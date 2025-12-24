CalendarSections

Canada Employment Change

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Labor
Medium 53.6 K 4.6 K
66.6 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
43.9 K
53.6 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Canada Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having full-time or part-time jobs, in the given month. The part-time employment calculation coverage includes people who usually work less than 30 hours per week, full-time employment means 30 and more working hours.

Full-time employment data is calculated based on a regular nationwide population survey. The survey is conducted throughout the country. The following categories are not included in the survey:

  • persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements in the provinces
  • full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces
  • persons living in extremely remote areas with very low population density

The specific feature of Canada's employment calculation is that the labor survey includes 15-year-olds, in contrast to most other developed countries, where labor force population includes citizens older than 15 years of age.

The presented data are seasonally adjusted.

The indicator readings should be interpreted with the context in mind. Full-time employment growth is seen as a favorable factor for the national economy development.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
53.6 K
4.6 K
66.6 K
Oct 2025
66.6 K
112.1 K
60.4 K
Sep 2025
60.4 K
-31.6 K
-65.5 K
Aug 2025
-65.5 K
-77.4 K
-40.8 K
Jul 2025
-40.8 K
70.0 K
83.1 K
Jun 2025
83.1 K
-37.5 K
8.8 K
May 2025
8.8 K
42.7 K
7.4 K
Apr 2025
7.4 K
20.2 K
-32.6 K
Mar 2025
-32.6 K
-34.7 K
1.1 K
Feb 2025
1.1 K
25.8 K
76.0 K
Jan 2025
76.0 K
49.3 K
91.0 K
Dec 2024
90.9 K
14.2 K
50.5 K
Nov 2024
50.5 K
13.5 K
14.5 K
Oct 2024
14.5 K
17.8 K
46.7 K
Sep 2024
46.7 K
8.6 K
22.1 K
Aug 2024
22.1 K
8.0 K
-2.8 K
Jul 2024
-2.8 K
18.2 K
-1.4 K
Jun 2024
-1.4 K
23.0 K
26.7 K
May 2024
26.7 K
46.1 K
90.4 K
Apr 2024
90.4 K
22.6 K
-2.2 K
Mar 2024
-2.2 K
30.6 K
40.7 K
Feb 2024
40.7 K
33.3 K
37.3 K
Jan 2024
37.3 K
34.7 K
0.1 K
Dec 2023
0.1 K
53.9 K
24.9 K
Nov 2023
24.9 K
-3.8 K
17.5 K
Oct 2023
17.5 K
-4.2 K
63.8 K
Sep 2023
63.8 K
0.5 K
39.9 K
Aug 2023
39.9 K
7.2 K
-6.4 K
Jul 2023
-6.4 K
7.1 K
59.9 K
Jun 2023
59.9 K
3.2 K
-17.3 K
May 2023
-17.3 K
1.1 K
41.4 K
Apr 2023
41.4 K
-1.2 K
34.7 K
Mar 2023
34.7 K
-4.2 K
21.8 K
Feb 2023
21.8 K
-9.1 K
150.0 K
Jan 2023
150.0 K
-10.7 K
104.0 K
Dec 2022
104.0 K
-5.2 K
10.1 K
Nov 2022
10.1 K
6.0 K
108.3 K
Oct 2022
108.3 K
20.0 K
21.1 K
Sep 2022
21.1 K
13.6 K
-39.7 K
Aug 2022
-39.7 K
-8.8 K
-30.6 K
Jul 2022
-30.6 K
-20.2 K
-43.2 K
Jun 2022
-43.2 K
-11.3 K
39.8 K
May 2022
39.8 K
5.6 K
15.3 K
Apr 2022
15.3 K
10.8 K
72.5 K
Mar 2022
72.5 K
6.5 K
336.6 K
Feb 2022
336.6 K
9.2 K
-200.1 K
Jan 2022
-200.1 K
3.9 K
54.7 K
Dec 2021
54.7 K
-23.5 K
153.7 K
Nov 2021
153.7 K
-22.8 K
31.2 K
Oct 2021
31.2 K
19.3 K
157.1 K
