Press review - page 681

New comment
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2020-08-04 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds of 25 basis points." 
  • "The global economy is experiencing a severe contraction as countries seek to contain the coronavirus. Even though the worst of this contraction has now passed, the outlook remains highly uncertain. The recovery is expected to be only gradual and its shape is dependent on containment of the virus. While infection rates have declined in some countries, they are still very high and rising in others. International trade remains weak, although there has been a strong recovery in industrial activity in China over recent months."
  • "The Board is committed to do what it can to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia. Its actions are keeping funding costs low and assisting with the supply of credit to households and businesses. This accommodative approach will be maintained as long as it is required. The Board will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2–3 per cent target band."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Employment Change and range price movement  

2020-08-04 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 1.0%
  • forecast data is -2.0%
  • actual data is -0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "In the June 2020 quarter, unemployment and employment both fell, as more people were not in the labour force. Hours fell far more sharply than employment, reflecting reduced hours worked during lockdown by people who remained employed. Hours paid for by businesses in the quarterly employment survey (QES) fell less than hours actually worked in the household labour force survey (HLFS), as many businesses were able to continue to pay some or all wages over the quarter."
  • "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent in the June 2020 quarter, down from 4.2 percent last quarter."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Employment Change news event 

https://charts.mql5.com/25/683/nzdusd-m15-metaquotes-software-corp.png

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement  

2020-08-06 04:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]

  • past data is 1.24%
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 1.43% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.

==========

From official report :

  • "Mean inflation expectations returned to RBNZ target range of 1-3% as one year ahead CPI expectations rose from 0.74 to 1.03. Most respondents expect either one or no cuts to the OCR by the end of 2022. Business leaders are slightly more optimistic about unemployment than in April."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2020-08-06 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. In that context, its challenge at present is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. At its meeting ending on 4 August 2020, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programmes of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the total stock of these purchases at £745 billion."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4: 

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4) 
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4) 
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread  
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 952.9K
  • forecast data is 395.0K
  • actual data is 418.5K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "From February to April, 5.5 million Canadian workers were affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown. This included a drop in employment of 3.0 million and a COVID-related increase in absences from work of 2.5 million. Employment rose by 419,000 (+2.4%) in July, compared with 953,000 (+5.8%) in June. Combined with gains of 290,000 in May, this brought employment to within 1.3 million (-7.0%) of its pre-COVID February level."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Brent Crude Oil: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 4791K
  • forecast data is 1530K
  • actual data is 1763K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

UR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GOLD (XAU/USD) - secondary ranging withnin the primary daily bullish trend; 2,069/1,983 are the key  levels (based on the article)

XAU/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5

XAU/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Gold performance continues to glisten. The precious metal has staged an impressive 12% rally over the last three weeks, which just catapulted XAU/USD to an all-time high above the $2,000-price level. This recent extension higher lifts gold price action to a 33% gain year-to-date."
  • "The price of gold holds a strong inverse relationship with real yields, generally speaking, and underscores a primary driver of the yellow-metal’s broader direction. To that end, real yields have been crashing lower since August 2018, which just so happens to correspond with where gold prices bottomed two years ago."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
  • Research
  • www.dailyfx.com
Gold performance continues to glisten. The precious metal has staged an impressive 12% rally over the last three weeks, which just catapulted XAU/USD to an all-time high above the $2,000-price level. This recent extension higher lifts gold price action to a 33% gain year-to-date. What fundamental forces are fueling the gold breakout and is...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

2020-08-11 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is -68.5K
  • forecast data is 9.7K
  • actual data is 94.4K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Between June 2020 and July 2020, the Claimant Count increased by 94,400 (3.6%) to 2.7 million (Figure 12). Since March 2020, the Claimant Count has increased by 116.8%, or 1.4 million."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

BP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement 

2020-08-11 10:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]

  • past data is 59.3
  • forecast data is 57.0
  • actual data is 71.5 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.

==========

From official report :

  • "In August 2020, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany increased again significantly compared to the previous month, after having declined slightly in July. Expectations are now at 71.5 points, 12.2 points higher than in the previous month. The assessment of the economic situation in Germany has slightly worsened, with the corresponding indicator decreasing 0.4 points to minus 81.3 points in the current August survey."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2020-08-12 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain the same and the Official Cash Rate (OCR) is being held at 0.25 percent in accordance with the guidance issued on 16 March."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

ZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
1...674675676677678679680681682683684685686687688...732
New comment