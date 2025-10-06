Press review - page 684

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 1734K
  • forecast data is 1375K
  • actual data is 1371K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "In August, the unemployment rate declined by 1.8 percentage points to 8.4 percent, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 2.8 million to 13.6 million. Both measures have declined for 4 consecutive months but are higher than in February, by 4.9 percentage points and 7.8 million, respectively. (See table A-1. For more information about how the household survey and its measures were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, see the box note at the end of this news release.)"

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

CAC 40 - daily ranging within 4889/5131 support/resistance level for direction (based on the article)

CAC 40 daily Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

  • "While the US grapples with floundering technology stocks, the Euro Area will have to negotiate looming growth data and an ECB rate decision. After initially wresting control of the virus following the initial outbreak, some pockets of Europe have begun to see a rise in cases once more. Should the rise be reflected in upcoming Euro Area growth data due to lockdowns, the DAX 30 and CAC 40 could falter slightly as investors reassess the outlook for the region."
  • "Similarly, European indices could experience turbulence should ECB officials lament recovery prospects without a simultaneous increase in stimulus or accommodation. Either way, a lot of uncertainty surrounds the DAX 30 and CAC 40 headed into next week. That being said, notable event risk and heightened volatility could deliver the spark required to liberate the two indices from their recent trading ranges."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, CAC 40 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, CAC 40 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
  • Peter Hanks
  • www.dailyfx.com
After months of remarkable gains, many analysts had voiced concerns over the current valuations of some tech companies and last week saw the Nasdaq feel the effects of such apprehension. That said, little has changed from a fundamental standpoint since early last week and economic data actually came in above expectations. Nasdaq 100 Price...
 

Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 23,627 is the key (based on  the article)

Nikkei 225 daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Nikkei 225 may have to deal with political turmoil of its own in the weeks ahead as the nation searches for a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While analysts seem to suspect Abe’s righthand man, Yoshihide Suga, as the most likely choice, traders should keep an eye on sudden shifts as they could spur volatility."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, CAC 40 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, CAC 40 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
  • Peter Hanks
  • www.dailyfx.com
After months of remarkable gains, many analysts had voiced concerns over the current valuations of some tech companies and last week saw the Nasdaq feel the effects of such apprehension. That said, little has changed from a fundamental standpoint since early last week and economic data actually came in above expectations. Nasdaq 100 Price...
 

Crude Oil - daily bearish breakdown; 39.29 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

Brent Crude Oil daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Breakdown in Crude Oil sparks talk of sub $30 price targets. Initial support likely near $32 to $33. Predictive Modeling suggests deeper price lows may be reached before November 2020." 
  • "If our ADL predictive modeling is correct, we will see rotation between $47 and $64 over the next 3+ months before a breakdown in price hits in November 2019.  This will be followed by two fairly narrow price range months (December 2019 and January 2020) where oil prices will tighten near $45 to $50.  After that tightening, we believe an extremely volatile price move will happen in February through April 2020 that could see oil prices trade as low as $22 and as high as $51 over a two to three-month span."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Crude Oil Breaks Lower – Sparking Fears Of Another Sub $30 Price Collapse
Crude Oil Breaks Lower – Sparking Fears Of Another Sub $30 Price Collapse
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Breakdown in Crude Oil sparks talk of sub $30 price targets. Initial support likely near $32 to $33. Predictive Modeling suggests deeper price lows may be reached before November 2020. Have you been paying attention to Crude Oil recently? Prices have collapsed over -15% from the recent highs near $43.78. You may remember a...
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2020-09-10 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

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From official report :

  • "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

UR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/JPY and USD/CNHUnited States Producer Price Index

2020-09-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

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From official report :

  • "The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3 percent in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices rose 0.6 percent in July and fell 0.2 percent in June. (See table A). On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index declined 0.2 percent for the 12 months ended in August."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD - bullish daily ranging for direction; 1.20 is the key (based on  the article)

EURUSD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "It was widely assumed early last week that ECB President Christine Lagarde would talk down the Euro to prevent EUR/USD stretching above 1.20, sending Eurozone inflation deeper into negative territory. Instead, we heard only that the ECB discussed the Euro’s appreciation at the latest meeting of its Governing Council and will monitor the exchange rate carefully. That has given Euro bulls the green light to push EUR/USD well over 1.20 to levels not seen since the first four months of 2018."

============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Set Fair to Reach Highest Levels Since Spring 2018
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Set Fair to Reach Highest Levels Since Spring 2018
  • Martin Essex, MSTA
  • www.dailyfx.com
It was widely assumed early last week that ECB President Christine Lagarde would talk down the Euro to prevent EUR/USD stretching above 1.20, sending Eurozone inflation deeper into negative territory. Instead, we heard only that the ECB discussed the Euro’s appreciation at the latest meeting of its Governing Council and will monitor the...
 
Sell Cisco And Marathon Petroleum this week - weekly/daily breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)


Cisco

Cisco

  • Cisco daily- "All seven sell signals in the last year have been successful. The $36-$37 area is a likely objective. September has been the second weakest month of any year for Cisco. It is followed by its two strongest months of the year, October, and November. Close any short positions at the end of this month."

Marathon Petroleum



Marathon Petroleum

  • Marathon Petroleum daily- "Eleven of thirteen sell signals have been profitable in the last year. The weekly cycle is also falling. Note that September has been the weakest month in which to hold this stock, down in seven of the last ten years. The coming week has been especially bearish, rising only 22% of the time. The stock is likely to fall closer to $4 area. Relative strength has been falling since May of 2018."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:

Stocks This Week: Sell Short Cisco And Marathon Petroleum
Stocks This Week: Sell Short Cisco And Marathon Petroleum
  • 2020.09.13
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
The S&P 500 is likely to close this month at a lower price than that of the August 31 close. The month has been bearish historically, especially so in Septembers ending in zero and in election years. Below, we see the average price change in options expiration week (OPEX) in the average month of September from 1985. This may be a guide to the...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsChina Industrial Production and range price movement 

2020-09-15 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]

  • past data is 4.8%
  • forecast data is 5.1%
  • actual data is 5.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Industrial production in China was up 5.6 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. That blew away expectations for an increase of 5.1 percent and was up sharply from the 4.8 percent gain in July."

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Production news event 

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Production news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos

2020-09-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]

  • past data is 1.3%
  • forecast data is 1.0%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

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From rttnews article :

  • "The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.9 percent in July. Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts retailers, retail sales climbed by 0.7 percent in August after leaping by a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in July."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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