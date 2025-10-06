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Forex Weekly Outlook Sep. 21-25 (based on forexcrunch article)
The dollar received a blow from the dovish Fed, but partially recovered. Apart from echoes from that all important decision, we have elections in Greece, Mario Draghi’s speech, US Durable goods orders, unemployment claims, GDP data and Janet Yellen’s speech. These are the main events for this week. Join us as we explore the market movers on Forex calendar.
The U.S. Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, amid concerns over the global economy, market instability and muted inflation in the US. Despite the dovish tone, the Fed left the door open for a rate hike later this year. Furthermore, FOMC Economic Projections released at the same time, showed 13 of 17 policymakers expected a rate hike this year, down from 15 at the last meeting in June. Will we still see a rate hike this year? The Fed’s worries probably cause worries for others as well, and we may see a dovish reaction from other central banks.
USD, EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD For The Coming Week By Morgan Stanley (based on efxnews article)
USD: Bullish Despite the Fed. Bullish
"The more dovish Fed meeting does not change our bullish USD view. To us, the story for USD strength has always been much more about growth differentials than rate differentials. The Fed’s concern about global growth only highlights the extent to which this divergence continues. In the near term, there may be some short-lived retracement as markets reprice the first Fed hike, but we would use dips as a buying opportunity against EM and commodity currencies."
EUR: Still Supported from Risk. Neutral
"We remain bearish on EUR over the medium term but see reason for some support in the near term. EURUSD has been supported in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s decision to keep rates on hold, benefiting from its inverse relationship with risk appetite. Eventually, we believe the effects of ECB policy and other bearish factors will push EUR lower, but we are not maintaining any shorts currently in our portfolio."
JPY: Expect Strength on Crosses. Neutral
"We see upside to USDJPY as limited and believe there is scope for JPY to strengthen on the crosses. The S&P downgrade is likely to have limited impact on the currency, with most debt held domestically and Japanese pension fund reallocation largely completed. Market expectations for further BoJ easing are still high, but our economists are not expecting such a development. Rather, they see focus on building domestic inflationary pressures, rather than importing it via weaker FX."
GBP: Risk-Appetite Driven. Bearish
"We maintain our long bearish GBP view and like to sell against USD and JPY. We note that GBP is highly sensitive to risk appetite as can be seen by its high correlation with our global risk demand index (GRDIIDX). For this reason we continue to monitor the equity market reaction in this Fed-dependent environment. With inflation remaining low and the BoE not changing its tone in the recent minutes, we remain watchers of rate expectations too."
AUD: A Relative Outperformer. Bearish
"We see scope for AUD to outperform in the near term, but prefer to play this via long AUDNZD or long AUDCAD positions, given our generally bearish view on commodity and EM currencies. Scope for fiscal stimulus from China should offer some support to the currency as well. On top of this, with a new prime minister, political uncertainty should be reduced somewhat, offering further support."
Goldman Calls It: No Rate Hike Until Mid-2016 (based on zerohedge article)
Q: Is October on the table?
A: Not really. We believe that Chair Yellen’s baseline since the June meeting has been a December liftoff, and it would be very unnatural for her to pull forward given the information received in the meantime. Besides, there is only one round of monthly economic data on the calendar before then. Last but not least, the logistics are daunting. There will not be a fresh SEP, and the committee would need to announce an impromptu press conference in the October 29 FOMC statement announcing the rate hike itself; an earlier addition of a press conference to the calendar does not work because this would lead the market to conclude that the FOMC has decided to hike, without any room for explanation at that point. This all seems too sudden and dramatic for a Committee that, we think, would like the first hike to be as unexciting as possible.
Q: What could shift the liftoff into 2016?
A: Although we expect the conditions for liftoff regarding employment, inflation, and financial conditions to be in place by December, there is some risk of disappointment in each of them. Missing on any one of them would call December into question, missing on more than one would almost certainly shift liftoff into 2016. Regarding growth and employment, the data looked quite solid until recently but the early information for September has been weak so far. As shown in Exhibit 1, the average of the New York Empire State and Philly Fed index in September fell to the lowest level since the 2011 recession scare, and consumer sentiment also weakened significantly. These are all volatile indicators that could bounce back quickly, but we would put at least a bit of weight on the possibility that they indicate a larger-than-expected drag from the recent tightening in financial conditions and the weakness in global growth.
Finally, regarding financial conditions, our baseline expectation is an easing but the uncertainty is significant as always. And at least so far, the response of the financial markets to the FOMC—especially the sharp selloff in the stock market—has probably disappointed the committee’s expectations.
EUR/USD: Choppy Sideways Consolidation - by UOB (based on efxnews article)
Trade ideas for EUR/USD by UBS (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: "In the short term, the pair may have come a bit too far in low volumes during the late US/early Asia trading hours, but we prefer playing the short side, looking to add around 1.1350, with an intraday stop at 1.1425."
Trade Ideas For EUR/USD by UBS (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: "The first hurdle on the way lower is 1.1150/55, and if that breaks we think the pair may test the low of 1.1090 from the previous US payrolls release. We do not want to be short at these levels, but would get involved on any move closer to today's high of 1.1206, with a stop at 1.1255."
EUR/USD Daily Outlook (based on actionforex article)
Trading the News: U.S. Durable Goods Orders (based on dailyfx article)
A 2.3% decline in demand for U.S. Durable Goods accompanied by a weakening outlook for business investments may produce near-term headwinds for the greenback as it fuels speculation for a further delay in the Fed liftoff.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may continue to endorse a wait-and-see approach at the October 28 interest rate decision as the central bank adopts a more cautious outlook for the region, and signs of a slower recovery may encourage Chair Janet Yellen to preserve the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) throughout 2015 in an effort to further insulate the real economy.
On the other hand, the ongoing expansion in building and service-based activity may spur greater demand for durable goods, and a positive data print may keep the central bank on course to raise the benchmark interest rate in 2015 as Chair Yellen remains confident in achieving the Fed’s dual mandate for full-employment and price stability.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish USD Trade: Orders Contract 2.3% or Greater in August
Bullish USD Trade: Demand for Large-Ticket Items Beat Market Forecast
- Need to see green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EURUSD.
- If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
EUR/USD: Levels & Targets - UOB (based on efxnews article)
Here Are The Trades We Like - SocGen (based on efxnews article)
Societe Generale is forecasting the ranging market condition for EUR/USD and USD/JPY, short for CHF/SEK and long-term short in GBP/JPY. In the short-term situation: shorts for USD/CAD and EUR/NOK.