Press review - page 685

New comment
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bullish reversal; 11,092 is the key (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin/USD Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin prices surpassed $11,000 earlier today, and have been fluctuating close to that level ever since. The digital currency reached an intra-day high of $11,103.80 close to noon EST on CoinDesk, reaching its highest since September 3, before falling below $11,000 and quickly recovering to nearly $11,100. "For now, $11k remains a ceiling until Bitcoin crosses it, closes a daily candle above it and then successfully tests it for support the next day," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency hedge fund manager BitBull Capital."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Bitcoin Broke Through $11,000. Where Is It Headed Next?
Bitcoin Broke Through $11,000. Where Is It Headed Next?
  • 2020.09.16
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
Bitcoin prices surpassed $11,000 earlier today, and have been fluctuating close to that level ever since. The digital currency reached an intra-day high of $11,103.80 close to noon EST on CoinDesk, reaching its highest since September 3, before falling below $11,000 and quickly recovering to nearly $11,100. After climbing past $11,000 and...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2020-09-16 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is -1.4%
  • forecast data is -12.5%
  • actual data is -12.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was down 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter. This is the largest quarterly decline in GDP on record. On an annual basis, GDP declined 2.0 percent over the year ended June 2020."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2020-09-17 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. In that context, its challenge at present is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. At its meeting ending on 16 September 2020, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programmes of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the total stock of these purchases at £745 billion."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2020-09-23 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to continue with the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) Programme up to $100 billion. This action is necessary to further lower household and business borrowing rates in order to achieve the Committee’s inflation and employment remit. The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is being held at 0.25 percent in accordance with the guidance issued on 16 March."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Retail Sales and range price movement 

2020-09-30 00:50 GMT | [JPY - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -3.4%
  • forecast data is 3.2%
  • actual data is 4.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)

[JPY - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 4.6 percent on month in August, the ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 12.419 trillion yen."

==========

USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Retail Sales news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Retail Sales news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-10-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 1489K
  • forecast data is 900K
  • actual data is 661K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 661,000 in September, and the unemployment rate declined to 7.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In September, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care and social assistance, and in professional and business services. Employment in government declined over the month, mainly in state and local government education."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes

2020-10-07 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]

  • past data is n/a
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is n/a according to the latest press release

[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.

==========

From official report :

  • "Participants noted that business investment, which had plummeted in the second quarter, appeared to have begun to turn around. Al­though business contacts indicated that overall business activity had been stronger than they expected, it remained well below pre-pandemic levels. Several participants agreed it was appropriate to incorporate key elements of the consensus statement into the post-meeting statement, they preferred to retain forward guidance similar to that provided in recent FOMC statements."
  • "Many participants said that if future fiscal support was significantly smaller or came significantly later than they expected, the pace of recovery could be slower than anticipated. These participants judged that given very low long-term rates, there did not appear to be a need for enhanced forward guidance at this juncture or much scope for forward guidance to put additional downward pressure on yields."

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

==========

S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Initial Jobless Claims

2020-10-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]

  • past data is 849K
  • forecast data is 820K
  • actual data is 840K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

==========

From pymnts article :

  • "For the week ending Oct. 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 840,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 12,000 to 849,000, up from 837,000. The new number easily tops the pre-pandemic record high of 695,000 from 1982."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-10-15 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 129.1K
  • forecast data is -38.0K
  • actual data is -29.5K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Underpinning this net decrease in the number of employed people are extensive flows of people into and out of employment around 400,000 people entered employment (i.e. they were employed in September but were not employed in August), while around 350,000 people left employment (i.e. they were employed in August but were not employed in September). This contrasts with the previous month, where around 400,000 people entered employment and around 400,000 people left employment."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Microsoft (MSFT): primary bullish trend to be continuing; 232.86 is the nearest bullish target (based on the article)

Microsoft (MSFT) share Ichimoku weekly price by Metatrader 5

  • "From their continued gains in the stock market to their $143 in revenue over the last fiscal year, the company has had one lucky break after the other. Not to mention, their operating income nearly doubled over the past three years from $35 billion to almost $53 billion. Now that the initial shock of the pandemic is over, however, Microsoft needed another way to push forward in the last quarter of 2020."
  • "Microsoft Corp closed down 0.9% on Wednesday, ending the midweek at $220.86 on volume approaching 23 million trades. They have seen continual gains in their stock prices month to month since they bottomed out in March, with the first ten days of October averaging out to $213.63, compared to the 22-day average of $209.18. Overall, the stock is up almost 38.6% for the year, in spite (or rather, because of) the pandemic."

============

The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Microsoft Enters Q4 With An Attractive Rating For October
Microsoft Enters Q4 With An Attractive Rating For October
  • 2020.10.15
  • Q.ai - Investing Reimagined
  • www.forbes.com
Microsoft Corp MSFT has had a good year, to say the least. From their continued gains in the stock market to their $143 in revenue over the last fiscal year, the company has had one lucky break after the other. Not to mention, their operating income nearly doubled over the past three years from $35 billion to almost $53 billion. In fact...
1...678679680681682683684685686687688689690691692...732
New comment