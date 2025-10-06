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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and AUD/USD: United States Core Consumer PriceIndex (Core CPI) m/m
2020-08-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD - daily bullish ranging for direction within 0.7105/0.7242 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2020-08-19 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.300/1.326 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/JPY - daily bear market rally to be started with 107.04 key resistance level for bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Ripple: daily bullish ranging within 0.27/0.32 s/r levels (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales q/q and range price movement
2020-08-23 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales q/q]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Apple - primary bullish market condition with 500 psy support key level (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2020-08-25 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-08-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From forextv article :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: