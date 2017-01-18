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Indicators

Fibo Bar MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Taras Slobodyanik
Taras Slobodyanik

Taras Slobodyanik

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60 products 9 codes 2 topics 2233 comments
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Fibo_Bar.mq5 (16.2 KB) view
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The indicator draws Fibonacci levels based on the last bar. When a new bar appears, the levels are redrawn.

Parameters

  • Last Bar for Fibo — timeframe to look for the last bar;
  • Upper color — color of upper lines;
  • Main color — color of middle lines;
  • Lower color — color of lower lines;
  • Style lines — line style;
  • Line Width — line width.

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Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16327

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