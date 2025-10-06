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2020-08-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - weekly bullish reversal; daily waiting for direction; 46.21 is the key nearest resistance level for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
EUR/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.1754/1.1965 s/r levels; weekly bullish breakout; 1.1965 is the key (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-08-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From independent.co.uk article :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bullish breakout; 12,453 is the key (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-09-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD: ISM Manufacturing PMI
2020-09-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
=========
The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2020-09-02 02:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging; 46.21 is the key
2020-09-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.4 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: