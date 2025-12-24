Export Price Index y/y reflects changes in prices for goods exported and re-exported from South Korea, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Goods participate in the index calculation based on their financial importance in the total national exports. The growth in export prices is an indication of the country's trading activity growth and thus can be seen as positive for the South Korean won quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Export Price Index y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.