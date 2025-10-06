Press review - page 676

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Video conference of the Eurogroup, 11 June 2020: Economic situation and policy measures to support the recovery

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.07 07:27

Video conference of the Eurogroup, 11 June 2020: Economic situation and policy measures to support the recovery


The European Commission’s proposed €750 billion package to help the EU economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic will likely be the center of attention this week.


It is expected to be discussed at Thursday’s Eurogroup meeting and hopes of an accord should keep EUR/USD on an upward trajectory even though the plan requires the agreement of all 27 EU member states, which is unlikely for several more weeks.

For now, EUR is reacting positively to the latest stimulus moves, from the ECB and Germany as well as the European Commission, and will likely continue to do so.

more..


 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: dropped by more than 8%; 9,050 is the key support level (based on the article)


  • "Bitcoin prices dropped by more than 8% today, approaching the $9,000 level as digital currency markets suffered widespread losses. At this price, it had declined more than 8.5% in less than 24 hours, after rising to $9,962.18 the night before, additional CoinDesk data reveals."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Bitcoin Falls More Than 8% As Crypto Markets See Red
Bitcoin Falls More Than 8% As Crypto Markets See Red
  • 2020.06.11
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
Bitcoin prices dropped by more than 8% today, approaching the $9,000 level as digital currency markets suffered widespread losses. The world’s most prominent cryptocurrency fell to as little as $9,108.47 close to 1 p.m. EDT, CoinDesk figures show. At this price, it had declined more than 8.5% in less than 24 hours, after rising to $9,962.18 the...
 
Harley-Davidson’s stock: 30% declined since the beginning of the year (based on the article)


Harley-Davidson’s stock (NYSE: HOG) by Metatrader 5

  • "Harley-Davidson’s stock (NYSE: HOG) has declined around 30% since the beginning of the year. The automotive industry is rattled, and Harley-Davidson is no exception. A Covid recession will impact the company’s revenues, cash flows, and ability to pay dividends."

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Charts were made on MT5 with free indicators from CodeBase::

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/JPY and Brent Crude Oil: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

2020-06-12 15:00 GMT | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed consumers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "The preliminary report showed the consumer sentiment index for June climbed to 78.6 from 72.3 in May and 71.8 in April. Economists had expected the index to rise 75.0."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events

rent Crude Oil: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Surveys of Consumers
Surveys of Consumers
  • www.sca.isr.umich.edu
Consumer sentiment posted its second monthly gain in early June, paced by gains in the outlook for personal finances and more favorable prospects for the national economy due to the reopening of the economy. The turnaround is largely due to renewed gains in employment, with more consumers expecting declines in the jobless rate than at any other...
 

Apple - bullish ranging near 354 resistance level waiting for the primary bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)


  • "Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost more than 25% - dropping from $300 at the beginning of the year to below $225 in late March, due to the coronavirus outbreak, but has soared by close to 50% since then to about $336 currently. The recovery is driven by the multi-billion-dollar Fed stimulus and the fact that Apple is viewed as somewhat of a safe haven during times of uncertainty. The stock is now 11% higher than where it started this year."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple Stock At $340: Two Key Risks And A Trigger
Apple Stock At $340: Two Key Risks And A Trigger
  • 2020.06.15
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost more than 25% - dropping from $300 at the beginning of the year to below $225 in late March, due to the coronavirus outbreak, but has soared by close to 50% since then to about $336 currently. The recovery is driven by the multi-billion-dollar Fed stimulus and the fact that Apple is viewed as somewhat of a safe...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

2020-06-16 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is 1032.7K
  • forecast data is 405.3K
  • actual data is 528.9K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

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From forexcrunch article :

  • "Meanwhile, Tuesday’s mixed UK employment details did little to provide any meaningful impetus. According to the report, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9% during the three months to April as compared to rise to 4.5% anticipated. The positive reading was largely negated by higher-than-expected Claimant Count Change, which came in at 528.9K, and an upward revision of the previous month’s reading to 1032.7K."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2020-06-17 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is -1.0%
  • actual data is -1.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was down 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter. This was the first quarterly fall since the December 2010 quarter and the largest fall since March 1991. The fall this quarter follows quarterly growth of 0.5 percent in the December 2019 quarter. On an annual basis, GDP grew 1.5 percent over the year ended March 2020. Annual growth in GDP has been generally slowing since December 2016 when it was 3.9 percent."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-06-18 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -607.4K
  • forecast data is -105.0K
  • actual data is -227.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment decreased 227,700 to 12,154,100 people. Full-time employment decreased 89,100 to 8,540,000 people and part-time employment decreased 138,600 to 3,614,100 people."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

FTSE 100: daily ranging waiting for the news for the bullish trend to be continuing, 6310 and 6515 are the key targets (based on the article)

FTSE 100 daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged at 0.1%, hikes QE by GBP100 billion."
  • "MPC says UK Q2 GDP will be ‘less severe’ than set out in May MPC report."
  • "UK government bond (gilts) yields turned higher after the release, while GBP/USD also bounced back above 1.2525 after trading around 1.2480 pre-BoE announcement. Market expectations had been building this morning for a GBP150bn QE increase and further talk about negative interest rates."

============

The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

FTSE 100 Outlook: BoE to Provide Liquidty Boost in QE Package
FTSE 100 Outlook: BoE to Provide Liquidty Boost in QE Package
  • Justin McQueen
  • www.dailyfx.com
The Bank of England is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 12:00BST. As it stands, the broad consensus is for a GBP 100bln increase in asset purchases. However, risks are for a larger increase (GBP150bln) to maintain the current GBP 13.5bln of purchases per week, while also allowing for more flexibility should they wish to slow down...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: United Kingdom Public Sector Net Borrowing and range price movement  

2020-06-19 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Public Sector Net Borrowing]

  • past data is 47.8B
  • forecast data is 49.3B
  • actual data is 54.5B according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Public Sector Net Borrowing] = Difference in value between spending and income for public corporations, the central government, and local governments during the previous month.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "The UK budget deficit reached a record high in May and government debt exceeded 100 percent of GDP for the first time since 1963 due to public health measures and economic stimulus adopted by the government amid coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday."
  • "Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks, totaled GBP 55.2 billion, roughly nine times or GBP 49.6 billion more than in May 2019, the Office for National Statistics reported. This was the highest borrowing in any month on record began in 1993."
  • "PSNB for April was revised down by GBP 13.6 billion to GBP 48.5 billion largely due to stronger than previously estimated tax receipts and National Insurance contributions. The ONS said estimates are subject to greater than usual uncertainty."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Public Sector Net Borrowing news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Public Sector Net Borrowing news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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