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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2022-05-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Is Apple Stock A Buy At $140? (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD: United States Pending Home Sales
2022-05-26 14:00 GMT | [USD - Pending Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Pending Home Sales] = Change in the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction, excluding new construction.
==========
From rttnews article :
"A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday showed pending home sales in the U.S. plummeted by much more than expected in the month of April. NAR said its pending home sales plunged by 3.9 percent to 99.3 in April after tumbling by 1.6 percent to a revised 103.3 in March".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Pending Home Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2022-06-01 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1½%, with the Bank Rate at 1¾% and the deposit rate at 1½%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening (QT)".
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade Index and range price movement
2022-06-01 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Terms of Trade Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Terms of Trade Index] = Change in the price of internationally traded goods.
==========
From rttnews article :
"New Zealand's terms of trade improved 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday".
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Terms of Trade Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging above and near Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started
2022-06-02 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.1M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-06-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-06-07 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging within 112 support level for the primary bearish reversal to be started and 122 resistance for the bullish trend to be continuing
2022-06-08 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.0M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance USD and range price movement
2022-06-09 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance USD]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) - good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance USD] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month (Trade Balance in US Dollars terms).
==========
From rttnews article :
"China's exports logged a double-digit growth in May as operations resumed in the Shanghai port after coronavirus-linked lockdowns, official data showed on Thursday. As a result, the trade surplus rose sharply to $78.7 billion in May from $51.1 billion a year ago. The expected level was $58.0 billion".
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: