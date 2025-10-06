Press review - page 686

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Crude Oil - daily ranging for direction; 43.52 resistance is the key with 46.59 as a target (based on the article)

.BrentCrud, D1, 2020.10.17, FX Choice Limited, MetaTrader 5, Demo

  • "The outlook for crude oil prices remains fragile, according to the International Energy Agency, given that "the trajectory for Covid-19 infections is strongly upwards in many countries and governments are tightening restrictions on the movements of their citizens". In its Oil Market Report for October, the Paris-based intergovernmental organization revised down its demand estimates for the third quarter of 2020 and stated that although a draw of 4 million barrels per day in inventories could be seen in the fourth quarter, this significant reduction "is happening from record high levels". This may concern crude oil buyers in light of the resumption of oil production in Libya, with the nation currently exempt from the cuts OPEC and its allies imposed in April this year and expected to produce up to 500,000 barrels a day."
  • "Therefore, deteriorating global health outcomes may continue to hamper the performance of crude oil ahead of OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on October 19."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
Crude Oil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
  • Daniel Moss
  • www.dailyfx.com
The outlook for crude oil prices remains fragile, according to the International Energy Agency, given that “the trajectory for Covid-19 infections is strongly upwards in many countries and governments are tightening restrictions on the movements of their citizens”. In its Oil Market Report for October, the Paris-based intergovernmental...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsChina Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2020-10-19 03:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]

  • past data is 3.2%
  • forecast data is 3.3%
  • actual data is 4.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From edition.cnn article :

  • "The world's second largest economy expanded 4.9% in the July-to-September quarter compared to a year ago, according to government statistics released Monday. The pace was quicker than the 3.2% increase that China recorded in the second quarter, when it managed to avoid the pandemic-fueled recession that has gripped much of the globe. But the growth was also a bit weaker than expected: Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted that China's economy would expand 5.2%."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  China Gross Domestic Product news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish breakout; 12,000 is the key (based on the article)

  • "Bitcoin prices have been trading north of $11,000 for more than a week, seemingly gathering strength above that level. The digital currency has rallied this year, climbing more than 200% from under $3,900 in March to more than $11,800 today, CoinDesk data shows. "
  • "Our thinking is that, once $12k turns into support, $14k and ATH become academic within no more than six months."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Is Bitcoin Building Support Above $11,000?
Is Bitcoin Building Support Above $11,000?
  • 2020.10.19
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
Bitcoin prices have been trading north of $11,000 for more than a week, seemingly gathering strength above that level. The digital currency has rallied this year, climbing more than 200% from under $3,900 in March to more than $11,800 today, CoinDesk data shows. While it has experienced some notable gains, the cryptocurrency has been unable to...
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging for direction

2020-10-21 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -3.8M
  • forecast data is 0.5M
  • actual data is -1.0M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement  

2020-10-22 22:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]

  • past data is -0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.9%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Consumer prices in New Zealand rose 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter following the 0.5 percent contraction in the three months prior."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement 

2020-10-23 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.9%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 1.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "In September 2020 retail sales volumes increased by 1.5% when compared with August; this is the fifth consecutive month of growth, resulting in an increase of 5.5% when compared with February's pre-pandemic level."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily ranging near bullish reversal; 1931 is the key (based on the article)

GOLD (XAU/USD) daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Gold price action fluctuated within a 2% range over the last five trading sessions only to finish flat on the week. The precious metal continues to seek a bullish catalyst to fuel a breakout from its consolidation pattern, and in light of murkiness surrounding fiscal stimulus negations, gold prices could keep drifting broadly sideways. "
  • "Gold prices could spike higher with potential for the US Dollar to weaken further if fiscal stimulus optimism can outshine skepticism. XAU/USD could decline, however, if the US Dollar strengthens as coronavirus concerns take hold and inflation expectations gravitate lower."

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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).

Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD at the Mercy of a Fiscal Stimulus Deal
  • Rich Dvorak
  • www.dailyfx.com
to fuel a breakout from its consolidation pattern, and in light of murkiness surrounding fiscal stimulus negations, gold prices could keep drifting broadly sideways. GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK HINGES ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS (CHART 1) Despite the notable rise in US Treasury rates over the last several weeks, the price of gold has largely kept afloat...
 

EUR/USD - ranging waiting for the daily bullish reversal; 1.1880 is the key resistance (based on the article)

EUR/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The statement Thursday at the end of the next meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, and the subsequent comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde at her news conference, will be critical in determining the future direction of the Euro. There will be no changes in interest rates or Eurozone monetary policy this coming week but Lagarde could hint at a further policy easing as early as December – a move that could weaken EUR/USD and the Euro crosses. The problem is that the Governing Council seems split on the issue."

============

The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting to Determine Next Major Move in EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting to Determine Next Major Move in EUR/USD
  • Martin Essex, MSTA
  • www.dailyfx.com
The European Central Bank’s Governing Council meets this coming week and its statement Thursday, followed by its President’s news conference, will likely be important in determining the Euro’s direction over the next month or so. The ECB will leave all its monetary settings unchanged but President Christine Lagarde could well start preparing...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USDJPY and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

2020-10-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 1.3%
  • actual data is 1.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

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From marketwatch article :

  • "Orders for durable goods such as autos and metal parts rose 1.9% in September for the fifth month in row and business investment strengthened again, signaling a steady expansion among American manufacturers that have led the way in the U.S. economic recovery"

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2020-07-29 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is -1.9%
  • forecast data is -1.6%
  • actual data is 1.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.6% this quarter. Over the twelve months to the September 2020 quarter the CPI rose 0.7%."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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