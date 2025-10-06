Press review - page 683

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/CNH and Dollar Index: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2020-08-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is -32.9%
  • forecast data is -32.5%
  • actual data is -31.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 31.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP decreased 5.0 percent."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by  United States Gross Domestic Product news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crude Oil - weekly bullish reversal; daily waiting for direction; 46.21 is the key nearest resistance level for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)

Brent Crude Oil chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The price of oil pulls back from a fresh monthly high ($43.78) even though US Crude Inventories contract for six consecutive weeks, and energy prices may continue to consolidate over the coming days as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) gradually rollback the voluntary production cuts in response to COVID-19."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
  • David Song
  • www.dailyfx.com
The price of oil pulls back from a fresh monthly high ($43.78) even though US Crude Inventories contract for six consecutive weeks, and energy prices may continue to consolidate over the coming days as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) gradually rollback the voluntary production cuts in response to COVID-19...
 

EUR/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.1754/1.1965 s/r levels; weekly bullish breakout; 1.1965 is the key (based on the article)

EUR/USD daily chart by Metatrader 5

EUR/USD weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Fed Delivers as Expected, USD Selling Exacerbated by Month-End Flows. Stretched Euro Positioning Reduces the Appeal in the Short Term."
  • "EUR/USD holding patten as markets await September breakout. US Dollar selling the dominant theme."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
  • Justin McQueen
  • www.dailyfx.com
As widely expected, Fed Chair Powell announced that the Fed will shift towards AIT (Average Inflation Target), in short, this would essentially mean that the Fed endorse a lower (rates) for longer approach via a reactive function as opposed to a previously pre-emptive function when normalisation policy. In reaction, the theme of US Dollar...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2020-08-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 51.1
  • forecast data is 48.7
  • actual data is 51.0 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From independent.co.uk article :

  • "China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace in August with a poll indicating the services sector grew at its fastest pace in more than two years. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services rose to 55.2 from 54.2 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A reading above 50 indicates conditions improved from a month earlier. Manufacturing growth slowed marginally, with the PMI dropping to 51 from 51.1 a month earlier. The PMI for small manufacturers continued to decline, dropping to 47.7."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bullish breakout; 12,453 is the key (based on the article)

Bitcoin weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin is consolidating in a new technical zone between $11,000 to $12,500. If Bitcoin can break decisively above this zone, it would be another bullish confirmation. A break back into the $10,000 to $11,000 zone, however, would be a sign of technical weakness."
  • "Safe-havens like Bitcoin and precious metals are benefiting from global central banks’ extremely aggressive monetary policies that have been launched to offset the harmful economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing aren’t going away anytime soon, which should help buoy safe-haven assets in the years to come."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and range price movement  

2020-09-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 55.3
  • forecast data is 55.3
  • actual data is 55.2 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "August saw UK manufacturing output expand at the fastestrate for over six years, as companies and their clients restarted operations following coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdowns. New order intakes also strengthened, whereas the trend in employment remained weak with job losses recorded for the seventh straight month." 
  • "The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) rose to a 30-month high of 55.2 in August, up from 53.3 in July but a tick below the earlier flash estimate of 55.3. The PMI has posted above its neutral 50.0 mark for three consecutive months."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event 

GBP/USD chart by Metatrader 5

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/JPY and GOLDISM Manufacturing PMI

2020-09-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 54.2
  • forecast data is 54.6
  • actual data is 56.0 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The August PMI® registered 56 percent, up 1.8 percentage points from the July reading of 54.2 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the fourth month in a row after a contraction in April, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth. The New Orders Index registered 67.6 percent, an increase of 6.1 percentage points from the July reading of 61.5 percent. The Production Index registered 63.3 percent, up 1.2 percentage points compared to the July reading of 62.1 percent. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 54.6 percent, an increase of 2.8 percentage points compared to the July reading of 51.8 percent. The Employment Index registered 46.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 percentage points from the July reading of 44.3 percent. The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 58.2 percent, up 2.4 percentage points from the July figure of 55.8 percent."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement 

2020-09-02 02:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]

  • past data is -0.3%
  • forecast data is -6.0%
  • actual data is -7.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Australian economy fell 7.0% in seasonally adjusted chain volume measures."
  • "GDP fell 7.6% in seasonally adjusted current price measures."
  • "The terms of trade rose 0.2%."
  • "Household saving ratio increased to 19.8% from 6.0%."


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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  GDP news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish ranging; 46.21 is the key

2020-09-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -4.7M
  • forecast data is -2.0M
  • actual data is -9.4M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 9.4 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Brent Crude Oil chart by Metatrader 5

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 418.5K
  • forecast data is 262.5K
  • actual data is 245.8K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report  

  • "Employment rose by 246,000 (+1.4%) in August, compared with 419,000 (+2.4%) in July. Combined with gains of 1.2 million in May and June, this brought employment to within 1.1 million (-5.7%) of its pre-COVID February level."
  • "The number of Canadians who were employed but worked less than half their usual hours for reasons likely related to COVID-19 fell by 259,000 (-14.6%) in August. Combined with declines in May, June and July, this left COVID-related absences from work at 713,000 (+88.3%) above February levels."
  • "As of the week of August 9 to 15, the total number of Canadian workers affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown stood at 1.8 million. In April, this number reached a peak of 5.5 million, including a 3.0 million drop in employment and a 2.5 million increase in COVID-related absences from work."


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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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