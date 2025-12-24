The Bank of Korea (BOK) Manufacturing BSI reflects general business conditions in South Korea from the perspective of industrial company managers. The indicator is calculated based on a survey, during which respondents assess current month conditions, sales and returns, as well as provide outlook for the next month. A higher than expected reading can affect the South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Korea Manufacturing Business Survey Index (BSI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.