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Crude Oil - daily ranging for direction; 43.52 resistance is the key with 46.59 as a target (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2020-10-19 03:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From edition.cnn article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish breakout; 12,000 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging for direction
2020-10-21 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement
2020-10-22 22:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2020-10-23 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily ranging near bullish reversal; 1931 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).
EUR/USD - ranging waiting for the daily bullish reversal; 1.1880 is the key resistance (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USDJPY and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-10-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From marketwatch article :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2020-07-29 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: