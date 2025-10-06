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GOLD (XAU/USD) - bullish breakout to be started; 1,744 is the nearest target (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - bullish ranging near the bearish reversal; 1.1422 is the key resistance (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
DAX Index - technical/fundamental forecast for the week (based on the article)
Bullish ranging within s/r channel waiting for the 12,999 resistance level to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be continuing or for 11,589 support level to be crossed to below for the secondary correction to be started; 12,999 is the key level.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI, BoE Gov Bailey Speech and range price movement
2020-06-23 09:30 GMT | [GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - UK Manufacturing PMI] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-06-24 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - primary bullish trend with 199.29 resistance level crossing to above to 203.95 as a key target(based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD - daily bullish ranging; 0.7963 is the key resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Dollar Index - bear matket rally to the bullish reversal; 100.60 is the key resistance (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
EUR/USD - daily bullish ranging within 1.1353/1.1168 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: