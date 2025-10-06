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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2020-08-04 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2020-08-04 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement
2020-08-06 04:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2020-08-06 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Brent Crude Oil: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - secondary ranging withnin the primary daily bullish trend; 2,069/1,983 are the key levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2020-08-11 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement
2020-08-11 10:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-08-12 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: