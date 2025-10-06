Press review - page 706

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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2022-05-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.50%
  • forecast data is 2.00%
  • actual data is 2.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

"The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment. The Committee is resolute in its commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Is Apple Stock A Buy At $140? (based on the article)

Is Apple Stock A Buy At $140?

Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cliud to below for the possible bearish reversal. But the price is oon oversold market condition and it was bounced from 132 support level to above for the ranging or the bullish trend to be resumed.

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Is Apple Stock A Buy At $140?
    Is Apple Stock A Buy At $140?
    • 2022.05.26
    • Trefis Team
    • www.forbes.com
    The markets are having a tough year so far, with the S&P 500 declining by about 18% year-to-date, amid surging inflation, tighter monetary policy, and rising interest rates. Tech stocks have fared much worse, as investors rotate into value and cyclical bets, with the Nasdaq-100 down by close to 29% year-to-date. Even Apple stock, which has...
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD United States Pending Home Sales

    2022-05-26 14:00 GMT | [USD -  Pending Home Sales]

    • past data is -1.6%
    • forecast data is -0.6%
    • actual data is -3.9% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD -  Pending Home Sales] = Change in the number of homes under contract to be sold but still awaiting the closing transaction, excluding new construction.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday showed pending home sales in the U.S. plummeted by much more than expected in the month of April. NAR said its pending home sales plunged by 3.9 percent to 99.3 in April after tumbling by 1.6 percent to a revised 103.3 in March".

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by Pending Home Sales news events

    EUR/USD: range price movement by Pending Home Sales news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

    2022-06-01 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

    • past data is 1.00%
    • forecast data is 1.50%
    • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1½%, with the Bank Rate at 1¾% and the deposit rate at 1½%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening (QT)".

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade Index and range price movement  

    2022-06-01 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Terms of Trade Index]

    • past data is -0.9%
    • forecast data is -0.1%
    • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Terms of Trade Index]  = Change in the price of internationally traded goods.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "New Zealand's terms of trade improved 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday".

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Terms of Trade Index news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Terms of Trade Index news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging above and near Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started

    2022-06-02 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is -1.0M
    • forecast data is -3.0M
    • actual data is -5.1M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

    ==========

    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.1M million barrels from the previous week."

    ==========

    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    The forum threads
    1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
    2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
    3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
    4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

    CodeBase

    1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
    2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
    3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
    4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
    5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    The articles

    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    • www.mql5.com
    The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2022-06-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 436K
    • forecast data is 325K
    • actual data is 390K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 390,000 in May, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in retail trade declined".

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    USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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    XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    XAU/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

    2022-06-07 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

    • past data is 0.35%
    • forecast data is 0.60%
    • actual data is 0.85% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 75 basis points".

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging within 112 support level for the primary bearish reversal to be started and 122 resistance for the bullish trend to be continuing

      2022-06-08 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

      • past data is -5.1M
      • forecast data is -2.6M
      • actual data is 2.0M according to the latest press release

      [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

      ==========

      "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.0M million barrels from the previous week."

      ==========

      Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      • www.mql5.com
      The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
       

      USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance USD and range price movement 

      2022-06-09 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance USD]

      • past data is 51.1B
      • forecast data is  58.0B
      • actual data is 78.8B according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) - good for currency (for CNY in our case)

      [CNY - Trade Balance USD] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month (Trade Balance in US Dollars terms).

      ==========

      From rttnews article :

      "China's exports logged a double-digit growth in May as operations resumed in the Shanghai port after coronavirus-linked lockdowns, official data showed on Thursday. As a result, the trade surplus rose sharply to $78.7 billion in May from $51.1 billion a year ago. The expected level was $58.0 billion".

      ==========

      USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event 

      USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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