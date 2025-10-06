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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2020-11-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2020-11-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2020-11-20 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-11-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German GDP and range price movement
2020-11-24 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]
[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-11-30 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From think.ing article :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2020-12-01 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2020-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2020-12-02 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-12-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: