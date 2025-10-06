Press review - page 710

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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2022-08-17 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 2.50%
  • forecast data is 3.00%
  • actual data is 3.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment. Core consumer price inflation remains too high and labour resources remain scarce. "The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment. The Committee is resolute in its commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2022-08-17 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 9.4%
  • forecast data is 9.8%
  • actual data is 10.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Deepening the cost of living crisis, UK consumer price inflation accelerated further in July to the highest since 1982 on surging food and fuel prices, adding pressure on the Bank of England to tighten the policy again despite the looming recession. Consumer price inflation rose to 10.1 percent in July from 9.4 percent in June, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday".

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

    2022-08-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

    • past data is 88.4K
    • forecast data is 26.5K
    • actual data is -40.9K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The Australian economy lost 40,900 jobs in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - well shy of forecasts that called for an addition of 25,000 jobs following the gain of 88,400 jobs in June".

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

      2022-09-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

      • past data is 52.8
      • forecast data is 52.1
      • actual data is 52.8 according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "The August Manufacturing PMI ® registered 52.8 percent, the same reading as recorded in July. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020. For a second straight month, the Manufacturing PMI ® figure is the lowest since June 2020, when it registered 52.4 percent".

      ==========

      USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

      USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

      ==========

      USD/CNH: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

      USD/CNH: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

      ============

      Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

      Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

      ==========

      Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      ==========

      Same systems for MT4/MT5:

      The beginning

      1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
      2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
      3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
      4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
      5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
      6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

      After 

      1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
      2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
      3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
      4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and NIkkei 225 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

      2022-09-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

      • past data is 526K
      • forecast data is 295K
      • actual data is 315K according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 315,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, health care, and retail trade".

      ==========

      EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      ==========

      GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


      GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      ==========

      NIkkei 225 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      NIkkei 225 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Industrial Average: ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

      2022-09-06 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Services PMI]

      • past data is 56.7
      • forecast data is 55.4
      • actual data is 56.9 according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - ISM Services PMI]  =  Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "In August, the Services PMI® registered 56.9 percent, 0.2 percentage point higher than July’s reading of 56.7 percent. The Business Activity Index registered 60.9 percent, an increase of 1 percentage point compared to the reading of 59.9 percent in July. The New Orders Index figure of 61.8 percent is 1.9 percentage points higher than the July reading of 59.9 percent."

      ==========

      USD/CAD : range price movement by ISM Services PMI  news events

      USD/CAD : range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events

      ==========

      Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by ISM Services PMI  news events

      Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events

      ==========

      Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by ISM Services PMI  news events

      Dow Jones Industrial Average : range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

      2022-09-07 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

      • past data is 2.50%
      • forecast data is 3.25%
      • actual data is 3.25% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

      [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 3¼%, with the Bank Rate at 3½% and the deposit rate at 3¼%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening".

      ==========

      USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

      USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily price was bounced from 87 support level to above for the possible rally to be started

      2022-09-08 15:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

      • past data is -3.3M
      • forecast data is  -2.0M
      • actual data is 8.8M according to the latest press release

      [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

      ==========

      "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 8.8 million barrels from the previous week."

      ==========

      Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      ==========

      Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      ==========

      Same systems for MT4/MT5:

      The beginning

      1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
      2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
      3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
      4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
      5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
      6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

      After 

      1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
      2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
      3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
      4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      • www.mql5.com
      The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
       

      USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

      2022-09-09 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

      • past data is -30.6K
      • forecast data is 15.0K
      • actual data is -39.7K according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

      [CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "Employment declined by 40,000 (-0.2%) in August, and the unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points to 5.4%".

      ==========

      USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

      USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement  

      2022-09-12 06:00 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

      • past data is -0.6%
      • forecast data is 0.3%
      • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

      [GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "Gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.2% in July 2022 following a fall of 0.6% in June 2022 ..."

      ==========

      GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event 

      GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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