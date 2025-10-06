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Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-05-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.2 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.3 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in April following a 0.3-percent advance in March".
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near and inside Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started
2022-05-11 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 8.5M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Production and range price movement
2022-05-16 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Industrial output in China was down 2.9 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - missing expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and down from 5.0 percent in March".
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Production news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2022-05-17 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The UK jobless rate declined to the lowest since 1974 in the first quarter amid record job vacancies that reflect the tightening labor market conditions despite the slowdown in the economy, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday".
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2022-05-17 23:50 GMT | [JPY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From rttnews article :
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.0 percent in the first quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP slipped 0.2 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a fall of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the three months prior.
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USD/JPY M15: range price movement by Japan Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-05-18 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
"In April, Canadian consumer prices rose 6.8% year over year, a slight increase from March (+6.7%).
On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6% in April after a 1.4% gain in March. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.7%".
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2022-05-19 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and down from 4.0 percent in March. The Australian economy added 4,000 jobs last month - well shy of expectations for the addition of 30,000 jobs following the gain of 17,900 jobs in the previous month".
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2022-05-20 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
"Retail sales volumes rose by 1.4% in April 2022 following a fall of 1.2% in March 2022 (revised from a fall of 1.4%); sales volumes were 4.1% above their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February 2020 levels. Looking more broadly, in the three months to April 2022, sales volumes fell by 0.3% when compared with the previous three months; this continues the downward trend since summer 2021".
==========
GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Ifo Germany Business Climate and range price movement
2022-05-23 08:00 GMT | [EUR - Ifo Germany Business Climate]
[EUR - Ifo Germany Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
==========
From official report :
"Sentiment in the German economy has brightened. The ifo Business Climate Index rose to 93.0 points in May, after 91.9 points (seasonally adjusted) in April. The companies were above all much more satisfied with their current business. In contrast, expectations barely changed, with companies remaining skeptical. The German economy has proven itself resilient in the face of inflation concerns, material bottlenecks, and the war in Ukraine. There are currently no observable signs of a recession".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Ifo Germany Business Climate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and range price movement
2022-05-24 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Flash Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Flash Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD M15: range price movement by Great Britain Flash Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: