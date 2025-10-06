Press review - page 674

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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2020-05-05 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds of 25 basis points." 
  • "In the baseline scenario considered by the Board, the unemployment rate peaks at around 10 per cent over coming months and is still above 7 per cent at the end of next year. A lower unemployment rate than this is possible if the reduction in labour demand is accompanied by a larger reduction in average hours worked, rather than by people losing their jobs." 
  • "The Board also considered other scenarios. A stronger economic recovery is possible if there is further substantial progress in containing the coronavirus in the near term and there is a faster return to normal economic activity. On the other hand, if the lifting of restrictions is delayed or the restrictions need to be reimposed or household and business confidence remains low, the outcomes would be even more challenging than those in the baseline scenario. These scenarios will be discussed in the Statement on Monetary Policy, to be released later this week."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 


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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Factory Orders and range price movement 

2020-05-06 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Factory Orders]

  • past data is -1.2%
  • forecast data is -10.0%
  • actual data is -15.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Factory Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers.

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From official report:

  • "The number of new orders in manufacturing in Germany decreased significantly in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to provisional results of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), real (price adjusted) new orders decreased by a seasonally and calendar adjusted 15.6% in March 2020 compared with February 2020. This is the largest decline since the beginning of the time series in January 1991. Compared with March 2019, the decrease in calendar adjusted new orders amounted to 16.0%. Excluding major orders, real new orders in manufacturing (seasonally and calendar adjusted) were 15.5% lower than in the previous month."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement 

2020-05-07 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 3.87B
  • forecast data is 6.40B
  • actual data is 10.60B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $10,602m in March 2020, an increase of $6,737m on the surplus in February 2020."
  • "In seasonally adjusted terms, goods and services credits rose $5,558m (15%) to $42,417m. Non-rural goods rose $3,540m (15%), non-monetary gold rose $2,474m, rural goods rose $271m (7%) and net exports of goods under merchanting rose $1m (6%). Services credits fell $727m (9%)."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2020-05-07 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "Our MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-2 for the Bank of England to continue with the programme of £200 billion of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, to take the total stock of these purchases to £645 billion."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate

Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.08 15:02

April Employment Report: 20,500,000 Jobs Lost, 14.7% Unemployment Rate



Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for February was revised down by 45,000 from +275,000 to +230,000, and the change for March was revised down by 169,000 from -701,000 to -870,000. With these revisions, employment changes in February and March combined were 214,000 lower than previously reported.

more..


 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsANZ Business Confidence and range price movement  

2020-05-11 02:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]

  • past data is -66.6
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is -45.6 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "New Zealand business confidence improved strongly in May as the economy emerges from lockdown, a preliminary business outlook survey from ANZ showed Tuesday. The business confidence index surged 21 points to -45.6 in May from -66.6 in April. The 'own activity outlook' index advanced 13 points, still a net 42 percent expects lower activity for their firms in the year ahead."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2020-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is -0.4%
  • forecast data is -0.7%
  • actual data is -0.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.8 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest monthly decline since December 2008, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 0.3 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2020-05-13 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

  • "The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government Funding Agency Bonds and, now, NZ Government Inflation-Indexed Bonds."
  • "The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is being held at 0.25 percent in accordance with the guidance issued on 16 March. The Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to use additional monetary policy tools if and when needed, including reducing the OCR further, adding other types of assets to the LSAP programme, and providing fixed term loans to banks. The Committee’s decisions are guided by the Reserve Bank’s mandate and our decision making principles on the use of alternative monetary policy instruments."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement  

2020-05-13 07:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

  • past data is -0.2%
  • forecast data is -7.9%
  • actual data is -5.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Monthly gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 5.8% in March 2020, the biggest monthly fall since the series began in 1997. Services and construction also saw record falls in the most recent month."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging near reversal in intra-day and on daily timeframe

2020-05-13 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 4.6M
  • forecast data is 4.1M
  • actual data is -0.7M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.7 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
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