Press review - page 679
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
USD/JPY - primary bearish trend with 107.09 support level to be crossed to below with 106.07 as a key target (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD - bullish triangle pattern was formed with 1.1370 resistance to 1.1422 as a key target (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
XAU/USD - bullish ranging within 1789/1817 support/resistance levels waiting for direction(based on the article)
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2020-07-14 03:53 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
==========
From wfmz article :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement
2020-07-14 10:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-07-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - bullish breakout with 1.1422 crossing to above with 1.1451 as a nearest target to re-enter (based on the article)
"Key indicators instilled a bullish outlook for EUR/USD ahead of the second half of the year as a ‘golden cross’ emerged towards the end of June, with the 50-Day SMA (1.1172) and 200-Day SMA (1.1058) still tracking a positive slope following the bullish signal. In turn, a bull flag formation appears to be unfolding as EUR/USD takes out the June high (1.1423), and the bullish momentum may gather pace over the coming days as the RSI rebounds from trendline support and continues to track the upward trend from earlier this year."
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Apple - bullish ranging within 339.82/372.38 levels (based on the article)
============
The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement
2020-07-21 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish; 44.25/44.86 are the nearest key resistance targets
2020-07-22 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.9 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: