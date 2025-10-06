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EUR/USD - bullish breakout with 1.1626 crossing to above; waiting for possible retracement(based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/JPY - daily bearish breakdown with 106.07 support level to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be continuing; 107.53 is the key resistance level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
GBP/USD - primary bullish trend to be continuing; 1.2812 is the nearest target to re-enter(based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crude Oil - daily bullish ranging for direction (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2020-07-29 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement
2020-07-29 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
2020-07-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-07-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From ecns.cn article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-08-03 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-08-03 09:30 GMT | [GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After