Canada Building Permits m/m

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Business
Medium 14.9% 5.3%
5.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
8.5%
14.9%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Canada Building Permits m/m indicate a change in the number of permits issued by Canadian municipalities for new construction projects. The indicator is calculated as a change in the reported month compared to the previous one.

The indicator calculation includes residential sector, non-residential building construction and non-residential engineering construction (bridges, overpasses, etc.).

Data for statistics calculation is collected from a survey of Canadian municipalities that issue permits. The number of municipalities currently surveyed is approximately 2,400, representing all Canada's provinces and territories. The indicator data is seasonally adjusted, since the construction sector is sensitive to seasonal changes.

This is a leading indicator of Canada's construction industry. Statistics on building permits provides source data for calculating construction costs and evaluating net fixed capital in the country on a quarterly and yearly basis. Analysts see the reading growth as positive for the construction sector and related industries (such as construction materials production, mortgage credit sector, labor market, etc.).

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the Canadian dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Building Permits m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
14.9%
5.3%
5.9%
Sep 2025
4.5%
-4.3%
-4.0%
Aug 2025
-1.2%
1.5%
-1.1%
Jul 2025
-0.1%
-0.4%
-9.5%
Jun 2025
-9.0%
4.7%
12.8%
May 2025
12.0%
2.6%
-6.8%
Apr 2025
-6.6%
-0.9%
-5.3%
Mar 2025
-4.1%
-14.0%
4.9%
Feb 2025
2.9%
-28.2%
-4.3%
Jan 2025
-3.2%
-5.1%
11.6%
Dec 2024
11.0%
0.8%
-5.6%
Nov 2024
-5.9%
-15.0%
-4.1%
Oct 2024
-3.1%
-5.9%
11.5%
Sep 2024
11.5%
-4.5%
-6.3%
Aug 2024
-7.0%
-0.3%
20.8%
Jul 2024
22.1%
6.8%
-13.0%
Jun 2024
-13.9%
5.4%
-12.7%
May 2024
-12.2%
2.0%
23.4%
Apr 2024
20.5%
-1.3%
-12.3%
Mar 2024
-11.7%
-9.6%
8.9%
Feb 2024
9.3%
-1.7%
12.9%
Jan 2024
13.5%
5.6%
-11.5%
Dec 2023
-14.0%
-1.7%
-5.0%
Nov 2023
-3.9%
3.1%
3.0%
Oct 2023
2.3%
0.4%
-8.1%
Sep 2023
-6.5%
-2.1%
4.3%
Aug 2023
3.4%
-2.0%
-3.8%
Jul 2023
-1.5%
8.7%
7.5%
Jun 2023
6.1%
-6.8%
12.6%
May 2023
10.5%
-2.4%
-21.0%
Apr 2023
-18.8%
0.5%
12.3%
Mar 2023
11.3%
-4.7%
5.5%
Feb 2023
8.6%
1.6%
-3.7%
Jan 2023
-4.0%
3.8%
-7.7%
Dec 2022
-7.3%
-2.2%
14.9%
Nov 2022
14.1%
3.7%
-5.3%
Oct 2022
-1.4%
-2.0%
-18.2%
Sep 2022
-17.5%
-0.3%
12.0%
Aug 2022
11.9%
-0.8%
-7.3%
Jul 2022
-6.6%
2.2%
-0.6%
Jun 2022
-1.5%
-0.7%
1.6%
May 2022
2.3%
-3.8%
-1.0%
Apr 2022
-0.6%
6.1%
-6.3%
Mar 2022
-9.3%
6.0%
24.6%
Feb 2022
21.0%
0.2%
-8.2%
Jan 2022
-8.8%
0.1%
-2.3%
Dec 2021
-1.9%
0.1%
7.6%
Nov 2021
6.8%
-0.5%
2.4%
Oct 2021
1.3%
0.7%
4.1%
Sep 2021
4.3%
0.0%
-2.0%
