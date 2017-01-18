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Fibo Bar MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws Fibonacci levels based on the last bar. When a new bar appears, the levels are redrawn.
Parameters
- Last Bar for Fibo — timeframe to look for the last bar;
- Upper color — color of upper lines;
- Main color — color of middle lines;
- Lower color — color of lower lines;
- Style lines — line style;
- Line Width — line width.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16327
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