Press review - page 680

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EUR/USD - bullish breakout with 1.1626 crossing to above; waiting for possible retracement(based on  the article)

EUR/USD daily Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The agreements by EU leaders on a budget and a recovery fund have given EUR/USD a boost and prepared the ground for a further advance that could take the pair back to its autumn 2018 highs."
  • "However, traders should watch out for a possible retracement first as the pair is now technically overbought."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking
  • Martin Essex, MSTA
  • www.dailyfx.com
The agreements by EU leaders on a budget and a recovery fund have given EUR/USD a boost and prepared the ground for a further advance that could take the pair back to its Euro price outlook still bright EUR/USD has been given a strong boost by the EU leaders’ agreement on both a long-term budget and a recovery fund to help the bloc recover from...
 

USD/JPY - daily bearish breakdown with 106.07 support level to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be continuing; 107.53 is the key resistance level (based on the article)

USD/JPY daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Japanese Yen remains well bid at the end of the week as the US and China continue to provoke each other, fueling demand for safe-haven assets. After the US ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston mid-week, the Chinese government retaliated overnight, ordering the shuttering of the US consulate in Chengdu. With the relationship between the two superpowers already at breaking point, any further ramping up of hostilities will see demand for the Japanese Yen increase, putting additional downward pressure on USD/JPY."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
  • Nick Cawley
  • www.dailyfx.com
Source: IG Charts USD/JPY Price, News and Analysis: The Japanese Yen remains well bid at the end of the week as the US and China continue to provoke each other, fueling demand for safe-haven assets. After the US ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston mid-week, the Chinese government retaliated overnight, ordering the shuttering...
 

GBP/USD - primary bullish trend to be continuing; 1.2812 is the nearest target to re-enter(based on the article)

GBP/USD Ichimoku daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • The fundamental outlook for the British Pound looks relatively bleak amid renewed ‘no deal’ Brexit concerns."
  • "A break below the April high (1.2648) may invalidate the break of the yearly downtrend and potentially open up a path for a retracement back to the July low (1.2359)."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
  • Daniel Moss
  • www.dailyfx.com
Source: IG Charts British Pound Forecast, GBP/USD, Brexit, UK-China Tensions – Talking Points: Brexit Talks Continue to Stall may renew ‘no deal’ Brexit concerns, with the European Union’s chief negotiator warning that the “current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries makes a...
 

Crude Oil - daily bullish ranging for direction (based on the article)

Daily bullish ranging within 41.78/44.86 s/r levels waiting for the direction of the bullish trend to be continuing with 59.98 resistance level or the secondary correction to be started 37.22 bearish target to re-enter.

Crude Oil daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Crude oil prices have climbed with risk assets as market sentiment and economic activity rebound from the coronavirus lockdown."

Crude Oil weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "2Q-2020 GDP growth rates are due from several advanced economies this coming week amid high-profile equity earnings reports and a FOMC decision."

Crude Oil monthly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Crude oil price action has staged a monumental recovery since the commodity traded in negative territory this past April. The rally in oil prices over recent weeks looks largely on the back of two bullish fundamental drivers: an OPEC+ deal to slash supply combined with a welcomed rebound in global energy consumption."

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
  • Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
. The rally in oil prices over recent weeks looks largely on the back of two bullish fundamental drivers: an OPEC+ deal to slash supply combined with a welcomed rebound in global energy consumption. WTI CRUDE OIL FUTURES PRICE: DECEMBER 2019 – JULY 2020 (CHART 1) WTI crude oil currently fluctuates around $41.00 per barrel measured by the...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2020-07-29 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.3%
  • forecast data is -2.0%
  • actual data is -1.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "fell 1.9% in the June 2020 quarter, compared to a rise of 0.3% in the March 2020 quarter.

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement  

2020-07-29 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]

  • past data is 41.7%
  • forecast data is 20.4%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "In the year ended June 2020, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,614, up 8.1 percent from the June 2019 year. In June 2020, the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented rose 0.5 percent, after rising 42 percent in May 2020."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexUSD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2020-07-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is -5.0%
  • forecast data is -6.2%
  • actual data is -32.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP decreased 5.0 percent."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

SD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

XAU/USD: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2020-07-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 50.9
  • forecast data is 50.8
  • actual data is 51.1 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From ecns.cn article :

  • "The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector rose to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction. It is the fifth month in a row that the figure remained in the expansion territory."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2020-08-03 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 51.2
  • forecast data is 48.8
  • actual data is 52.8 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Latest PMI data signalled a solid improvement in the health of China's manufacturing sector in July, as market conditions continued to recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. Companies registered the quickest expansions of output and new orders since January 2011 amid reports of firmer customer demand. New business from overseas meanwhile fell at the slowest rate for six months. Increased production led to the strongest rise in purchasing activity since January 2013. However, firms maintained a cautious approach to hiring, with staff numbers falling modestly despite an increase in backlogs of work. Inflationary pressures picked up, with firms reporting steeper increases in both input prices and output charges. At 52.8 in July, the headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index ™ (PMI ™ ) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – rose from 51.2 in June to signal a further improvement in the health of China’s manufacturing economy. Operating conditions have now improved in each of the past three month."

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by China  Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and range price movement  

2020-08-03 09:30 GMT | [GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 53.6
  • forecast data is 53.6
  • actual data is 53.3 according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) rose to a 16-month high of 53.3 in July, up from 50.1 in June and below the earlier flash estimate of 53.6. The headline PMI – calculated as a weighted-average of five sub-indices – has posted above the neutral 50.0 mark separating improvement from deterioration in each of the past two months."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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