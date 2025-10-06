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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2022-08-17 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2022-08-17 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2022-08-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2022-09-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
============
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and NIkkei 225 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-09-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 315,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, health care, and retail trade".
==========
EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NIkkei 225 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Industrial Average: ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2022-09-06 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD : range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
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Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2022-09-07 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 3¼%, with the Bank Rate at 3½% and the deposit rate at 3¼%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening".
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily price was bounced from 87 support level to above for the possible rally to be started
2022-09-08 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 8.8 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2022-09-09 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Employment declined by 40,000 (-0.2%) in August, and the unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points to 5.4%".
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2022-09-12 06:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.2% in July 2022 following a fall of 0.6% in June 2022 ..."
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: