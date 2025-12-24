Canada Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having full-time or part-time jobs, in the given month. The part-time employment calculation coverage includes people who usually work less than 30 hours per week, full-time employment means 30 and more working hours.

Full-time employment data is calculated based on a regular nationwide population survey. The survey is conducted throughout the country. The following categories are not included in the survey:

persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements in the provinces

full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces

persons living in extremely remote areas with very low population density

The specific feature of Canada's employment calculation is that the labor survey includes 15-year-olds, in contrast to most other developed countries, where labor force population includes citizens older than 15 years of age.

The presented data are seasonally adjusted.

The indicator readings should be interpreted with the context in mind. Full-time employment growth is seen as a favorable factor for the national economy development.

Last values: