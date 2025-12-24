CalendarSections

Bank of Korea Manufacturing Business Survey Index (BSI)

Country:
South Korea
KRW, South Korean won
Source:
Bank of Korea
Sector:
Business
Low 70 69
68
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
71
70
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Bank of Korea (BOK) Manufacturing BSI reflects general business conditions in South Korea from the perspective of industrial company managers. The indicator is calculated based on a survey, during which respondents assess current month conditions, sales and returns, as well as provide outlook for the next month. A higher than expected reading can affect the South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Korea Manufacturing Business Survey Index (BSI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
70
69
68
Nov 2025
68
70
70
Oct 2025
70
66
70
Sep 2025
70
68
68
Aug 2025
68
73
70
Jul 2025
70
70
73
Jun 2025
73
66
68
May 2025
68
63
68
Apr 2025
68
70
65
Mar 2025
65
63
63
Feb 2025
63
65
62
Jan 2025
62
68
68
Dec 2024
68
70
69
Nov 2024
69
72
69
Oct 2024
69
73
71
Sep 2024
71
74
73
Aug 2024
73
80
78
Jul 2024
78
69
72
Jun 2024
72
70
71
May 2024
71
74
74
Apr 2024
74
77
76
Mar 2024
76
74
72
Feb 2024
72
75
72
Jan 2024
72
75
72
Dec 2023
72
73
71
Nov 2023
71
68
69
Oct 2023
69
66
67
Sep 2023
67
71
71
Aug 2023
71
68
69
Jul 2023
69
71
70
Jun 2023
70
72
68
May 2023
68
68
67
Apr 2023
67
64
65
Mar 2023
65
65
66
Feb 2023
66
73
71
Jan 2023
71
70
70
Dec 2022
70
72
75
Nov 2022
75
72
73
Oct 2022
73
82
82
Sep 2022
82
77
80
Aug 2022
80
85
82
Jul 2022
82
89
85
Jun 2022
85
80
85
May 2022
85
76
83
Apr 2022
83
94
93
Mar 2022
93
97
93
Feb 2022
93
92
93
Jan 2022
89
88
88
Dec 2021
88
87
87
Nov 2021
87
91
92
