-time employment growth is seen as a favorable factor for the national economy development.
The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
