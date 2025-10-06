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Video conference of the Eurogroup, 11 June 2020: Economic situation and policy measures to support the recovery
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.07 07:27
Video conference of the Eurogroup, 11 June 2020: Economic situation and policy measures to support the recovery
The European Commission’s proposed €750 billion package to help the EU economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic will likely be the center of attention this week.
It is expected to be discussed at Thursday’s Eurogroup meeting and hopes of an accord should keep EUR/USD on an upward trajectory even though the plan requires the agreement of all 27 EU member states, which is unlikely for several more weeks.
For now, EUR is reacting positively to the latest stimulus moves, from the ECB and Germany as well as the European Commission, and will likely continue to do so.
more..
Crypto News - Bitcoin: dropped by more than 8%; 9,050 is the key support level (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
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Charts were made on MT5 with free indicators from CodeBase::
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/JPY and Brent Crude Oil: Michigan Consumer Sentiment
2020-06-12 15:00 GMT | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Apple - bullish ranging near 354 resistance level waiting for the primary bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2020-06-16 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From forexcrunch article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2020-06-17 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2020-06-18 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
FTSE 100: daily ranging waiting for the news for the bullish trend to be continuing, 6310 and 6515 are the key targets (based on the article)
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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: United Kingdom Public Sector Net Borrowing and range price movement
2020-06-19 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Public Sector Net Borrowing]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Public Sector Net Borrowing] = Difference in value between spending and income for public corporations, the central government, and local governments during the previous month.
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From rttnews article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Public Sector Net Borrowing news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles