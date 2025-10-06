Press review - page 688

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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2020-11-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.7% on a year-over-year basis in October, up from a 0.5% increase in September, led by higher prices for food. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 1.0% in October, matching the increase in September. The year-over-year decline in gasoline prices in October (-12.4%) was comparable with the decreases in September (-10.7%) and August (-11.1%)."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-11-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -42.5K
  • forecast data is 17.9K
  • actual data is 178.8K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The unemployment rate increased 0.1 pts to 7.0% (1.7 pts higher than a year ago)."
  • "Employment increased by 178,800 people (1.4%) to 12,773,900 people."

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After 

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement 

    2020-11-20 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

    • past data is 1.4%
    • forecast data is -0.2%
    • actual data is 1.2% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

    [GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "In October 2020, retail sales volumes increased by 1.2% when compared with September; the sixth consecutive month of growth in the industry."

    ==========

    GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

    GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

    2020-11-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]

    • past data is 58.2
    • forecast data is 55.0
    • actual data is 57.9 according to the latest press release 
    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

    [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI(3) at 57.9 (Oct: 58.2). 2-month low."
    • "Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index( 4) at 62.7 (Oct: 65.1). 2-month low."
    • "Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index(2) at 46.2 (Oct: 49.5). 6-month low."

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

    EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German GDP and range price movement 

    2020-11-24 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]

    • past data is 8.2%
    • forecast data is 8.2%
    • actual data is 8.5% according to the latest press release 
    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

    [EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "The gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 8.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter of 2020 after adjustment for price, seasonal and calendar variations. Thus, the German economy could offset a large part of the massive decline in the gross domestic product recorded in the second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the price-, seasonally and calendar-adjusted GDP was still 4.0% lower in the third quarter of 2020 thanin the fourth quarter of 2019, that is the quarter before the global coronavirus crisis. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that the increase of the gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2020 was slightly stronger than reported in the first release of 30 October 2020 (+8.2%)."

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event

    EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

    2020-11-30 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]

    • past data is 51.4
    • forecast data is 49.1
    • actual data is 52.1 according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

    [CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

    ==========

    From think.ing article :

    • "China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 52.1 in November from 51.4 a month ago. The jump was mostly due to more domestic new orders and an increase in raw material prices. New export orders also increased but less so compared to domestic new orders."

    ==========

    USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event 

    USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

    2020-12-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

    • past data is 0.10%
    • forecast data is 0.10%
    • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets of 10 basis points for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds, as well as the parameters of the Term Funding Facility and the government bond purchase program."

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

    2020-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

    • past data is 0.9%
    • forecast data is 1.3%
    • actual data is 0.8% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.8% in September, on the heels of a 0.9% increase in August. This fifth consecutive monthly increase continued to offset the steepest drops on record in Canadian economic activity observed in March and April. Total economic activity was about 5% below February's pre-pandemic level."

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement 

    2020-12-02 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]

    • past data is -7.0%
    • forecast data is -7.8%
    • actual data is 3.3% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • The Australian economy rose 3.3% in seasonally adjusted chain volume measures
    • Through the year GDP fell 3.8%
    • The terms of trade rose 0.7%
    • Household saving ratio decreased to 18.9% from 22.1%

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  GDP news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2020-12-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 610K
    • forecast data is 528K
    • actual data is 245K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 245,000 in November, and the unemployment rate edged down to 6.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. However, the pace of improvement in the labor market has moderated in recent months. In November, notable job gains occurred in transportation and warehousing, professional and business services, and health care. Employment declined in government and retail trade."

    ==========

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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