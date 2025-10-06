Press review - page 682

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and AUD/USD United States Core Consumer PriceIndex (Core CPI) m/m

2020-08-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.0 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer PriceIndex news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer PriceIndex news even

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer PriceIndex news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD - daily bullish ranging for direction within 0.7105/0.7242 support/resistance levels (based on the article)

AUD/USD daily Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

AUD/USD daily Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5


  • "The AUD likely stands to be strong-armed by broader market sentiment."
  • "Australian Dollar could keep marching higher if the absence of volatility is sustained."
  • "RBA minutes, impact of coronavirus lockdown measures might undermine the Aussie."

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2020-08-19 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 1.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

    • "The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.1% in July 2020, up from 0.8% in June 2020."
    • "The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate was 1.0% in July 2020, up from 0.6% in June."

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.300/1.326 support/resistance levels (based on the article)

    GBP/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

    • "A Bumpy Road Before an Eventual UK-UK Trade Agreement."
    • "Short-term Downside Risks for Euro Poses Concerns for GBP."
    • "Markets Await Chair Powell Jackson Hole Signal on Monetary Policy Review."

    ============

    The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
    GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: A Bumpy Road for GBP/USD
    • Justin McQueen
    • www.dailyfx.com
    Source: IG Charts GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS: A Bumpy Road Before an Eventual UK-UK Trade Agreement of the 2019 Brexit saga. Once again the UK and EU are heading for an Autumn showdown to reach a trade agreement. The EU Chief Negotiator, Barnier, stated that at this stage an agreement seems unlikely. However, in the world of politics...
     

    USD/JPY - daily bear market rally to be started with 107.04 key resistance level for bullish reversal (based on the article)

    USD/JPY daily Brainwashing system chart by Metatrader 5

    • "Seasonal volatility suggests that the Japanese Yen may outperform its major counterparts in the coming weeks."
    • "US-China tensions threaten to sour sentiment and could buy haven-associated assets."
    • "Record government debt issuance could force the Bank of Japan’s hand and limit JPY’s potential upside."

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
    Japanese Yen Outlook: Seasonal Volatility May Fuel JPY Recovery
    • Daniel Moss
    • www.dailyfx.com
    The haven-associated Japanese Yen’s sensitivity to volatility may buoy the under-fire currency in the coming weeks, if escalating geopolitical tensions and a stuttering global economic recovery notably sour market sentiment. The market’s fear-gauge – the Volatility Index or VIX – has steadily drifted lower since peaking on March 18, as central...
     

    Crypto News - Ripple: daily bullish ranging within 0.27/0.32 s/r levels (based on the article)

    XRP/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5


    • "After tracking mostly sideways to slightly down in price from May to July, you can see the late July breakout. XRP had been unable to rise above the Ichimoku cloud for weeks but then got there easily on some volume. It looks like the selling that comes in at above 31 is likely to be significant enough to prevent further upside, at least for now."

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    The Cryptocurrency XRP Is Having A Good 6 Weeks
    The Cryptocurrency XRP Is Having A Good 6 Weeks
    • 2020.08.23
    • John Navin
    • www.forbes.com
    From about 18 to about 30 in just 6 weeks time, that ain’t bad. That’s in cents not dollars, though, giving the cryptocurrency that goes by the name of XRP the dramatic price action feel (somewhat) of those infamous penny stocks from Blinder Robinson that traded crazily in the 80’s. The crypto’s in general have had a good summer of price...
     

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales q/q and range price movement  

    2020-08-23 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales q/q]

    • past data is -1.2%
    • forecast data is -16.3%
    • actual data is -14.6% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • total value of retail sales (with price effects included) fell 15 percent ($3.6 billion);
    • total volume of retail sales fell 14 percent;
    • all 16 regions showed lower sales values.

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Apple - primary bullish market condition with 500 psy support key level (based on the article)

    Apple share weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

    • "Despite Apple surpassing a valuation of $2 trillion last week—becoming the first U.S. company to do so, Morgan Stanley analysts argue that the tech giant remains undervalued, raising their price target for the stock to the highest among major Wall Street firms."
    • "Despite its high valuation, Morgan Stanley analysts are still bullish on Apple, raising its price target for the stock to $520 per share from $431—now the highest of any major Wall Street firm, according to FactSet."

    ============

    The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Apple Stock Could Surge Even Higher Following $2 Trillion Valuation, Morgan Stanley Says
    Apple Stock Could Surge Even Higher Following $2 Trillion Valuation, Morgan Stanley Says
    • 2020.08.24
    • Sergei Klebnikov
    • www.forbes.com
    Despite Apple surpassing a valuation of $2 trillion last week—becoming the first U.S. company to do so, Morgan Stanley analysts argue that the tech giant remains undervalued, raising their price target for the stock to the highest among major Wall Street firms. KEY FACTS Despite its high valuation, Morgan Stanley analysts are still bullish on...
     

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement  

    2020-08-25 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]

    • past data is 475M
    • forecast data is 285M
    • actual data is 282M according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • Goods exports fell $9.8 million (0.2 percent) to $4.9 billion.
    • Goods imports fell $1.0 billion (18 percent) to $4.6 billion.
    • The monthly trade balance was a surplus of $282 million.

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event 

    ZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

    2020-08-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

    • past data is 7.6%
    • forecast data is 4.3%
    • actual data is 11.2% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

    ==========

    From forextv article :

    • "Reflecting a sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked by much more than expected in the month of July. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders skyrocketed by 11.2 percent in July after surging up by a revised 7.7 percent in June."

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    USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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    Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

    Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events


    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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