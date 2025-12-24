The Index of Services m/m reflects a percentage change in the total amount of services provided in South Korea in the past month compared to the preceding one. The indicator growth can affect South Korean won quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Korea Index of Services m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.