Press review - page 679

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USD/JPY - primary bearish trend with 107.09 support level to be crossed to below with 106.07 as a key target (based on  the article)

USD/JPY daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Japanese Yen remains glued to Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite."
  • "Delays in fiscal support, rising US coronavirus cases could boost JPY ahead."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
  • Daniel Dubrovsky
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Japanese Yen, known for its anti-risk trading dynamics, heads into the third quarter closely glued to broader market sentiment. On the chart below is my majors-based JPY index overlaid with my Wall Street index. Generally speaking, the two tend to have an inverse relationship. As central banks around the world maintain a dovish tone to...
 

EUR/USD - bullish triangle pattern was formed with 1.1370 resistance to 1.1422 as a key target (based on  the article)

EUR/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • The coming week could well be a "wait and see" week for the Euro, with little action likely ahead of an ECB announcement Thursday onEurozone monetary policy followed by an EU summit to attempt to reach a consensus on a recovery fund."
  • "For most of last week the Euro was lacking direction – with EUR/USD and EUR/JPY rising, EUR/GBP falling and EUR/CHF moving broadly sideways."
  • "Now the major risk is stalemate on the recovery fund, which would likely weaken the Euro against all the other major currencies."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
  • Martin Essex, MSTA
  • www.dailyfx.com
Source: IG Charts Fundamental Euro Forecast: Mixed ECB on the agenda The end of the coming week will be busy for Euro traders, who will need to keep their eyes open for an announcement Thursday on monetary policy by the European Central Bank’s Governing Council and then for any news from a special meeting of the European Council on Friday and...
 

XAU/USD - bullish ranging within 1789/1817 support/resistance levels waiting for direction(based on  the article)

XAU/USD daily Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Gold prices could retreat if a second wave of the coronavirus hits the global economy."
  • "XAU/USD losses may be amplified by rising unemployment figures, weak price growth."
  • "Gold may surrender to USD if eroding fundamentals destabilize corporate debt market."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
  • Dimitri Zabelin
  • www.dailyfx.com
Anti-fiat hedges like gold may surrender in the third quarter if a second wave of the coronavirus hits the global economy and dampens future inflation prospects. Demand for haven-linked assets like the US Dollar may amplify XAU/USD’s losses as traders re-allocate capital from relatively illiquid commodities to more frequently-traded currencies...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement 

2020-07-14 03:53 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 443B
  • forecast data is 410B
  • actual data is 329B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.

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From wfmz article :

  • "China’s trade improved in June in a fresh sign the world’s second-largest economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. But its exporters face threats including tension with Washington and a possible downturn in U.S. and European demand. Chinese imports rose 3% over a year earlier to $167.2 billion, rebounding from May’s 3.3% decline, customs data showed Tuesday. Exports edged up 0.4% to $213.6 billion, an improvement over the previous month’s 16.7% contraction. Imports of U.S. goods surged 10.6% to $10.4 billion despite tariff hikes in a fight with Washington over trade and technology. Exports to the United States gained 1% to $39.8 billion."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China  Trade Balance news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement 

2020-07-14 10:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.

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From official report :

  • "The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany decreased slightly in July 2020. Expectations are now at 59.3 points, 4.1 points lower than in the previous month. The assessment of the economic situation in Germany has improved slightly for the second time since January 2020. The corresponding indicator currently stands at minus 80.9 points, an increase of 2.2 points compared to June."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos

2020-07-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]

  • past data is 12.1%
  • forecast data is 5.0%
  • actual data is 7.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Reflecting the reopening of businesses following the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing another substantial increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of June. The report said retail sales soared by 7.5 percent in June after skyrocketing by an upwardly revised 18.2 percent in May. The report showed a notable slowdown in the pace of growth by motor vehicles and parts dealers, although auto sales still jumped by 8.2 percent in June after spiking by 48.7 percent in May. Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales shot up by 7.3 percent in May after soaring by 12.1 percent in May. Ex-auto sales were also expected to surge up by 5.0 percent."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD - bullish breakout with 1.1422 crossing to above with 1.1451 as a nearest target to re-enter (based on  the article)

EUR/USD Ichimoku daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Key indicators instilled a bullish outlook for EUR/USD ahead of the second half of the year as a ‘golden cross’ emerged towards the end of June, with the 50-Day SMA (1.1172) and 200-Day SMA (1.1058) still tracking a positive slope following the bullish signal. In turn, a bull flag formation appears to be unfolding as EUR/USD takes out the June high (1.1423), and the bullish momentum may gather pace over the coming days as the RSI rebounds from trendline support and continues to track the upward trend from earlier this year."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
  • 2013.06.02
  • www.mql5.com
I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or...
 

Apple - bullish ranging within 339.82/372.38 levels (based on the article)

Apple stock Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) market cap has almost doubled, from about $900 billion at the end of 2017 to about $1.7 trillion currently. Now looking solely at Apple’s fundamentals, the numbers don’t really add up. Apple’s revenues and net profits are up by less than 15% over this period, with revenues growing by roughly $30 billion and profits rising $7 billion. However, investors have valued Apple more richly, with its P/E expanding from about 18x at the end of 2017 to about 32x presently. There are three broad narratives driving Apple’s multiple expansion, namely, the pending launch of the 5G iPhone, strong services growth, and Apple’s position as a safe-haven stock. While these factors broadly make sense, there are some real risks that investors should be aware of."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple Stock: A Reality Check
Apple Stock: A Reality Check
  • 2020.07.20
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) market cap has almost doubled, from about $900 billion at the end of 2017 to about $1.7 trillion currently. Now looking solely at Apple’s fundamentals, the numbers don’t really add up. Apple’s revenues and net profits are up by less than 15% over this period, with revenues growing by roughly $30 billion and profits rising...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement 

2020-07-21 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m]

  • past data is -22.0%
  • forecast data is 11.9%
  • actual data is 10.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

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From official report :

  • "Retail sales were up 18.7% in May to $41.8 billion. Motor vehicle and parts dealers led the growth, followed by an increase in sales in almost all other subsectors. Although sales increased in May, retail sales remain 20.0% below February levels."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish; 44.25/44.86 are the nearest key resistance targets

2020-07-22 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -7.5M
  • forecast data is -2.1M
  • actual data is 4.9M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.9 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
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