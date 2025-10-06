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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2020-05-05 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Factory Orders and range price movement
2020-05-06 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Factory Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Factory Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2020-05-07 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2020-05-07 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.08 15:02
April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate
Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.
The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for February was revised down by 45,000 from +275,000 to +230,000, and the change for March was revised down by 169,000 from -701,000 to -870,000. With these revisions, employment changes in February and March combined were 214,000 lower than previously reported.
more..
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2020-05-11 02:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2020-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-05-13 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2020-05-13 07:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging near reversal in intra-day and on daily timeframe
2020-05-13 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.7 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: