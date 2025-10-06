Press review - page 709
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The weekly share priceis on ranging within and around Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started. The price is testing resistance level at 256 for the primary bullish trend to be resumed. Alternatively, the price will be on secondary ranging waiting for direction.
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2022-07-27 01:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bear market rally to resistance level at 107 for the possible daily bullish reversal
2022-07-27 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.5M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500 : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2022-07-27 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. The Fed said it decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 2.25 to 2.50 percent in an effort to achieve its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2 percent over the longer run".
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========XAU/USD : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
S&P 500 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2022-08-02 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 1.75 per cent".
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-08-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 528,000 in July, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. Both total nonfarm employment and the unemployment rate have returned to their February 2020 pre-pandemic levels".
==========
GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/CNH and CAC 40 : United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-08-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.3 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.5 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July, a smaller increase than in April, May, or June".
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
CAC 40 : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout; daily ranging near and below 200 SMA; 98 and 92 are the key levels
2022-08-10 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.5M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: United States Producer Price Index
2022-08-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From official report :
"The Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.5 percent in July, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This decline followed advances of 1.0 percent in June and 0.8 percent in May. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.8 percent for the 12 months ended in July".
==========
EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
============
Dax Index : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2022-08-10 06:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.6% in June 2022, after growth of 0.4% in May 2022 (revised down from 0.5%), and was up 1.9% in the 12 months to June 2022."
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: