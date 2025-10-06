Press review - page 684
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
CAC 40 - daily ranging within 4889/5131 support/resistance level for direction (based on the article)
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 23,627 is the key (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Crude Oil - daily bearish breakdown; 39.29 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-09-10 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States Producer Price Index
2020-09-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
============
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - bullish daily ranging for direction; 1.20 is the key (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Production and range price movement
2020-09-15 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Production news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-09-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: