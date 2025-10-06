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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-05-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From npr.org article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Amazon in talks to acquire J.C. Penney
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.19 11:55
Amazon in talks to acquire J.C. Penney
Amazon is in talks with J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), WWD reports. Amazon is said to be a contender for either all or parts of JCP. "There is an Amazon team in Plano as we speak," said one source. "There is a dialogue and I’m told it has a lot to do with Amazon eager to expand its apparel business."
A deal would accelerate Amazon’s apparel and retail strategies.
Possibilities include Amazon converting JCP units to its own high-tech retail format. “This could be a new tech-driven retail model,” said the source.
Amazon could also convert some JCP sites into distribution centers. “Penney has about 30 freestanding locations with a lot of land, which could be converted,” the source said. "They do have some good real estate."
A sale of Penney is no certainty, but a deal wouldn’t be expensive given the chain’s bankrupt state and seriously depressed stock price.
the source..
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging near bullish reversal waiting for direction
2020-05-20 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.0 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2020-05-25 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
2020-05-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
2020-05-28 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.9 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
2020-06-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2020-06-03 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-06-04 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-06-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: