Press review - page 709

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McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - ranging for direction of the strong trend to be started; 256 is the key (based on the article)


The weekly share priceis on ranging within and around Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started. The price is testing resistance level at 256 for the primary bullish trend to be resumed. Alternatively, the price will be on secondary ranging waiting for direction.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "McDonald’s stock (NYSE: MCD), a restaurant chain consisting of more than 40,000 mostly franchised stores, is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 26. MCD’s stock looks fairly priced due to revenues and earnings likely matching expectations in its results."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

What To Expect From McDonald’s Stock?
What To Expect From McDonald’s Stock?
  • 2022.07.25
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
McDonald’s stock (NYSE: MCD), a restaurant chain consisting of more than 40,000 mostly franchised stores, is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 26. MCD’s stock looks fairly priced due to revenues and earnings likely matching expectations in its second-quarter results. The fast-food giant started fiscal 2022...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2022-07-27 01:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 2.1%
  • forecast data is 0.8%
  • actual data is 1.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.8% this quarter.
  • Over the twelve months to the June 2022 quarter, the CPI rose 6.1%.
  • The most significant price rises were New dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers (+5.6%), Automotive fuel (+4.2%) and Furniture (+7.0%).

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bear market rally to resistance level at 107 for the possible daily bullish reversal

      2022-07-27 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

      • past data is -0.4M
      • forecast data is -1.5M
      • actual data is -4.5M according to the latest press release

      [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

      ==========

      "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.5M million barrels from the previous week."

      ==========

      Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      • www.mql5.com
      The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500 Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

      2022-07-27 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

      • past data is 1.75%
      • forecast data is 2.50%
      • actual data is 2.50% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

      ==========

      From rttnews article :

      "In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. The Fed said it decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 2.25 to 2.50 percent in an effort to achieve its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2 percent over the longer run".

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      USD/JPY: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

      USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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      XAU/USD : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

      XAU/USD : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

      ==========

      S&P 500 : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

      S&P 500 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

      2022-08-02 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

      • past data is 1.35%
      • forecast data is 1.85%
      • actual data is 1.85% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

      [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 1.75 per cent".

        ==========

        AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

        AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

        2022-08-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

        • past data is 398K
        • forecast data is 250K
        • actual data is 250K according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

        [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

        ==========

        From official report :

        "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 528,000 in July, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. Both total nonfarm employment and the unemployment rate have returned to their February 2020 pre-pandemic levels".

        ==========

        GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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        NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


        NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        ==========

        Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

        Same system for MT4:

        1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
        2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
        3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
        4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/CNH and CAC 40 :  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

        2022-08-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

        • past data is 0.7%
        • forecast data is 0.5%
        • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

        [USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

        ==========

        From official report :

        "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.3 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.5 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July, a smaller increase than in April, May, or June".

        ==========

        USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

        USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

        ==========

        USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event  


        USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

        ==========

        CAC 40 : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

        CAC 40 : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout; daily ranging near and below 200 SMA; 98 and 92 are the key levels

        2022-08-10 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

        • past data is 4.5M
        • forecast data is 0.1M
        • actual data is 5.5M according to the latest press release

        [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

        ==========

        "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.5M million barrels from the previous week."

        ==========

        Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

        Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

        Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

        ==========

        Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

        ==========

        Same systems for MT4/MT5:

        The beginning

        1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
        2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
        3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
        4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
        5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
        6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

        After

        1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
        2. Asctrend indicator in depth
        3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
        4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
        EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
        EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
        • www.mql5.com
        The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
         

        Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax IndexUnited States Producer Price Index

        2022-08-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

        • past data is 1.1%
        • forecast data is 0.2%
        • actual data is -0.5% according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

        [USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

        ==========

        From official report :

        "The Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.5 percent in July, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This decline followed advances of 1.0 percent in June and 0.8 percent in May. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.8 percent for the 12 months ended in July".

        ==========

        EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

        EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

        ==========

        GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

        GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

        ============

        Dax Index : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

        Dax Index : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

        ==========

        Same systems for MT4/MT5:

        The beginning

        1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
        2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
        3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
        4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
        5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
        6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

        After

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement  

        2022-08-10 06:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

        • past data is 0.4%
        • forecast data is -1.2%
        • actual data is -0.6% according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

        [GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

        ==========

        From official report :

        "Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.6% in June 2022, after growth of 0.4% in May 2022 (revised down from 0.5%), and was up 1.9% in the 12 months to June 2022."

        ==========

        GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event 

        GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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