Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y reflects average changes in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The producer price index is considered as a leading indicator of consumer price inflation, which in turn can considerably affect the general inflation level. A higher than expected reading can affect the South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.